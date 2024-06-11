Best mixer grinders for home: Top 10 options perfect for Indian cooking

Are you tired of spending hours in the kitchen grinding spices, making dosa batter, or blending smoothies? A high-quality mixer grinder can make your life so much easier. Whether you're a busy homemaker or a professional chef, having the right mixer grinder can save you time and effort. In this article, we will explore the 10 best mixer grinders available in 2022, perfect for Indian cooking and everyday use. Pick the best mixer grinder for your home

The Prestige Iris Mixer Grinder is a versatile appliance that can handle all your grinding and blending needs. With its powerful motor and durable stainless steel blades, it can grind even the toughest ingredients with ease.

Specifications of Prestige Iris 750 Watt Mixer Grinder with 3 Stainless Steel Jar + 1 Juicer Jar (White and Blue)

750-watt motor

3 stainless steel jars

Multi-purpose blades

3-speed control

Overload protection

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful motor for efficient grinding May be a bit noisy during operation Durable stainless steel jars Multi-purpose blades for versatile use

The Philips HL7756/00 Mixer Grinder is designed for smooth and efficient grinding. Its advanced air ventilation system ensures quick cooling and long motor life, making it perfect for everyday use.

Specifications of Philips HL7756/01 750 Watt Mixer Grinder

750-watt motor

3 stainless steel jars

Advanced air ventilation system

Auto cut-off protection

Lift and grind blades

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient grinding with advanced air ventilation May require frequent cleaning for optimal performance Durable stainless steel jars Auto cut-off protection for safety

The Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder is a compact and powerful appliance that can handle all your grinding and blending needs. Its unique bullet-shaped design ensures efficient and uniform grinding.

Specifications of Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder (5 Jar, 3 Blade, Silver)

500-watt motor

2 stainless steel jars

Bullet-shaped jars for efficient grinding

3-speed control

Anti-skid feet for stability

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and powerful design Lower wattage motor may not be suitable for heavy-duty grinding Efficient grinding with bullet-shaped jars Anti-skid feet for stability

The Bajaj GX1 Mixer Grinder is a reliable and efficient appliance that can handle all your grinding and blending needs. Its sturdy design and powerful motor make it a great choice for everyday use.

Specifications of Bajaj GX-1 Mixer Grinder 500W|Superior

500-watt motor

3 stainless steel jars

Multi-functional blade system

3-speed control

Sturdy construction for durability

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Reliable and efficient performance Lower wattage motor may not be suitable for heavy-duty grinding Durable stainless steel jars Multi-functional blade system for versatile use

The Prestige IRIS Mixer Grinder is a stylish and efficient appliance that can handle all your grinding and blending needs. Its sleek design and powerful motor make it a great addition to any modern kitchen.

Specifications of Prestige Iris Plus 750 W Mixer Grinder With 4 Jars

750-watt motor

3 stainless steel jars

Stylish and ergonomic design

Overload protection

Unique blade design for efficient grinding

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish and ergonomic design May be a bit expensive compared to other models Durable stainless steel jars Unique blade design for efficient grinding

The Bosch TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder is a high-performance appliance that can handle all your grinding and blending needs. Its innovative Stone Pounding Technology ensures authentic taste and texture in your recipes.

Specifications of Bosch TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder, 1000W 4 Jars Black MGM8842MIN

1000-watt motor

4 stainless steel jars

Stone Pounding Technology

Active Flow Breaker for fine grinding

Concealed bush for contamination-free mixing

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-performance motor for efficient grinding Higher wattage motor may consume more power Innovative Stone Pounding Technology Concealed bush for contamination-free mixing

The Sujata Dynamix Mixer Grinder is a heavy-duty appliance that can handle all your grinding and blending needs. Its powerful motor and durable construction make it a great choice for commercial or heavy-duty use.

Specifications of Sujata Dynamix 900 Watts Mixer Grinder

900-watt motor

3 stainless steel jars

Double ball bearing for smooth and trouble-free operation

3-speed control

Unique honeycomb filter for finer juice

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Heavy-duty motor for commercial use May be too powerful for regular home use Durable stainless steel jars Unique honeycomb filter for finer juice

The Crompton BLK Mixer Grinder is a reliable and efficient appliance that can handle all your grinding and blending needs. Its sleek design and powerful motor make it a great choice for everyday use.

Specifications of Crompton DS 500 BLK 500-Watt Mixer Grinder

750-watt motor

3 stainless steel jars

Anti-rust stainless steel blades

5-year warranty on motor

3-speed control with pulse

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Reliable and efficient performance May not have as many advanced features as other models Durable stainless steel jars Anti-rust stainless steel blades

best mixer grinder for home Top Features Comparison:

Mixer grinders for home Wattage Jars Blades Prestige Iris Mixer Grinder 750W 3 Multi-purpose Philips HL7756/00 Mixer Grinder 750W 3 Lift and grind Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder 500W 2 Multi-purpose Bajaj GX1 Mixer Grinder 500W 3 Multi-functional Prestige IRIS Mixer Grinder 750W 3 Unique blade Bosch TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder 1000W 4 Stone Pounding Sujata Dynamix Mixer Grinder 900W 3 Double ball bearing Crompton BLK Mixer Grinder 750W 3 Anti-rust Libra Commercial Mixer Grinder 1500W 5 Commercial-grade

Best value for money best mixer grinder for home:

The Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder offers the best value for money with its compact design, efficient performance, and affordable price. It's perfect for small families and everyday use.

Best Overall Product best mixer grinder for home:

The Bosch TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder stands out as the best overall product with its high-performance motor, innovative Stone Pounding Technology, and durable construction. It's perfect for those who want top-notch quality and performance.

How to find the perfect best mixer grinder for home:

When choosing the perfect mixer grinder, consider the wattage, number of jars, blade quality, and additional features such as overload protection and speed control. Compare the pros and cons of each product to find the one that best suits your needs and budget.

FAQs on best mixer grinder for home

What is the average price range for these mixer grinders?

The average price range for these mixer grinders is between 2000-5000 INR, depending on the brand, features, and motor wattage.

Are these mixer grinders suitable for making dosa batter?

Yes, all the mixer grinders mentioned in this article are suitable for making dosa batter with their efficient grinding capabilities.

Do these mixer grinders come with a warranty?

Yes, most of these mixer grinders come with a warranty ranging from 1-5 years, depending on the brand and model.

Can these mixer grinders be used for grinding spices and making smoothies?

Absolutely! These mixer grinders are versatile appliances that can handle grinding spices, making smoothies, blending ingredients, and more.

