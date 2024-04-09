Check out these top 10 32-inch TVs for immersive sound and great picture quality

A 32-inch TV could be a decent addition to your home, giving you a perfect picture quality experience along with great sound. In fact, a 32-inch smart TV is both a cost-effective option and a great pick if you are less on space as well. So, a 32-inch TV is a popular choice for many households, striking a balance between screen size and space efficiency. Whether it's for cosy movie nights at home or staying updated with the latest news, a 32-inch TV offers a convenient and enjoyable viewing solution for various needs. Make some space for the best 32-inch TVs for your home (Pexels)

Despite its modest size, a 32-inch TV often delivers impressive picture quality, vibrant colours, and sharp resolution, making it suitable for enjoying movies, TV shows, gaming, and other multimedia content. Its versatility extends to serving as a secondary screen for tasks like streaming videos from online platforms or displaying photos from personal collections.

While the market is flooded with a large array of 32-inch TVs from across various brands, searching one for your home could be a little more of a task. However, we are there to help you pick the right one for yourself.

We have created a rundown of the best 32-inch TVs that could add more aesthetic appeal to your entire living room while also giving you reasons to binge-watch your favourite shows.

1.MI 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google TV

B0CH33P1PV

Pristine clear, 4K pictures are just an MI TV away from you. The MI 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google TV offers a perfect blend of innovation and functionality. Its high-definition display ensures stunning visuals with vibrant colours and sharp details, enhancing your viewing experience. With Google TV built-in, you have access to a wide range of apps, games, and streaming services, all conveniently organized and easy to navigate. The Google Assistant integration allows for hands-free control, making it effortless to find and play your favourite content. Whether you're watching movies, playing games, or listening to music, this smart TV delivers immersive entertainment like never before. Plus, its sleek design adds a touch of sophistication to any room, making it the perfect centrepiece for your home entertainment setup.

Specifications of MI:

Screen Size: 80 cm (32 inches)

80 cm (32 inches) Display Type: LED

LED Resolution: HD Ready (1366 x 768 pixels)

HD Ready (1366 x 768 pixels) Smart Features: Google TV

Google TV Operating System: Android

Android Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB Audio Output: 20 Watts

20 Watts Dimensions (W x H x D): 19D x 71.6W x 47.1H Centimetres

19D x 71.6W x 47.1H Centimetres Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stunning HD display Compatibility issues with other devices due to the Google TV platform Google TV functionality Google Assistant integration Sleek and sophisticated design

2.OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV

B08B42LWKN

If you are looking for a TV that comes with a sleek design and powerful performance, then OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV is there for you. It combines sleek design with powerful performance. Its HD display delivers crisp and clear images, while the Android operating system provides access to a wide range of apps and services. Whether you're streaming your favourite content online or casting from your smartphone, this TV offers seamless connectivity and intuitive navigation. The sleek design adds a touch of elegance to any room, while the advanced features ensure smooth performance and reliable operation. With its affordable price point and impressive features, the OnePlus Y Series is the perfect choice for those looking to upgrade their home entertainment setup.

Specifications of OnePlus

Screen Size: 80 cm (32 inches)

80 cm (32 inches) Display Type: LED

LED Resolution: HD Ready (1366 x 768 pixels)

HD Ready (1366 x 768 pixels) Smart Features: Android TV

Android TV Operating System: Android

Android Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB Audio Output: 20 Watts

20 Watts Dimensions (W x H x D): 6.5D x 42W x 71.3H Centimetres

6.5D x 42W x 71.3H Centimetres Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Affordable price Concerns about long-term durability Android TV functionality Sleek and elegant design Seamless connectivity

3.LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV

B0CD1S96SM

The LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV is designed to elevate your viewing experience. Its HD display delivers crisp and clear images, bringing your favourite movies, shows, and games to life. With smart features built-in, you can access a world of entertainment with just a few clicks. Whether you're streaming your favourite content online or browsing through apps, this TV offers seamless connectivity and intuitive navigation. The sleek and stylish design adds a touch of elegance to any room, while the advanced technology ensures smooth performance and reliable operation. From its stunning visuals to its user-friendly interface, the LG Smart LED TV is sure to impress even the most discerning viewers.

Specifications of LG:

Screen Size : 80 cm (32 inches)

: 80 cm (32 inches) Display Type: LED

LED Resolution: HD Ready (1366 x 768 pixels)

HD Ready (1366 x 768 pixels) Smart Features: Yes

Yes Operating System: WebOS

WebOS Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB Audio Output: 10 Watts

10 Watts Dimensions (W x H x D): 19.4D x 71.6W x 47.4H Centimetres

19.4D x 71.6W x 47.4H Centimetres Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Crisp HD display Audio output may be insufficient for some Intuitive WebOS interface Limited app selection Seamless connectivity Sleek and stylish design

4.Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV

B0B8YTGC23

Are you a fan of stunning visuals and crystal clear sound quality, then the Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV redefines home entertainment with its advanced features and stunning visuals. Its HD display ensures sharp and clear images, bringing your favourite movies, shows, and games to life. With smart features built-in, you can access a wide range of apps, streaming services, and content with ease. The sleek design adds a touch of elegance to any living space, while the advanced technology ensures smooth performance and reliable operation. Whether you're watching movies, gaming, or streaming online content, the Samsung Smart LED TV offers an immersive viewing experience that's sure to impress.

Specifications of Samsung:

Screen Size : 80 cm (32 inches)

: 80 cm (32 inches) Display Type: LED

LED Resolution: HD Ready (1366 x 768 pixels)

HD Ready (1366 x 768 pixels) Smart Features: Yes

Yes Operating System: Tizen

Tizen Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB Audio Output: 20 Watts

20 Watts Dimensions (W x H x D): 8.6D x 72.3W x 72.3H Centimetres

8.6D x 72.3W x 72.3H Centimetres Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Crisp HD display Limited customization options Smart TV functionality Sleek and elegant design Reliable performance

5.

Kodak 80 cm (32 inches) 9XPRO Series HD Ready Certified Android LED TV 329X5051 (Black)

B0C4YMTTCZ

The Kodak 80 cm (32 inches) 9XPRO Series HD Ready Certified Android LED TV is a testament to innovation and quality. Featuring a high-definition display, this TV delivers stunning visuals with vibrant colours and sharp contrast. With Android TV built-in, you can access a vast array of apps, games, and streaming services, all from the comfort of your couch. The voice-enabled remote control allows for hands-free operation, while the sleek design adds a touch of sophistication to any space. Whether you're watching movies, playing games, or browsing the web, the Kodak 9XPRO Series offers an immersive entertainment experience that's second to none.

Specifications of Kodak:

Screen Size: 80 cm (32 inches)

80 cm (32 inches) Display Type: LED

LED Resolution: HD Ready (1366 x 768 pixels)

HD Ready (1366 x 768 pixels) Smart Features: Android TV

Android TV Operating System: Android

Android Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB Audio Output: 20 Watts

20 Watts Dimensions (W x H x D): 11D x 73.5W x 44H Centimetres

11D x 73.5W x 44H Centimetres Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stunning HD display Potential concerns regarding build quality Android TV functionality Voice-enabled remote control Sleek and sophisticated design

6.Acer 80 cm (32 inches) I Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV

B0B1YVCJ2Y

The Acer 80 cm (32 inches) I Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV redefines home entertainment with its cutting-edge features and sleek design. Its HD display ensures crystal-clear visuals, while the Android operating system opens up a world of possibilities with access to thousands of apps, games, and streaming services. Whether you're watching movies, playing games, or browsing the web, this TV offers an immersive experience like no other. The built-in Google Assistant allows for hands-free control, making it easy to find your favourite content with just your voice. With its stylish design and advanced technology, the Acer I Series is sure to be the centerpiece of any living room.

Specifications of Acer:

Screen Size: 80 cm (32 inches)

80 cm (32 inches) Display Type: LED

LED Resolution: HD Ready (1366 x 768 pixels)

HD Ready (1366 x 768 pixels) Smart Features: Android TV

Android TV Operating System: Android

Android Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB Audio Output: 20 Watts

20 Watts Dimensions (W x H x D): 19.7D x 71.6W x 47.5H Centimeters

19.7D x 71.6W x 47.5H Centimeters Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Crisp HD display Uncertainty about the availability of future software updates Android TV functionality Google Assistant integration Sleek and modern design

7.VW 80 cm (32 inches) Playwall Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV

B0B16KD737

The VW 80 cm (32 inches) Playwall Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV combines style and performance for an unparalleled viewing experience. Its frameless design creates a seamless visual experience, allowing you to immerse yourself fully in your favourite content. With its HD display, you'll enjoy sharp details and vibrant colours, whether you're watching movies, sports, or gaming. The Android operating system offers access to a wide range of apps and services, while the built-in Chromecast feature lets you cast your favourite content from your smartphone or tablet. From its sleek design to its advanced features, the VW Playwall Series is sure to impress even the most discerning viewers.

Specifications of VW

Screen Size: 80 cm (32 inches)

80 cm (32 inches) Display Type: LED

LED Resolution: HD Ready (1366 x 768 pixels)

HD Ready (1366 x 768 pixels) Smart Features: Android TV

Android TV Operating System : Android

: Android Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB Audio Output: 20 Watts

20 Watts Dimensions (W x H x D) : 72D x 22W x 42H Centimeters

: 72D x 22W x 42H Centimeters Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Frameless design Limited availability of reviews and user feedback Android TV functionality Chromecast feature Sleek and immersive experience

8.TCL 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV

B0BNVLWV3Y

The TCL 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV offers a stunning visual experience with its bezel-less design and high-definition display. Enjoy immersive viewing with vibrant colours and sharp details, whether you're watching movies, gaming, or streaming your favourite content. Powered by Android, this smart TV provides access to a vast array of apps, games, and streaming services, allowing you to customize your entertainment experience. The built-in Google Assistant makes it easy to control your TV with just your voice, while the Chromecast feature lets you cast content from your smartphone or tablet to the big screen. With its sleek design and advanced features, the TCL S Series is the perfect choice for any modern living room.

Specifications of TCL

Screen Size: 80.04 cm (32 inches)

80.04 cm (32 inches) Display Type: LED

LED Resolution: HD Ready (1366 x 768 pixels)

HD Ready (1366 x 768 pixels) Smart Features: Android TV

Android TV Operating System: Android

Android Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB Audio Output: 20 Watts

20 Watts Dimensions (W x H x D): 8D x 71.5W x 46.8H Centimetres

8D x 71.5W x 46.8H Centimetres Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Bezel-less design Concerns about potential quality control issues Android TV functionality Google Assistant integration Chromecast feature

9.TOSHIBA 80 cm (32 inches) V Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV

B0C4DPCKDJ

The TOSHIBA 80 cm (32 inches) V Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV delivers stunning visuals and smart features in a sleek package. Its HD display ensures crisp and clear images, while the Android operating system provides access to a wide range of apps, games, and streaming services. With built-in Google Assistant, you can control your TV with simple voice commands, making it easy to find your favourite content. The sleek design adds a touch of elegance to any room, while the advanced technology ensures smooth performance and reliable operation. Whether you're watching movies, playing games, or browsing the web, the TOSHIBA V Series offers an immersive entertainment experience that's sure to impress.

Specifications of TOSHIBA:

Screen Size: 80 cm (32 inches)

80 cm (32 inches) Display Type: LED

LED Resolution: HD Ready (1366 x 768 pixels)

HD Ready (1366 x 768 pixels) Smart Features: Android TV

Android TV Operating System: Android

Android Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB Audio Output: 20 Watts

20 Watts Dimensions (W x H x D): 8.3D x 72.6W x 46H Centimetres

8.3D x 72.6W x 46H Centimetres Weight: 60 Hz

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Crisp HD display Potential issues with software optimization Android TV functionality Google Assistant integration Sleek and elegant design

10.Sony Bravia 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV

B09WN4RYGD

Bring immersive entertainment right into your living room with the Sony Bravia 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV. With its high-definition display, you can enjoy vivid colours and sharp details in every scene. This smart TV is powered by Google, giving you access to a wide range of apps, games, and streaming services. The built-in Google Assistant allows you to control your TV with simple voice commands, while the Chromecast feature lets you cast your favourite content from your smartphone or tablet directly to the big screen. With its sleek design and advanced features, the Sony Bravia is the perfect addition to any modern home entertainment setup.

Specifications of Sony Bravia:

Screen Size: 80 cm (32 inches)

80 cm (32 inches) Display Type: LED

LED Resolution: HD Ready (1366 x 768 pixels)

HD Ready (1366 x 768 pixels) Smart Features: Google TV

Google TV Operating System: Android

Android Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB Audio Output: 20 Watts

20 Watts Dimensions (W x H x D) : 7.5D x 73W x 43.7H Centimetres

: 7.5D x 73W x 43.7H Centimetres Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Vivid HD display May lack advanced features Smart Google TV functionality Limited app support Google Assistant integration Sleek design

Top three features of Best 32-inch TV:

Product Name Display Resolution Smart Features Sound Quality MI 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google TV HD Ready (1366x768 pixels) Google TV, Smart Connectivity, Voice Remote Control Dolby Digital Plus, DTS-HD OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV HD Ready (1366x768 pixels) Android TV, Built-in Chromecast, OxygenPlay, Voice Control Dolby Audio, 20W speakers LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV HD Ready (1366x768 pixels) WebOS Smart Platform, AI ThinQ, Magic Remote, Wi-Fi Connectivity Virtual Surround Sound, 10W speakers Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV HD Ready (1366x768 pixels) Tizen OS Smart Platform, Screen Mirroring, Built-in Wi-Fi Dolby Digital Plus, 20W speakers Kodak 80 cm (32 inches) 9XPRO Series HD Ready Certified Android LED TV HD Ready (1366x768 pixels) Certified Android TV, Google Assistant, Chromecast Built-in 24W speakers, Dolby Digital Plus Acer 80 cm (32 inches) I Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV HD Ready (1366x768 pixels) Android TV, Built-in Google Assistant, Screen Mirroring DTS-HD, 20W speakers VW 80 cm (32 inches) Playwall Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV HD Ready (1366x768 pixels) Android TV, Voice Remote, Google Play Store, Screen Casting DTS TruSurround, 20W speakers TCL 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV HD Ready (1366x768 pixels) Android TV, Google Assistant, Built-in Chromecast Dolby Audio, 20W speakers TOSHIBA 80 cm (32 inches) V Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV HD Ready (1366x768 pixels) Android TV, Voice Remote, Google Assistant, Screen Mirroring 20W speakers, Dolby Digital, DTS TruSurround Sony Bravia 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV HD Ready (1366x768 pixels) Google TV, Voice Remote, Chromecast Built-in, Motionflow XR ClearAudio+, Bass Reflex Speaker, 20W speakers

Best value for money for 32 inch TV

The OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV stands out as the best value for money option. Offering a sleek design, HD display, comprehensive smart features powered by Android TV, and impressive sound quality with Dolby Audio and 20W speakers, it provides an excellent entertainment experience at a competitive price point.

Best overall 32 inch TV:

The MI 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google TV emerges as the best overall product. With Google TV integration, smart connectivity options, including voice control, and premium sound quality with Dolby Digital Plus and DTS-HD support, it ensures a superior viewing experience. Moreover, MI products are known for their reliability and innovation, making this TV a top choice for consumers seeking performance, convenience, and value.

How to find the best 32-inch TV:

To find the best 32-inch TV, consider several factors such as display resolution, smart features, sound quality, brand reputation, and budget. Look for TVs with at least HD Ready resolution (1366x768 pixels) for a decent viewing experience. Smart features like built-in voice assistants, app stores, and screen mirroring enhance usability. Ensure good sound quality with features like Dolby Audio, DTS-HD, or virtual surround sound.

Research different brands and models to gauge reliability, customer support, and user satisfaction. Read reviews from both experts and consumers to understand performance and user experience. Compare prices across various retailers to find the best deals within your budget.

Lastly, consider your specific needs and preferences regarding connectivity options, design, and additional features like gaming mode or USB/HDMI ports. By considering these factors comprehensively, you can make an informed decision and find the best 32-inch TV that suits your requirements.

