MHADA lottery 2026 results announced today: Click here to check winners of 2,640 affordable homes in Mumbai

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) announced results of the annual housing draw on August 6, 2026 for winners of 2,640 affordable homes in the Mumbai real estate market. MHADA lottery 2026 results were announced on August 6, 2026 for winners of 2,640 affordable homes in the Mumbai real estate market. (Mehul R Thakkar/HT Photo )

The MHADA's Mumbai Board received over 97,000 applications of which over 75,000 applicants had made the necessary Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) payment up to May 2026.

The MHADA had announced lottery for 2,640 affordable homes up for sale in Mumbai. Of the total, 1,762 apartments, or around 66%, were under construction, according to data accessed from MHADA's website.

What lottery winners have to say? Samir Kadam, a Malad resident in his 40s is applying in the MHADA lottery since five years now, but was finally able to win a 1 BHK apartment in Mumbai's Vikhroli in the MHADA lottery 2026.

Kadam said, "I was applying since five years since Vikhroli has central connectivity to BKC, Powai, Thane, the cost of apartments is very high. However, finally today I was able to win a 1 BHK apartment of over 400 sq ft. The apartment is nearly ₹1 crore and I may or may not take a home loan for the same."

Another lottery winner, Sarika Lokhande was applying in the MHADA lottery since13 years, however, was able to win apartment in the 2026 lottery.

Lokhande said, "I am trying since 2013 and applying every year, but was not able to win. In these 14 years, I applied in multiple income categories as my income rose, but was not able to win an apartment. However, today proudly I can say that it is truly a lottery for me. I would only say that all those dreaming to home should not loose hopes, and keep on applying for the lottery."

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Where can applicants check the results? According to MHADA officials, the results for the lottery can be checked on its official website https://housing.mhada.gov.in/. Additionally, the MHADA had also live telecasted the lottery results on its YouTube channel.

All about MHADA lottery 2026 The MHADA lottery apartments for sale are in areas such as Vikhroli, Goregaon, and Borivali. According to the list, of the total 1,762 apartments under construction, 128 are in Borivali East, 85 are in Goregaon West, and the balance are in Kanamwar Nagar and Vikhroli.

Several apartments in the lottery are priced between ₹2 crore and ₹4 crore. The most affordable apartments are over 300 sq ft in the Mankhurd and Goregaon areas, priced at over ₹29 lakh and ₹32 lakh, according to the list.

The MHADA Lottery 2026 includes apartments across several locations in Mumbai, including Vikhroli, Goregaon, Borivali, Gorai, Chembur, Bandra, Ghatkopar, Wadala, Powai, and Dadar, among others.

Also Read: MHADA lottery 2026: Prices cut by 7.5% on 1,221 of 2,640 affordable homes on sale in Mumbai

The most expensive MHADA apartment is in the Tardeo area of South Mumbai, in the High Income Group (HIG), priced at ₹6.82 crore. The most affordable house put up for sale by MHADA is in Mankhurd, priced at over ₹ 29 lakh for the Economic Weaker Section (EWS).