Redefine home viewing with the best LG smart TVs: Explore our top 6 picks with cutting-edge features

Whether you're indulging in your favourite movies, binge-watching the latest series, or gaming with friends, LG smart TVs are engineered to enhance your home viewing to new heights. LG smart TVs stand out as pioneers in merging cutting-edge technology with unparalleled viewing experiences. With a commitment to innovation and quality, LG has consistently redefined home viewing, setting new benchmarks in the industry. Explore the forefront of home viewing with our top recommendations for the best smart LG TVs.

In this comprehensive guide, we present a curated selection of LG's finest smart TVs, hand-picked for their exceptional performance, advanced features, and immersive viewing experiences. Each of our top 6 picks encapsulates LG's unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in home entertainment. From stunning 4K Ultra HD displays that deliver breathtaking clarity and detail to cutting-edge smart features powered by artificial intelligence, these TVs represent the pinnacle of technological innovation.

Explore LG's flagship models, renowned for their sleek designs, intuitive interfaces, and seamless connectivity. Discover the transformative power of OLED technology, which offers unrivalled contrast ratios, vibrant colours, and pixel-perfect precision. Delve into the world of immersive audio with Dolby Atmos, and experience sound that envelops you from every angle, enhancing the overall viewing experience.

Without any further ado, let’s dive into the most awaited section of the article. Add the one you liked the most to your shopping cart and enrich your TV experience like ever before.

1. LG 80 cm (32 inches) smart TV

Get the LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC in Dark Iron Gray for amazing entertainment at home. With a sharp 720p resolution and a 60 Hz refresh rate, it lets you enjoy clear pictures and smooth movement. Moreover, the 32-inch LED screen shows every detail beautifully. This smart TV lets you watch Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. You can easily connect devices with 2 HDMI ports and 1 USB port. In addition to the 10 Watts sound and DTS Virtual:X for great sound quality, this LG smart TV also has great features like Web OS, Wi-Fi, screen mirroring, and multitasking. Its slim LED design looks great in any room.

Specifications of LG 80 cm (32 inches) smart TV:

Screen Size: 32 Inches

Sound output: 10 Watts Output

Ram Memory Installed Size: 1 GB

Operating System: ‎WebOS

Viewing Angle: 178 Degrees

Wattage: 10 Watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Wide range of supported internet services Resolution limited to HD Ready Convenient connectivity options with HDMI and USB ports Sound output may not be sufficient for larger rooms Sleek design with slim LED backlight module

2. LG 108 cm (43 inches) smart TV

Get ready for an amazing TV experience with the LG Ultra HD Smart LED TV. Its vibrant 43-inch LED display brings stunning 4K resolution, making every detail pop with clarity. It offers smooth and fluid motion with a 60 Hz refresh rate, whether you're watching movies, sports, or gaming. You can connect effortlessly to a variety of streaming services through built-in Wi-Fi, and expand your entertainment options with 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports for connecting other devices. Immerse yourself in rich, immersive sound with 20 Watts output and AI Sound technology that optimizes audio based on content type. This smart TV also boasts advanced features like WebOS, AI ThinQ, and Game Optimizer, enhancing your viewing experience with seamless navigation, intelligent voice control, and optimised gaming performance.

Specifications of LG 108 cm (43 inches) smart TV:

Screen Size: 43 Inches

Sound output: 20 Watts Output

Ram Memory Installed Size: 8 GB

Operating System: ‎WebOS

Viewing Angle: 178 Degrees

Wattage: ‎110 Watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-quality 4K Ultra HD display for stunning visuals Relatively smaller screen size for those seeking a larger viewing area Versatile connectivity options including Wi-Fi, HDMI, and USB ports Sound output may not satisfy audiophiles looking for premium audio experience Access to a wide range of OTT apps for endless entertainment

3. 4.LG 139 cm (55 inches) smart TV

Upgrade your home entertainment setup with the LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV for an unbeatable experience. Boasting a massive 55-inch 4K Ultra HD display, immerse yourself in breathtaking visuals with a resolution of 3840x2160 and a smooth refresh rate of 60Hz for lifelike motion on your screen. This smart TV lets you access a wide range of streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube, hassle-free through built-in Wi-Fi. You can connect multiple devices easily with 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports. In addition to the 20 Watts sound output and AI Sound technology, it offers other smart features like AI ThinQ and Game Optimizer making it a perfect fit for any modern living space.

Specifications of LG 139 cm (55 inches) smart TV:

Screen Size: 55 Inches

Sound output: 20 Watts Output

Ram Memory Installed Size:‎1.5 GB

Operating System: ‎WebOS

Viewing Angle: 178 Degrees

Wattage: ‎150 Watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Expansive 55-inch 4K Ultra HD display for immersive viewing Larger sizes may not be suitable for smaller living spaces Versatile connectivity options including Wi-Fi, HDMI, and USB ports Remote quality is not very good

4. LG 126 cm (50 inches) smart TV

Experience cinema-like viewing with the LG 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 50UR7500PSC in Dark Iron Gray. Enjoy crystal-clear 4K resolution on its 50-inch LED screen, bringing every detail to life with stunning clarity. With a 60 Hz refresh rate, motion appears smooth and lifelike, enhancing your viewing experience. This smart TV offers seamless access to popular streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube, giving you endless entertainment options. Stay connected with built-in Wi-Fi and multiple connectivity ports, including 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports. With advanced features like AI ThinQ and Game Optimizer, this TV delivers exceptional performance and versatility for your entertainment needs.

Specifications of LG 126 cm (50 inches) smart TV:

Screen Size: 50 Inches

Sound output: 20 Watts Output

Ram Memory Installed Size:‎1.5 GB

Operating System: ‎WebOS

Viewing Angle: 178 Degrees

Wattage: 125 Watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid AI Sound technology for enhanced audio experience Installation might be a bit hassle Versatile connectivity options including Wi-Fi and multiple HDMI ports

5. LG 164 cm (65 inches) smart TV

Want a cinema-like experience at home? With a 65-inch LED screen, this LG smart TV delivers a stunning 4K resolution, bringing your beloved movies and shows to life with remarkable detail and clarity. With a 60 Hz refresh rate, enjoy smooth and fluid motion for an immersive viewing experience. Access your preferred streaming services effortlessly with built-in Wi-Fi and multiple connectivity options, including 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports. Immerse yourself in rich, immersive sound with 20 Watts output and AI Sound technology. Explore advanced smart features like WebOS, AI ThinQ, and Game Optimizer for endless entertainment possibilities.

Specifications of LG 164 cm (65 inches) smart TV:

Screen Size: 65 Inches

Sound output: 20 Watts Output

Ram Memory Installed Size:‎1.5 GB

Operating System: ‎WebOS

Viewing Angle: 178 Degrees

Wattage: 190 Watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Advanced features like HDR 10 and Filmmaker Mode for enhanced viewing Requires ample space for optimal placement and viewing experience Versatile connectivity options including Wi-Fi and multiple HDMI ports

6. LG 121 cm (48 inches) smart TV

Give your entertainment set up an upgrade with the budget-friendly LG 121 cm (48 inches) smart TV. Featuring a 48-inch 4K Ultra HD OLED display, you will experience lifelike clarity and vibrant colours with a resolution of 3840x2160. The AI 4K Upscaler gives an enhanced picture quality regardless of the source. You can seamlessly connect to your favourite content via built-in Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI ports, and 2 USB ports. Besides, you can experience immersive sound with Dolby Atmos Sound Configuration and AI Sound Pro for virtual 5.1.2 surround sound. Utilize advanced smart features including AI ThinQ, Google Assistant, and Alexa for seamless voice control.

Specifications of LG 121 cm (48 inches) smart TV:

Screen Size: 48 Inches

Sound output: 20 Watts Output

Ram Memory Installed Size:‎1.5 GB

Operating System: ‎WebOS

Viewing Angle: 178 Degrees

Wattage: ‎240 Watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Smart features with voice control for convenient operation OLED panels may be susceptible to burn-in over time Advanced sound technologies including Dolby Atmos

Best 3 features of LG smart TVs

Product Name Screen Size Wattage Operating System LG 80 cm (32 inches) Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC 32 Inches 10 Watts WebOS LG 108 cm (43 inches) Smart LED TV 43UR7500PSC 43 Inches 110 Watts WebOS LG 139 cm (55 inches) Smart LED TV 55UR7500PSC 55 Inches 150 Watts WebOS LG 126 cm (50 inches) Smart LED TV 50UR7500PSC 50 Inches 125 Watts WebOS LG 164 cm (65 inches) Smart LED TV 65UR7500PSC 65 Inches 190 Watts WebOS LG 121 cm (48 inches) Smart OLED TV 48A2PSA 48 Inches 240 Watts WebOS

Best value for money smart LG TV

The LG 126 cm (50 inches) Smart TV offers exceptional value for money due to its combination of features, performance, and affordability. With its 50-inch 4K Ultra HD LED screen, this TV delivers crystal-clear picture quality and stunning clarity, akin to a cinema experience. You can enjoy every detail of your favourite movies and shows with lifelike precision. The smart TV provides seamless access to popular streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube, offering endless entertainment options. With built-in Wi-Fi and multiple connectivity ports including 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports, you can easily connect external devices for a customized viewing experience.

Best overall LG smart TV

The LG 80 cm (32 inches) Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC stands out as the best overall product due to its combination of features, performance, and affordability. With a sharp 720p resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate, and 32-inch LED screen, it offers clear pictures and smooth movement. Its smart features, including WebOS, Wi-Fi connectivity, and support for popular streaming services, enhance the user experience. Additionally, the 10 Watts sound output and DTS Virtual:X technology deliver immersive audio. Its slim LED design adds a touch of elegance to any room, making it a versatile and reliable choice for entertainment.

How to find the best LG Smart TV

To find the best LG smart TV, consider your specific needs and preferences, including screen size, resolution, smart features, connectivity options, and budget. Research different models and read reviews to compare specifications and determine which TV offers the features and performance you require. Look for advanced technologies like 4K Ultra HD display, HDR support, AI ThinQ, and WebOS for an enhanced viewing experience. Consider factors such as sound quality, design, and warranty coverage. Lastly, ensure compatibility with your existing devices and streaming services to maximize usability and convenience.

