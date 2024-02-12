 Best budget mixer grinders under ₹1000: Comparison guide to top 5 models - Hindustan Times
News / Technology / Best budget mixer grinders under 1000: Comparison guide to top 5 models

Best budget mixer grinders under 1000: Comparison guide to top 5 models

ByAffiliate Desk
Feb 12, 2024 05:37 PM IST

Looking for an affordable kitchen grinder? Check out our curated list of the best budget mixer grinders under ₹1000.

If you're in the market for a budget-friendly mixer grinder that doesn't compromise on quality, you've come to the right place. In this comprehensive guide, we've curated a list of the 10 best affordable mixer grinders that are perfect for those on a budget. 

Best budget mixer grinders under 1000 ensure your basic prep work in kitchen is seamless.

We'll take a closer look at each product's features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for a compact design, powerful motor, or durable build, we've got something for everyone.

1. DICE Mixer Grinder

B0CTQWTCPX

The DICE Mixer Grinder is a durable and efficient kitchen appliance that comes with a stainless steel finish. With a powerful motor and a 2-year warranty, this mixer grinder is perfect for everyday use. Its compact design makes it ideal for small kitchens.

Specifications of DICE Mixer Grinder

  • 750 watts motor
  • 3 stainless steel jars
  • Overload protection
  • 3-speed control
  • 2-year warranty

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Powerful motor

Slightly noisy operation

Durable build

Limited color options

Compact design

2. Bostton Winto Steel Mixer Grinder

B0CR6LF31T

The Bostton Winto Steel Mixer Grinder is a sleek and stylish appliance with a 750-watt motor. It comes with a 1-year warranty and features diamond protection for added durability. With 3 multi-functional jars, this mixer grinder is perfect for all your grinding and blending needs.

Specifications of Bostton Winto Steel Mixer Grinder

  • 750 watts motor
  • 3 multi-functional jars
  • Diamond protection
  • 1-year warranty
  • Ergonomic design

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Sleek and stylish

Limited warranty

High-speed motor

Slightly heavy

Durable diamond protection

3. Silverhome Mixer Grinder

B0BZN2RJJK

The Silverhome Mixer Grinder is a versatile kitchen appliance with a diamond-cut design for added elegance. It comes with 3 stainless steel jars and features overload protection for safety. With a 2-year warranty, this mixer grinder is a reliable addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of Silverhome Mixer Grinder

  • 500 watts motor
  • 3 stainless steel jars
  • Diamond-cut design
  • Overload protection
  • 2-year warranty

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Elegant design

Lower motor power

Reliable performance

Limited color options

Safety features

4. Bostton Winto Steel Mixer Grinder

B0CR1KBBYP

The Bostton Winto Steel Mixer Grinder is a powerful appliance with a 750-watt motor. It comes with 3 stainless steel jars and features a sleek and ergonomic design. With a 1-year warranty, this mixer grinder offers reliable performance for everyday use.

Specifications of Bostton Winto Steel Mixer Grinder

  • 750 watts motor
  • 3 stainless steel jars
  • Ergonomic design
  • 1-year warranty
  • High-speed motor

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

High-speed motor

Limited warranty

Sleek design

Slightly noisy operation

Reliable performance

5. DICE Mixer Grinder

B0B2RBGK5S

The DICE Mixer Grinder is a compact and affordable kitchen appliance with a stainless steel finish. It features overload protection and comes with 3 multi-functional jars. With a 2-year warranty, this mixer grinder offers great value for money.

Specifications of DICE Mixer Grinder

  • 500 watts motor
  • 3 multi-functional jars
  • Overload protection
  • 2-year warranty
  • Compact design

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Affordable price

Lower motor power

Durable build

Limited color options

Compact size

Comparison Table

Product NameMotor PowerNo. of Jars
DICE Mixer Grinder750 watts3
Bostton Winto Steel Mixer Grinder750 watts3
Silverhome Mixer Grinder500 watts3
Bostton Winto Steel Mixer Grinder750 watts3
DICE Mixer Grinder500 watts3

Best value for money:

The DICE Mixer Grinder stands out as the best value-for-money product on our list. With a compact design, durable build, and affordable price, this mixer grinder offers great performance without breaking the bank.

Best overall product:

The Bostton Winto Steel Mixer Grinder takes the top spot for the best features in the category. With a powerful 750-watt motor, sleek design, and diamond protection, this mixer grinder offers the perfect blend of style and performance.

How to find the perfect budget mixer grinder under 1000:

Finding the perfect budget mixer grinder under 1000 requires careful consideration. Look for reputable brands offering durable models within your price range. Assess features such as motor power, jar capacity, and safety features. Read reviews from other buyers to gauge performance and reliability. Consider purchasing during sales or promotions to maximize savings. Prioritize functionality and quality within your budget to ensure a satisfactory purchase.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Follow Us On