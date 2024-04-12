Best Samsung 43 inch smart TV: Enjoy crystal clear visuals and audio quality while watching movies, streaming content

Samsung 43 inch smart TV is a marvel in television technology. Its much-talked features include its displays and vivid colours and its smart integrated platform, which offer seamless access to a wide range of streaming services and apps. In this article, we shall dive deep into various aspects of these amazing TV sets from Samsung. We will also list out some of the best options available on Amazon.



But first a bit about 43 inch smart TVs. Continuous advancements in technology are reshaping our home entertainment landscape, with 43-inch smart TVs epitomizing this evolution. These sleek devices integrate cutting-edge features to deliver an immersive viewing experience. With 4K resolution and HDR technology, they offer stunning visuals, capturing every detail with unparalleled clarity and vibrancy. Moreover, smart functionalities enable seamless access to a vast array of content, from streaming services to gaming apps, all at the touch of a button or with voice commands. As technology continues to progress, these TVs become more intuitive, energy-efficient, and affordable, enhancing our home entertainment experiences like never before. Best Samsung 43 inch smart TV come with amazing displays.

Why 43 inch smart TVs from Samsung? 43-inch smart TVs from this brand combine sleek design with advanced technology, offering stunning visuals and seamless connectivity. With vibrant QLED or Crystal UHD displays, they deliver crisp images and lifelike colours. Integrated smart features provide access to popular streaming services, apps, and voice control for effortless entertainment. Whether for watching movies, gaming, or browsing content, these TVs provide an immersive experience. Their compact size makes them ideal for various spaces, while their high-quality performance ensures an enjoyable viewing experience for all.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

We have put together a list of some the best options in this category. Do check them out here and if you like any, add them to your cart straightaway.

1. Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV

B0CX5DW4WT

Samsung's UA43DUE77AKLXL, a 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV in sleek black, offers an immersive viewing experience. Its Crystal 4K technology ensures stunning picture quality with vivid colors and sharp details, while HDR enhances contrast for lifelike images. With smart features, including voice control and access to popular streaming services, entertainment is convenient and seamless. The TV's sleek design and compact size make it a stylish addition to any space, providing an exceptional home entertainment experience.

Specifications of Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) TV



108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Crystal 4K technology for stunning picture quality

HDR for enhanced contrast and lifelike images

Smart features with voice control and access to popular streaming services

Sleek black design for a stylish addition to any space

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning picture quality with vivid colours and sharp details May be on the pricier side compared to other 43-inch TVs Smart features offer convenience and seamless access to entertainment Some users may prefer more advanced smart features or additional connectivity options

Also read: Best TV brands: Top 10 feature-rich options to consider buying in April 2024 for your binge-watching sessions

2. Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

B0C1GX5RVW

Samsung's UA43CUE60AKLXL, a 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV in sleek black, offers an immersive viewing experience. Its Crystal 4K technology ensures stunning picture quality with vibrant colors and sharp details, while HDR enhances contrast for lifelike images. With iSmart features, including voice control and access to a wide range of apps and content, entertainment is convenient and seamless. The TV's slim bezel design and clean lines make it a stylish addition to any living space, providing an exceptional home entertainment experience.

Specifications of Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) TV

108 cm (43 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Crystal 4K technology for stunning picture quality

iSmart features for seamless access to apps and content

HDR for enhanced contrast and lifelike images

Sleek black design with slim bezels for a modern look

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Excellent picture quality with vibrant colors and sharp details May lack some advanced features found in higher-end models iSmart features provide convenient access to a wide range of apps and conten Some users may prefer more connectivity options or advanced smart features

Also read: Best 43 inch smart TV: Choose from top 8 picks for optimal viewing and gaming experiences at home



3. Samsung 108 cm (43 Inches) Crystal Vision 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

B0CN2LTL18

Samsung's UA43CUE70AKLXL, a 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal Vision 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV in Titan Gray, offers an immersive viewing experience. Its Crystal 4K technology ensures stunning picture quality with vibrant colors and sharp details, while HDR enhances contrast for lifelike images. With smart features, including seamless access to a variety of apps and content, entertainment is convenient and enjoyable. The TV's sleek design with slim bezels adds a touch of elegance to any room, making it a stylish and functional addition to your home entertainment setup.

Specifications of Samsung 108 cm (43 Inches) Crystal Vision 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

108 cm (43 inches) Crystal Vision 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Crystal 4K technology for stunning picture quality

HDR for enhanced contrast and lifelike images

Smart features for seamless access to apps and content

Titan Gray design with slim bezels for a sleek look

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Excellent picture quality with vibrant colors and sharp details Some users may find the Titan Gray color less appealing than other options Smart features provide convenient access to a variety of apps and content May lack some advanced features found in higher-end models

4. Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV

B0B15CPR37

Samsung's UA43AUE65AKXXL is a 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV in sleek black, delivering an immersive viewing experience. Its Crystal 4K technology ensures breathtaking picture quality with vivid colors and crisp details. With HDR support, it enhances contrast for lifelike images. Smart features provide seamless access to a variety of apps and content. The TV's slim bezel design adds a touch of elegance to any space, making it a stylish and functional addition to your home entertainment setup.

Specifications of Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV

108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Crystal 4K technology for stunning picture quality

HDR support for enhanced contrast and lifelike images

Smart features for seamless access to apps and content

Sleek black design for a modern aesthetic

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Exceptional picture quality with vivid colours and crisp details Some users may find the smart interface slightly sluggish Smart features provide convenient access to a wide range of content May lack certain advanced features found in higher-end models

5. Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

B0BZPVG9C3

Samsung's UA43CU8570ULXL is a 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV in Titan Grey, delivering an immersive viewing experience. Its 4K Ultra HD resolution ensures stunning picture quality with vivid colors and sharp details. With HDR support, it enhances contrast for lifelike images. Smart features provide seamless access to a variety of apps and content. The TV's sleek design with slim bezels adds a touch of elegance to any room, making it a stylish and functional addition to your home entertainment setup.

Specifications of Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Titan Grey color for a modern aesthetic

HDR support for enhanced contrast and lifelike images

Smart features for seamless access to apps and content

Sleek design with slim bezels for an elegant look

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning picture quality with vivid colors and sharp details May lack some advanced features found in higher-end models Smart features provide convenient access to a wide range of content Some users may find the Titan Grey colour less appealing than other options

6.

Samsung 109 cm (43 inches) The Frame Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA43LS03BAKLXL (Black)

B09Y66FBDF

Samsung's QA43LS03BAKLXL is a 109 cm (43 inches) The Frame Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV in elegant black, offering a unique blend of art and technology. When not in use, it transforms into a stunning piece of art, seamlessly blending with your home decor. With 4K Ultra HD resolution and QLED technology, it delivers breathtaking picture quality with vibrant colors and lifelike details. Smart features provide convenient access to a variety of apps and content. The TV's slim profile and customizable bezels allow for a personalized touch, enhancing your home entertainment experience.



Specifications of Samsung 109 cm (43 inches) The Frame Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 109 cm (43 inches) The Frame Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV

Elegant black design for a seamless blend with home decor

QLED technology for stunning picture quality with vibrant colors and lifelike details

Art Mode transforms the TV into a piece of art when not in use

Smart features provide convenient access to apps and content

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Unique Art Mode feature adds aesthetic value to your living space May be more expensive compared to traditional TVs of similar size Stunning picture quality with vibrant colours and lifelike details Limited selection of artwork for Art Mode without a subscription



Also read: Best LED TVs in India: Top 10 models for unmatched visual and audio delight at home



7. Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV UA43T5450AKXXL (Black)

B0BFFHGML2

Samsung's UA43T5450AKXXL is a 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV in sleek black, offering an immersive viewing experience. With Full HD resolution, it delivers sharp and clear images with vibrant colors. Smart features provide seamless access to a variety of apps and content, allowing for convenient entertainment. The TV's slim design and narrow bezels enhance its modern aesthetic, fitting perfectly into any living space. With multiple connectivity options, including HDMI and USB ports, it offers versatility for connecting external devices.

Specifications of Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV

108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV

Sleek black design for a modern aesthetic

Full HD resolution for sharp and clear images

Smart features for seamless access to apps and content

Multiple connectivity options including HDMI and USB ports

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sharp and clear picture quality with vibrant colours Limited to Full HD resolution, not as high as 4K TVs Smart features provide convenient access to a variety of content May lack some advanced features found in higher-end models

8.

Samsung 108 cm (43 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (UA43AU7600KXXL, Black)

B0B7RGY51N

Samsung's UA43AU7600KXXL is a 108 cm (43 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV in sleek black, delivering an immersive viewing experience. With 4K Ultra HD resolution, it ensures stunning picture quality with sharp details and vibrant colors. Smart features provide seamless access to a variety of apps and content, enhancing entertainment options. The TV's slim design and narrow bezels add a touch of elegance to any living space. With multiple connectivity options including HDMI and USB ports, it offers versatility for connecting external devices.

Specificaitons of Samsung 108 cm (43 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (UA43AU7600KXXL, Black)

108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Sleek black design for a modern aesthetic

4K Ultra HD resolution for stunning picture quality

Smart features for seamless access to apps and content

Multiple connectivity options including HDMI and USB ports

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Exceptional picture quality with sharp details and vibrant colors May be more expensive compared to Full HD or HD TVs Smart features provide convenient access to a variety of content Some users may experience issues with software updates or compatibility

Also read: Best TV brands in India: Top 10 picks for exceptional quality, innovation and performance

3 best features of Samsung 43 inch smart TVs for you

Product Name Display Technology Resolution Special Feature Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD 4K Ultra HD Vivid Pro Display, Crystal Processor 4K Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD 4K Ultra HD Crystal Processor 4K, Smart Hub Samsung 108 cm (43 Inches) Crystal Vision 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Crystal Vision 4K Ultra HD 4K Ultra HD Crystal Processor 4K, Voice Assistants Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD 4K Ultra HD Neo Quantum Processor 4K, Quantum HDR Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 4K Ultra HD 4K Ultra HD Quantum Dot Technology, SmartThings App Samsung 109 cm (43 inches) The Frame Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QLED 4K Ultra HD Art Mode, Customizable Frame Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV UA43T5450AKXXL (Black) Full HD Full HD PurColor, HDR Samsung 108 cm (43 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (UA43AU7600KXXL, Black) 4K Ultra HD 4K Ultra HD Crystal Processor 4K, AirSlim Design

Best value for money Samsung 43 inch smart TV

The Samsung 108 cm (43 Inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43CUE60AKLXL stands out as the best value for money product in this selection. This TV combines the clarity of 4K Ultra HD resolution with the convenience of smart features powered by iSmart technology, offering a comprehensive entertainment experience at an affordable price point. With its sleek design and impressive picture quality, this TV delivers excellent value for those seeking a balance between performance and affordability in a 43-inch smart TV.

Best overall Samsung 43 inch smart TV

The Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE77AKLXL (Black) stands out as the best overall product in its category. With its Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD display technology, it delivers stunningly clear and lifelike images, enhancing your viewing experience. Equipped with a powerful Crystal Processor 4K, it ensures smooth performance and seamless multitasking. Its sleek design complements any space, while smart features provide easy access to a world of entertainment. With outstanding picture quality, advanced features, and elegant design, this TV offers an unmatched viewing experience, making it the top choice for discerning buyers.

How to buy best Samsung 43 inch smart TV?

To buy the best Samsung 43-inch smart TV, start by defining your needs and preferences, considering factors like display technology, resolution, and special features. Research different models and compare their specifications, reviews, and prices online. Visit stores to see the TVs in person and assess picture quality. Look for deals and promotions to get the most value for your money. Additionally, read customer feedback to gauge reliability and performance. Finally, consider buying from authorized retailers for warranty coverage and customer support. By carefully evaluating options and making an informed decision, you can ensure you get the best Samsung 43-inch smart TV for your needs.



Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.