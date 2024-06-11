 Best mixer grinders for home: Top 10 options perfect for Indian cooking - Hindustan Times
Best mixer grinders for home: Top 10 options perfect for Indian cooking

ByAffiliate Desk
Jun 11, 2024 02:51 PM IST

Discover the best mixer grinders for home use with our comprehensive guide. Find the perfect one for your needs and budget.

Are you tired of spending hours in the kitchen grinding spices, making dosa batter, or blending smoothies? A high-quality mixer grinder can make your life so much easier. Whether you're a busy homemaker or a professional chef, having the right mixer grinder can save you time and effort. In this article, we will explore the 10 best mixer grinders available in 2022, perfect for Indian cooking and everyday use.

Pick the best mixer grinder for your home
Pick the best mixer grinder for your home

1.

Prestige Iris 750 Watt Mixer Grinder with 3 Stainless Steel Jar + 1 Juicer Jar (White and Blue)

The Prestige Iris Mixer Grinder is a versatile appliance that can handle all your grinding and blending needs. With its powerful motor and durable stainless steel blades, it can grind even the toughest ingredients with ease.

Specifications of Prestige Iris 750 Watt Mixer Grinder with 3 Stainless Steel Jar + 1 Juicer Jar (White and Blue)

  • 750-watt motor
  • 3 stainless steel jars
  • Multi-purpose blades
  • 3-speed control
  • Overload protection

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Powerful motor for efficient grinding

May be a bit noisy during operation

Durable stainless steel jars

Multi-purpose blades for versatile use

2.

Philips HL7756/01 750 Watt Mixer Grinder, 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars with 3 Speed Control and Pulse function (Black)

The Philips HL7756/00 Mixer Grinder is designed for smooth and efficient grinding. Its advanced air ventilation system ensures quick cooling and long motor life, making it perfect for everyday use.

Specifications of Philips HL7756/01 750 Watt Mixer Grinder

  • 750-watt motor
  • 3 stainless steel jars
  • Advanced air ventilation system
  • Auto cut-off protection
  • Lift and grind blades

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Efficient grinding with advanced air ventilation

May require frequent cleaning for optimal performance

Durable stainless steel jars

Auto cut-off protection for safety

3.

Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder (5 Jar, 3 Blade, Silver)

The Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder is a compact and powerful appliance that can handle all your grinding and blending needs. Its unique bullet-shaped design ensures efficient and uniform grinding.

Specifications of Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder (5 Jar, 3 Blade, Silver)

  • 500-watt motor
  • 2 stainless steel jars
  • Bullet-shaped jars for efficient grinding
  • 3-speed control
  • Anti-skid feet for stability

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Compact and powerful design

Lower wattage motor may not be suitable for heavy-duty grinding

Efficient grinding with bullet-shaped jars

Anti-skid feet for stability

4.

Bajaj GX-1 Mixer Grinder 500W|Superior Mixie For Kitchen|2-in-1 for Dry Grinding| Blade Function With Titan Motor|3 Stainless Steel Mixer Jars|1 Year Product Warranty By Bajaj|Black

The Bajaj GX1 Mixer Grinder is a reliable and efficient appliance that can handle all your grinding and blending needs. Its sturdy design and powerful motor make it a great choice for everyday use.

Specifications of Bajaj GX-1 Mixer Grinder 500W|Superior 

  • 500-watt motor
  • 3 stainless steel jars
  • Multi-functional blade system
  • 3-speed control
  • Sturdy construction for durability

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Reliable and efficient performance

Lower wattage motor may not be suitable for heavy-duty grinding

Durable stainless steel jars

Multi-functional blade system for versatile use

5.

Prestige Iris Plus 750 W Mixer Grinder With 4 Jars (3 Stainless Steel Jars+ 1 Juicer Jar) 4 Super Efficient Stainless Blades 2 Years Warranty Black, 750 watts

The Prestige IRIS Mixer Grinder is a stylish and efficient appliance that can handle all your grinding and blending needs. Its sleek design and powerful motor make it a great addition to any modern kitchen.

Specifications of Prestige Iris Plus 750 W Mixer Grinder With 4 Jars 

  • 750-watt motor
  • 3 stainless steel jars
  • Stylish and ergonomic design
  • Overload protection
  • Unique blade design for efficient grinding

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Stylish and ergonomic design

May be a bit expensive compared to other models

Durable stainless steel jars

Unique blade design for efficient grinding

6.

Bosch TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder, 1000W 4 Jars Black MGM8842MIN

The Bosch TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder is a high-performance appliance that can handle all your grinding and blending needs. Its innovative Stone Pounding Technology ensures authentic taste and texture in your recipes.

Specifications of Bosch TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder, 1000W 4 Jars Black MGM8842MIN

  • 1000-watt motor
  • 4 stainless steel jars
  • Stone Pounding Technology
  • Active Flow Breaker for fine grinding
  • Concealed bush for contamination-free mixing

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

High-performance motor for efficient grinding

Higher wattage motor may consume more power

Innovative Stone Pounding Technology

Concealed bush for contamination-free mixing

7.

Sujata Dynamix 900 Watts Mixer Grinder | 22000 Rotations Per Min | 90 Minutes Continuous Running | 3 Versatile Jars 1500 ml, 1000 ml and 400 ml

The Sujata Dynamix Mixer Grinder is a heavy-duty appliance that can handle all your grinding and blending needs. Its powerful motor and durable construction make it a great choice for commercial or heavy-duty use.

Specifications of Sujata Dynamix 900 Watts Mixer Grinder

  • 900-watt motor
  • 3 stainless steel jars
  • Double ball bearing for smooth and trouble-free operation
  • 3-speed control
  • Unique honeycomb filter for finer juice

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Heavy-duty motor for commercial use

May be too powerful for regular home use

Durable stainless steel jars

Unique honeycomb filter for finer juice

8.

Crompton DS 500 BLK 500-Watt Mixer Grinder with Powertron Motor & Motor Vent-X Technology (3 Stainless Steel Jars, Black & Grey)

The Crompton BLK Mixer Grinder is a reliable and efficient appliance that can handle all your grinding and blending needs. Its sleek design and powerful motor make it a great choice for everyday use.

Specifications of Crompton DS 500 BLK 500-Watt Mixer Grinder 

  • 750-watt motor
  • 3 stainless steel jars
  • Anti-rust stainless steel blades
  • 5-year warranty on motor
  • 3-speed control with pulse

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Reliable and efficient performance

May not have as many advanced features as other models

Durable stainless steel jars

Anti-rust stainless steel blades

best mixer grinder for home Top Features Comparison:

 

Mixer grinders for homeWattageJarsBlades
Prestige Iris Mixer Grinder750W3Multi-purpose
Philips HL7756/00 Mixer Grinder750W3Lift and grind
Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder500W2Multi-purpose
Bajaj GX1 Mixer Grinder500W3Multi-functional
Prestige IRIS Mixer Grinder750W3Unique blade
Bosch TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder1000W4Stone Pounding
Sujata Dynamix Mixer Grinder900W3Double ball bearing
Crompton BLK Mixer Grinder750W3Anti-rust
Libra Commercial Mixer Grinder1500W5Commercial-grade

Best value for money best mixer grinder for home:

The Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder offers the best value for money with its compact design, efficient performance, and affordable price. It's perfect for small families and everyday use.

Best Overall Product best mixer grinder for home:

The Bosch TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder stands out as the best overall product with its high-performance motor, innovative Stone Pounding Technology, and durable construction. It's perfect for those who want top-notch quality and performance.

How to find the perfect best mixer grinder for home:

When choosing the perfect mixer grinder, consider the wattage, number of jars, blade quality, and additional features such as overload protection and speed control. Compare the pros and cons of each product to find the one that best suits your needs and budget.

FAQs on best mixer grinder for home

What is the average price range for these mixer grinders?

The average price range for these mixer grinders is between 2000-5000 INR, depending on the brand, features, and motor wattage.

Are these mixer grinders suitable for making dosa batter?

Yes, all the mixer grinders mentioned in this article are suitable for making dosa batter with their efficient grinding capabilities.

Do these mixer grinders come with a warranty?

Yes, most of these mixer grinders come with a warranty ranging from 1-5 years, depending on the brand and model.

Can these mixer grinders be used for grinding spices and making smoothies?

Absolutely! These mixer grinders are versatile appliances that can handle grinding spices, making smoothies, blending ingredients, and more.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

