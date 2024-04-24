Best Sony smart TV for your living room: Top 7 options for immersive entertainment and stunning visuals

Sony smart TVs are known for their exceptional picture quality, smart features, and sleek design. With a range of options available, finding the right Sony smart TV can be overwhelming. We have compiled a list of the 10 best Sony smart TVs to help you make an informed decision based on your preferences and budget. Whether you are looking for a large screen for immersive viewing or a compact TV for a smaller space, this list has something for everyone. Let's dive into the details of each product to find the perfect Sony smart TV for you. Upgrade your living room with these top Sony smart TVs for a truly cinematic experience at home.

1.

Sony Bravia 55 inches Google KD-55X74L

B0C1HCJVT5

The Sony Bravia 55 inches Google KD-55X74L offers stunning 4K picture quality, smart compatibility, and immersive sound. With built-in Google Assistant, you can easily control your TV and other smart home devices. The slim design adds a modern touch to any living space.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 55 inches Google KD-55X74L

55-inch 4K display

Google Assistant built-in

Dolby Atmos sound

Smart compatibility

Slim design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Vivid 4K picture quality Higher price point for a 55-inch TV Easy voice control with Google Assistant

2.

Sony Bravia 43 inches Google KD-43X64L

B0C1H9Z4DC

The Sony Bravia 43 inches Google KD-43X64L delivers vibrant colors, clear images, and seamless smart features. With a 43-inch 4K display, you can enjoy your favorite content with stunning clarity. The Google Assistant integration makes it easy to access streaming services and control other connected devices.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 43 inches Google KD-43X64L

43-inch 4K display

Google Assistant for voice control

HDR support

Smart compatibility

Sleek design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact size for small spaces Limited to 43 inches for larger viewing areas High dynamic range (HDR) support

The Sony Bravia 32 inches KD-32W820K is a compact smart TV with impressive picture quality and smart compatibility. It features a 32-inch HD display, built-in Wi-Fi, and multiple HDMI ports for connecting external devices. The X-Reality PRO technology enhances the clarity and detail of every image.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 32 inches KD-32W820K

32-inch HD display

X-Reality PRO for enhanced picture quality

Built-in Wi-Fi

Multiple HDMI ports

Smart compatibility

3.

Sony Bravia 32 inches KD-32W820K

B09WN4RYGD

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Ideal for small rooms or bedrooms Smaller screen size for larger living areas Enhanced picture clarity with X-Reality PRO

Also read: Smart TV under ₹40000: Top 10 options to enjoy high definition content in the comfort of your home

4.

Sony Bravia 55 inches Google KD-55X82L

B0C6KNZHV1

The Sony Bravia 55 inches Google KD-55X82L offers a cinematic viewing experience with its 55-inch 4K display and immersive sound. With Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility, you can easily access your favorite content and control smart home devices. The slim bezel design creates a seamless viewing experience.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 55 inches Google KD-55X82L

55-inch 4K display

Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility

Immersive sound

Smart compatibility

Slim bezel design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Cinematic viewing experience Higher price point for a 55-inch TV Voice control with Google Assistant and Alexa

The Sony Bravia 50 inches Google KD-50X75L offers a balance of size and picture quality with its 50-inch 4K display. With smart compatibility and voice control, you can easily navigate through your favorite apps and content. The slim design adds a modern touch to any entertainment setup.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 50 inches Google KD-50X75L

50-inch 4K display

Smart compatibility

Voice control

Immersive sound

Slim design

5.

Sony Bravia 50 inches Google KD-50X75L

B0C1HF8Y36

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Ideal size for a balanced viewing experience Limited to 50 inches for larger viewing areas Easy navigation with voice control

6.

Sony Bravia 65 inches Google XR-65A95K

B09ZLNJNXY

The Sony Bravia 65 inches Google XR-65A95K offers an expansive 65-inch 4K display with vibrant colors and immersive sound. With XR Triluminos Pro and XR Contrast Booster, every scene comes to life with stunning detail. The minimalist design complements any modern living space.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 65 inches Google XR-65A95K

65-inch 4K display

XR Triluminos Pro and XR Contrast Booster

Immersive sound

Smart compatibility

Minimalist design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Expansive 65-inch display Higher price point for a 65-inch TV Stunning color reproduction with XR technology

Also read: Best 4K smart TV: Top 9 choices for advanced connectivity, smart functions, and immersive experiences

7.

Sony Bravia 55 inches Google XR-55X90L

B0C6KNGF8J

The Sony Bravia 55 inches Google XR-55X90L offers a 55-inch 4K display with immersive sound and smart compatibility. With XR Motion Clarity and XR Triluminos Pro, fast-paced scenes and vibrant colors are displayed with stunning clarity. The slim design adds a modern touch to any living space.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 55 inches Google XR-55X90L

55-inch 4K display

XR Motion Clarity and XR Triluminos Pro

Immersive sound

Smart compatibility

Slim design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Enhanced clarity for fast-paced scenes Higher price point for a 55-inch TV Vibrant color reproduction with XR Triluminos Pro

Top 3 features of best Sony smart TC

Sony smart TV 4K Display Smart Compatibility Immersive Sound Sony Bravia 55 inches Google KD-55X74L Yes Yes Yes Sony Bravia 43 inches Google KD-43X64L Yes Yes Yes Sony Bravia 32 inches KD-32W820K No Yes No Sony Bravia 55 inches Google KD-55X82L Yes Yes Yes Sony Bravia 50 inches Google KD-50X75L Yes Yes Yes Sony Bravia 65 inches Google XR-65A95K Yes Yes Yes Sony Bravia 55 inches Google XR-55X90L Yes Yes Yes

Best value for money:

The Sony Bravia 50 inches Google KD-50X75L offers the best value for money with its ideal size, 4K display, and smart compatibility. It strikes a balance between performance and affordability, making it a great choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Best overall product:

The Sony Bravia 55-inch Google KD-55X74L stands out as the best overall product, offering stunning 4K picture quality, seamless smart compatibility, and immersive sound. Its built-in Google Assistant simplifies control over your TV and other smart home devices, while the slim design adds a modern touch to any living space.

How to find the perfect Sony smart TV:

When choosing the perfect Sony smart TV from our list, consider the size of the display, picture quality, smart compatibility, and additional features such as immersive sound. Evaluate the pros and cons of each model to find the right balance for your viewing preferences and budget.

