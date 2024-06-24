Mixer grinder vs food processor: Which one should you buy? A comparison with top 5 options for you

In the realm of kitchen industry, kitchen appliances have become an inevitable part of our kitchen shelves. From the basic task of chopping vegetables to the larger portion of preparing smoothies for your health freak spouse, these kitchen appliances are no less than a genie for you. Apart from lending you a hand and making your task simpler, they do it real quick, with a blink of an eye. Amongst those many genies, there are these two-mixer grinders and food processors, both of them have revolutionised the way we work in the kitchen. Comparison between a mixer grinder or food processor, which one is better

While mixer grinders have been used since ages and are definitely not going anywhere too soon, food processors are more recent old.

Now, if you are planning to buy either of them and are just totally confused about making the choice amidst the two, we are there for you. We have created this comparison guide to help you understand the functions of both-mixer grinders and food processors and to help you make the right choice. So, let’s understand these two one by one.

What is a mixer grinder?

As the name implies, a mixer grinder is used to mix different ingredients to form smooth pastes, it also grinds different spices that further goes into your delicious curries and dishes. It also helps you make lip-smacking and healthy smoothies and spicy sauces and chutneys.

What is a food processor?

A food processor, on the other hand, is a multipurpose appliance that comes with different changeable blades and disks. It can help you out in your kitchen by doing the basic job of chopping, mincing, shredding, and grating. But it cannot handle liquids so, you cannot expect it to prepare those lip-smacking smoothies for you.

In general terms, a mixer grinder is used to grind and blend, whereas a food processor does all the chopping and slicing. Hence, before buying either of the two, we need to look at the functions of both of them.

What are the functions of a mixer grinder?

A mixer grinder is a versatile kitchen appliance that serves multiple purposes. Here are the primary functions of a mixer grinder:

1. Grinding

Dry Grinding: It can grind dry ingredients like spices, grains, nuts, and seeds into fine powders or coarse mixtures, depending on the requirement.

Wet Grinding: It can also grind wet ingredients such as soaked grains and lentils, which are used to make batters for dosa, idli, and other dishes.

2. Blending

Smoothies and Milkshakes: The mixer grinder can blend fruits, vegetables, and dairy or non-dairy products to make smoothies and milkshakes.

Purees: It can make purees of vegetables and fruits, which can be used in cooking or as baby food.

3. Mixing

Dough Preparation: Some mixer grinders come with attachments for mixing dough for bread, chapatis, and other baked goods.

Batter Mixing: It can mix ingredients for cake batters, pancake batters, and other culinary preparations.

4. Juicing

Juicer Attachment: Many mixer grinders come with a juicer attachment to extract juice from fruits and vegetables.

Smooth Juice Preparation: It can make smooth and consistent juices without the need for additional strainers.

5. Chopping

Vegetable Chopping: Some models have a chopping function that can finely chop vegetables, herbs, and nuts.

Mincing Meat: Certain mixer grinders are equipped to mince meat, making them useful for preparing ground meat recipes.

6. Grating and Slicing

Grating Cheese or Vegetables: Some mixer grinders have attachments for grating cheese, vegetables, and other items.

Slicing Vegetables: They can also slice vegetables for salads and other preparations.

7. Crushing

Ice Crushing: They can crush ice for cold drinks and smoothies.

Nut Crushing: They can also crush nuts and hard ingredients for various recipes.

8. Whisking

Egg Whisking: It can whisk eggs for baking and cooking.

Cream Whipping: It can whip cream for desserts and toppings.

9. Making Pastes and Chutneys

Masala Pastes: It can make fine pastes from spices and herbs used in Indian cooking.

Chutneys: It can prepare various types of chutneys by grinding ingredients to the desired consistency.

Additional Features

Speed Control: Most mixer grinders come with speed control settings to adjust the speed according to the texture and consistency needed.

Safety Lock: Many models include a safety lock mechanism that ensures the appliance operates only when properly assembled.

Overload Protection: Some mixer grinders have overload protection to prevent the motor from burning out during heavy usage.

Which mixer grinders should you buy? Top 5 options

The Lifelong Mixer Grinder is a versatile kitchen appliance that simplifies food preparation tasks with its robust design and efficient performance. It features a powerful 500-watt motor capable of handling various ingredients, from spices to vegetables. Equipped with stainless steel jars for durability and ease of cleaning, this mixer grinder ensures longevity and safe operation. The compact design fits well in modern kitchens, offering convenience without occupying much space. Ideal for everyday use, it comes with multiple speed settings to cater to different grinding needs, making it a reliable companion for preparing smoothies, shakes, chutneys, and more.

Specifications of Lifelong Mixer Grinder

Motor Power: 500 Watts

Number of Jars: 3 (1.25L liquidizing jar, 0.8L dry/wet grinding jar, 0.5L chutney jar)

Speed Settings: 3-speed control with pulse function

Material of Jars: Stainless steel

Additional Features: Overload protection, anti-skid feet

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Reliable brand reputation May not be suitable for heavy-duty use Value for money Some users find jars relatively small

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the Lifelong Mixer Grinder for its value for money and compact size, though some mention it can be a bit noisy during operation.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Lifelong Mixer Grinder for its affordability, compact design, and reliable performance, making it perfect for small to medium-sized kitchens.

The Bajaj Rex Mixer Grinder 500W is a popular choice among households for its durable build and efficient performance. With a 500-watt motor, it effortlessly grinds and blends ingredients to perfection. It comes with three versatile stainless steel jars for various purposes, including liquidizing, dry/wet grinding, and chutney making. The sturdy body and easy-grip handles ensure convenience and durability, while the vacuum feet prevent it from sliding during operation. Ideal for everyday kitchen tasks, the Bajaj Rex Mixer Grinder offers reliability and value, making it a must-have appliance for any home.

Specifications of Bajaj Rex Mixer Grinder 500W

Motor Power: 500 Watts

Number of Jars: 3 (1.2L liquidizing jar, 0.8L dry/wet grinding jar, 0.3L chutney jar)

Speed Settings: 3-speed control with incher for momentary operation

Material of Jars: Stainless steel

Additional Features: Vacuum feet, easy-grip handles

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful 750-watt motor Slightly higher price range Stylish design May be bulky for small kitchens

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the Bajaj Rex Mixer Grinder for its sturdy build and smooth operation, though some caution against using it for extensive grinding tasks.

Why choose this product?

Opt for the Bajaj Rex Mixer Grinder for its trusted brand name, affordable price, and practical features, making it suitable for regular kitchen needs.

The Crompton Ameo 750-Watt Mixer Grinder is designed for efficiency and durability in the kitchen. Powered by a robust 750-watt motor, it ensures superior performance for various grinding and mixing tasks. This mixer grinder comes with three stainless steel jars that cater to different capacities and purposes, including wet grinding, dry grinding, and preparing chutneys. Its ergonomic design and sturdy build quality make it easy to use and maintain. The advanced motor protection feature safeguards against overload, enhancing safety during prolonged use. With sleek aesthetics and reliable functionality, the Crompton Ameo Mixer Grinder is a smart choice for modern households seeking a blend of style and performance.

Specifications of Crompton Ameo 750-Watt Mixer Grinder

Motor Power: 750 Watts

Number of Jars: 3 (1.2L liquidizing jar, 0.8L dry/wet grinding jar, 0.3L chutney jar)

Speed Settings: 3-speed control with pulse function

Material of Jars: Stainless steel

Additional Features: Motor overload protection, ergonomic handles

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful 750-watt motor Some users find it noisy during operation Durable ABS body Relatively higher price point

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the Crompton Ameo Mixer Grinder for its powerful motor and stylish looks, although some mention its size could be a concern for smaller kitchen spaces.

Why choose this product?

Select the Crompton Ameo Mixer Grinder for its high-performance motor, sturdy build, and elegant design, making it a versatile addition to any kitchen.

The Preethi Blue Leaf Diamond MG-214 Mixer Grinder is renowned for its durable construction and efficient performance in the kitchen. Featuring a powerful 750-watt motor, it effortlessly grinds and blends various ingredients with ease. It includes three stainless steel jars suitable for liquidizing, dry grinding, and preparing chutneys, offering versatility in culinary tasks. The sturdy ABS body ensures longevity, while the heat-sensitive cut-off system protects the motor from overheating. With its sleek design and user-friendly features such as ergonomic handles and anti-skid feet, the Preethi Blue Leaf Diamond Mixer Grinder combines style with functionality. Whether you're blending smoothies or grinding spices, this appliance delivers consistent results, making it a preferred choice for home chefs looking to enhance their cooking experience.

Specifications of Preethi Blue Leaf Diamond MG-214 750 Watt Mixer Grinder

Motor Power: 750 Watts

Number of Jars: 3 (1.7L main jar, 0.7L middle jar, 0.3L chutney jar)

Speed Settings: 3-speed control with pulse function

Material of Jars: Stainless steel

Additional Features: Heat-sensitive cut-off system, ABS body

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful 750-watt motor Some users find it noisy during operation Durable ABS body Relatively higher price point

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the Preethi Blue Leaf Diamond Mixer Grinder for its robust build and powerful motor, although noise levels are mentioned as a concern by some users.

Why choose this product?

Opt for the Preethi Blue Leaf Diamond Mixer Grinder for its durable construction, powerful performance, and versatile jar capacities, making it an ideal choice for everyday cooking needs.

The Philips HL7756/01 Mixer Grinder is engineered for efficiency and precision in kitchen tasks. Equipped with a powerful 750-watt motor, it delivers superior grinding performance for both dry and wet ingredients. This mixer grinder includes three stainless steel jars with specialized blades for various functions like grinding, mixing, and preparing chutneys. Its advanced air ventilation system ensures smooth and efficient operation, preventing overheating during extended use. The robust ABS body provides durability, while the secure locking mechanism enhances safety while in operation. With its sleek design and ergonomic handles, the Philips HL7756/01 Mixer Grinder offers convenience and style, making it an essential appliance for modern kitchens where performance and reliability are paramount.

Specifications of Philips HL7756/01 750 Watt Mixer Grinder

Motor Power: 750 Watts

Number of Jars: 3 (1.5L wet jar, 1L multipurpose jar, 0.3L chutney jar)

Speed Settings: 3-speed control with pulse function

Material of Jars: Stainless steel

Additional Features: Advanced air ventilation system, ABS body

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful 750-watt motor May be on the pricier side Efficient cooling system Some users find jars relatively small

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the Philips HL7756/01 Mixer Grinder for its powerful motor and efficient cooling system, though some mention the jars could be larger.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Philips HL7756/01 Mixer Grinder for its superior motor performance, reliable cooling system, and ergonomic design, perfect for handling diverse kitchen tasks with ease.

What are the functions of a food processor?

A food processor is a versatile kitchen appliance designed to perform a variety of food preparation tasks quickly and efficiently. Here are the primary functions of a food processor:

1. Chopping

Vegetables and Fruits: Quickly chops vegetables and fruits into uniform pieces.

Nuts and Herbs: Can chop nuts for baking or herbs for seasoning.

2. Slicing

Vegetables: Slices vegetables such as cucumbers, carrots, and potatoes into even slices.

Cheese and Meats: Can slice cheese and certain types of meats.

3. Grating/Shredding

Cheese: Grates hard and semi-hard cheeses.

Vegetables: Shreds vegetables like carrots and cabbage for salads and slaws.

4. Mixing/Kneading Dough

Dough: Mixes and kneads dough for bread, pizza, and pastries.

Batter: Prepares batter for cakes, cookies, and pancakes.

5. Grinding

Meat: Grinds meat for homemade sausages or meatballs.

Grains and Spices: Grinds grains and spices for homemade flours and seasoning.

6. Emulsifying

Dressings and Mayonnaise: Emulsifies oil and vinegar for dressings or eggs and oil for mayonnaise.

7. Whisking/Beating

Eggs: Whisks eggs for meringues or whipped cream.

Cream: Beats cream for desserts.

8. Crushing Ice

Beverages: Crushes ice for cocktails and frozen drinks.

9. Julienning

Vegetables: Cuts vegetables into thin matchstick strips for stir-fries and garnishes.

Additional Functions:

Mincing: Finely minces garlic, onions, and other aromatics.

Dicing: Dices vegetables into uniform cubes.

Food Processing: Handles repetitive tasks like kneading dough, grating cheese, or shredding vegetables.

Which food processor should you buy? Top 5 options

The Bosch MCM3501M 800 Watts Food Processor is a versatile and powerful kitchen appliance designed to streamline your cooking tasks. With an 800-watt motor, this food processor can handle a wide range of tasks, from chopping and slicing to blending and kneading. It comes with a variety of attachments, including a chopper, blender, and dough maker, making it a one-stop solution for all your food preparation needs. The compact design ensures it doesn’t take up much counter space, while the easy-to-clean components add to its convenience. Ideal for both everyday cooking and special culinary projects, the Bosch MCM3501M combines efficiency with reliability.

Specifications of Bosch MCM3501M 800 Watts Food Processor

Power: 800 Watts

Functions: Chopping, Slicing, Blending, Kneading, Grating

Attachments: Chopper, Blender, Dough Maker, Whisk, Citrus Press

Material: Stainless Steel and BPA-free Plastic

Capacity: 2.3 L Bowl, 1 L Blender Jar

Speed Settings: 2 Speed + Pulse

Safety Features: Overload Protection, Safety Lock

Dimensions: 37.5 x 22 x 26 cm

Weight: 3.7 kg

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful 800-watt motor Slightly heavier than other models Multiple attachments for versatile use May be overkill for small kitchens Compact and space-saving design Higher price point Easy to clean components

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its powerful motor and versatility, noting that it handles various kitchen tasks with ease. Some mention its sturdiness and ease of cleaning as additional advantages.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Bosch MCM3501M for its robust performance, versatility, and reliability in handling diverse kitchen tasks efficiently.



The INALSA Food Processor for Kitchen is a comprehensive kitchen tool designed to simplify your cooking experience. Equipped with a powerful motor and a range of attachments, this food processor is capable of performing multiple functions such as chopping, slicing, grating, kneading, and juicing. Its robust construction ensures durability, while the user-friendly design makes it easy to operate and clean. Perfect for both small and large families, the INALSA Food Processor enhances your culinary efficiency, allowing you to prepare meals quickly and effortlessly.

Specifications of INALSA Food Processor for Kitchen

Power: 1000 Watts

Functions: Chopping, Slicing, Grating, Kneading, Juicing

Attachments: Chopper, Slicer, Grater, Dough Maker, Citrus Juicer

Material: Stainless Steel and BPA-free Plastic

Capacity: 2 L Bowl, 1.5 L Blender Jar

Speed Settings: 3 Speed + Pulse

Safety Features: Overload Protection, Safety Lock

Dimensions: 40 x 24 x 30 cm

Weight: 4.5 kg

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High power motor for efficient processing Bulky and requires more storage space Wide range of attachments Can be noisy during operation Large capacity suitable for families Durable and sturdy construction

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate its high power and large capacity, making meal preparation faster and easier. However, some note that it is a bit bulky and noisy.

Why choose this product?

Opt for the INALSA Food Processor for its powerful motor and comprehensive set of attachments, perfect for handling a variety of kitchen tasks.

The Usha FP 3811 Food Processor is a high-performance kitchen appliance designed to meet all your food preparation needs. With its powerful motor and multifunctional capabilities, this food processor can effortlessly handle tasks such as chopping, slicing, grating, kneading, and blending. The processor comes with a variety of attachments and accessories, ensuring versatility and convenience in the kitchen. Its sturdy build and ergonomic design make it a reliable and user-friendly option for both everyday cooking and special occasions. The Usha FP 3811 promises to make meal preparation quicker and more efficient, enhancing your overall cooking experience.

Specifications of Usha FP 3811 Food Processor

Power: 1000 Watts

Functions: Chopping, Slicing, Grating, Kneading, Blending

Attachments: Chopper, Slicer, Grater, Dough Maker, Blender Jar

Material: Stainless Steel and BPA-free Plastic

Capacity: 3.5 L Bowl, 1.5 L Blender Jar

Speed Settings: 3 Speed + Pulse

Safety Features: Overload Protection, Safety Lock

Dimensions: 38 x 24 x 32 cm

Weight: 5 kg

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful 1000-watt motor Heavier than other models Versatile with multiple attachments Takes up considerable counter space Large bowl capacity Durable and user-friendly design

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users commend its powerful motor and versatile functionality. Some mention its large capacity and sturdy build, though it is noted to be slightly bulky.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Usha FP 3811 for its powerful performance and versatility, ideal for handling extensive food preparation tasks with ease.

The Rico 400 Watts Mini Food Processor is a compact and efficient kitchen tool, perfect for everyday use. With its 400-watt motor, it is capable of performing essential tasks such as chopping, slicing, and blending, making meal preparation quick and hassle-free. Its small size is ideal for kitchens with limited space, and its lightweight design ensures easy handling and storage. Despite its compact form, the Rico Mini Food Processor does not compromise on performance, delivering reliable results for small to medium food preparation tasks. This mini processor is a practical addition to any kitchen, offering conenience and efficiency.

Specifications of Rico 400 Watts Mini Food Processor

Power: 400 Watts

Functions: Chopping, Slicing, Blending

Attachments: Chopper, Slicer, Blender Jar

Material: BPA-free Plastic

Capacity: 1 L Bowl

Speed Settings: 2 Speed + Pulse

Safety Features: Overload Protection

Dimensions: 25 x 15 x 20 cm

Weight: 1.5 kg

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Compact and lightweight Lower power compared to larger models Easy to use and clean Limited capacity Affordable price Fewer functions and attachments Ideal for small kitchens

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate its compact size and ease of use, making it perfect for small kitchens. Some users mention its lower power, suitable for light tasks.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Rico Mini Food Processor for its compact size and ease of use, perfect for quick and simple kitchen tasks.



The Bajaj Food Factory FX 11 600 Watts Food Processor is a versatile and reliable kitchen appliance designed to simplify meal preparation. Equipped with a 600-watt motor, it efficiently handles various tasks such as chopping, slicing, grating, kneading, and blending. This food processor comes with a range of attachments and accessories, making it a multifunctional tool suitable for diverse culinary needs. Its sturdy build and user-friendly design ensure durability and ease of use. The Bajaj Food Factory FX 11 is an excellent choice for those looking to enhance their kitchen efficiency and enjoy hassle-free cooking experiences.

Specifications of Bajaj Food Factory FX 11 600 Watts Food Processor

Power: 600 Watts

Functions: Chopping, Slicing, Grating, Kneading, Blending

Attachments: Chopper, Slicer, Grater, Dough Maker, Blender Jar

Material: Stainless Steel and BPA-free Plastic

Capacity: 2 L Bowl, 1.5 L Blender Jar

Speed Settings: 3 Speed + Pulse

Safety Features: Overload Protection, Safety Lock

Dimensions: 35 x 23 x 30 cm

Weight: 4 kg

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Versatile with multiple functions Moderate power compared to some models Durable and sturdy build Can be noisy during operation User-friendly design Good capacity for various tasks

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight its versatility and user-friendly design, noting that it handles a variety of kitchen tasks efficiently. Some mention it can be noisy during use.

Why choose this product?

Opt for the Bajaj Food Factory FX 11 for its multifunctionality and reliable performance, making meal preparation simpler and faster.

Food processor vs mixer grinder:

So, now, the question is, should you buy a food processor or a mixer grinder?

Ease of operation:

A mixer grinder can easily handle dry and wet ingredients, so you can trust it for grinding your dried spices, or making smoothies or purees.

A food processor, on the other hand, can perform the basic task of mincing and grating, you cannot use it for liquids, or for making juices and smoothies.

Energy consumption:

As compared to a mixer grinder, a food processor consumes more power, which will eventually raise your electricity bills.

Space savvy:

A mixer grinder comes with multiple jars, but that can be kept easily on your kitchen counter.

As a food processor comes with multiple accessories and blades, so it requires more space in your kitchen shelf.

Price:

A mixer grinder is a comparatively cheaper option than a food processor.

To conclude, both mixer grinders and food processors serves our basic purpose of food preparation, however, if you are fond of shakes and smoothies along with making different curries and pastes, then go for a mixer grinder as a food processor is incapable of handling liquids.

For those who need the basic task of chopping, shredding, kneading the dough done to save time and effort, a food processor is your best bet.

