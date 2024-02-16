 Best mixer grinders for your kitchen: Top 9 picks - Hindustan Times
News / Technology / Best mixer grinders for your kitchen: Top 9 picks

Best mixer grinders for your kitchen: Top 9 picks

ByAffiliate Desk
Feb 18, 2024 10:00 AM IST

Upgrade your kitchen with the best mixer grinders: powerful, versatile, and efficient appliances for seamless blending, grinding and juicing tasks.

Are you in search of the perfect mixer grinder for your kitchen? Look no further! We've reviewed and compared the top 9 best mixer grinders available on Amazon to help you make an informed decision.

Elevate your culinary game with essential mixer grinders for your kitchen.(Pexels)
Elevate your culinary game with essential mixer grinders for your kitchen.(Pexels)

A versatile kitchen grinder is an essential appliance for every household, and we've curated this list to help you find the best one to suit your needs.

Whether you're looking for a powerful motor, durable build, or multi-functionality, we've got you covered.

1. Lifelong Stainless Steel Mixer Grinder

B0C7LDLNWP

The Lifelong Stainless Steel Mixer Grinder is a reliable and durable kitchen appliance. With its powerful motor, it can handle all your grinding and blending needs. The sleek and stylish design makes it a perfect addition to any modern kitchen.

Specifications of Lifelong Stainless Steel Mixer Grinder

  • Powerful 750W motor
  • 3-speed settings
  • Stainless steel jars
  • Overload protection
  • Anti-skid feet

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Powerful motor

May be noisy

Durable build

Sleek design

2. Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder

B097XJQZ8H

The Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder is a versatile and efficient appliance for your kitchen. With its compact design, it's perfect for small spaces. The powerful motor ensures smooth and quick grinding of various ingredients.

Specifications of Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder

  • Compact design
  • Powerful 500W motor
  • 3 stainless steel jars
  • Overload protection
  • Easy to clean

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Compact and space-saving

Not suitable for heavy-duty grinding

Powerful motor

Easy to clean

3. Bajaj GX Mixer Grinder

B0BB3SDD7J

The Bajaj GX Mixer Grinder is a versatile and efficient appliance for your kitchen. With its compact design, it's perfect for small spaces. The powerful motor ensures smooth and quick grinding of various ingredients.

Specifications of Bajaj GX Mixer Grinder

  • 500W motor
  • 3-speed control with incher
  • Multifunctional blade system
  • Easy-grip jar handles
  • Compact and elegant design

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

High-performance motor

May be noisy

Multifunctional blade system

Elegant design

4. Crompton BLK Powertron Mixer Grinder

B0C7LKSPKY

The Crompton BLK Powertron Mixer Grinder is an efficient and durable kitchen appliance. With its premium build quality and powerful motor, it can handle all your grinding and blending needs. The sleek design adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen.

Specifications of Crompton BLK Powertron Mixer Grinder

  • 750W motor
  • 3 stainless steel jars
  • 5-year motor warranty
  • Advanced cooling technology
  • Anti-corrosion blades

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Powerful motor

Slightly expensive

Premium build quality

Long motor warranty

5. Orient Electric Kitchen MGKK50B3 Mixer Grinder

B01M3SYQ7P

The Orient Electric Kitchen MGKK50B3 Mixer Grinder is a versatile and efficient kitchen appliance. With its powerful motor and durable build, it can handle all your grinding and blending needs. The compact and elegant design makes it a perfect addition to any modern kitchen.

Specifications of Orient Electric Kitchen MGKK50B3 Mixer Grinder

  • 500W motor
  • 3-speed control
  • Overload protection
  • Stainless steel jars
  • Flow breakers for efficient mixing

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Powerful motor

May be noisy

Durable build

Elegant design

6. Wonderchef Automatic Mixer Grinder

B0CM3K6H57

The Wonderchef Automatic Mixer Grinder is a high-performance kitchen appliance. With its automatic load sensing technology and unbreakable jars, it offers convenience and durability. The sleek and stylish design adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen.

Specifications of Wonderchef Automatic Mixer Grinder

  • 700W motor
  • Automatic load sensing technology
  • Unbreakable polycarbonate jars
  • 5-year warranty
  • Compact design

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Automatic load sensing technology

Slightly expensive

Durable unbreakable jars

Long warranty period

7. Prestige IRIS Mixer Grinder

B08CFJBZRK

The Prestige IRIS Mixer Grinder is a versatile and durable kitchen appliance. With its powerful motor and multifunctional blade system, it can handle all your grinding and blending needs. The elegant design adds a touch of sophistication to your kitchen.

Specifications of Prestige IRIS Mixer Grinder

  • 750W motor
  • 3-speed control with incher
  • Multifunctional blade system
  • Elegant design
  • Overload protection

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

High-performance motor

May be noisy

Multifunctional blade system

Sleek design

8. Lifelong Mixer Grinder for Kitchen

B09X5C9VLK

The Lifelong Mixer Grinder for Kitchen is a reliable and durable kitchen appliance. With its powerful motor and versatile jars, it can handle all your grinding and blending needs. The ergonomic design ensures ease of use and efficient performance.

Specifications of Lifelong Mixer Grinder for Kitchen

  • 500W motor
  • 3-speed settings
  • Stainless steel jars
  • Ergonomic design
  • Overload protection

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Powerful motor

May be noisy

Versatile jars

Ergonomic design

9. Philips HL7756/00 Mixer Grinder

B01GZSQJPA

The Philips HL7756/00 Mixer Grinder is a powerful and efficient kitchen appliance. With its advanced air ventilation system and durable blades, it ensures superior performance and longevity. The sleek and modern design adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen.

Specifications of Philips HL7756/00 Mixer Grinder

  • 750W motor
  • 3 stainless steel jars
  • Advanced air ventilation system
  • Durable blades
  • Compact design

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Powerful motor

Slightly expensive

Advanced ventilation system

Durable blades

Comparison Table

ProductPowerJar MaterialWarranty
Lifelong Stainless Steel Mixer Grinder750WStainless Steel1 Year
Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder500WStainless Steel1 Year
Bajaj GX Mixer Grinder500WStainless Steel1 Year
Crompton BLK Powertron Mixer Grinder750WStainless Steel5 Years
Orient Electric Kitchen MGKK50B3 Mixer Grinder500WStainless Steel1 Year
Wonderchef Automatic Mixer Grinder700WPolycarbonate5 Years
Prestige IRIS Mixer Grinder750WStainless Steel2 Years
Lifelong Mixer Grinder for Kitchen500WStainless Steel1 Year
Philips HL7756/00 Mixer Grinder750WStainless Steel2 Years

Best value for money:

The Bajaj GX Mixer Grinder offers the best value for money with its high-performance motor, multifunctional blade system, and elegant design. It is an excellent choice for those looking for a versatile and efficient kitchen appliance that won't break the bank.

Best overall product:

The Crompton BLK Powertron Mixer Grinder stands out as the best overall product in this category with its powerful motor, premium build quality, and long motor warranty. It is the perfect choice for those seeking a durable and high-performance kitchen appliance.

How to find the perfect mixer grinder:

Finding the perfect mixer grinder involves assessing your needs, considering motor power, jar capacities, durability, and features like speed settings and safety mechanisms. Research brands, read reviews, and compare prices to ensure it fits your requirements and budget for efficient kitchen performance.

