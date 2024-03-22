 Best Butterfly mixer grinder: Top 10 ultimate selections for versatile kitchen work - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Best Butterfly mixer grinder: Top 10 ultimate selections for versatile kitchen work

ByAffiliate Desk
Mar 22, 2024 06:17 PM IST

The Butterfly Mixer Grinder is the best option for kitchen needs, considering its strong performance, flexible functionality, and durable form.

Blending, grinding, and mixing items may be made easier with the help of a solid mixer grinder, an essential tool in today's hectic kitchens. With their strong motors and multipurpose jars, this flexible grinder with mixers has become an essential instrument for both homemakers and foodies, simplifying the making of a wide range of foods. Mixer grinders are transforming food preparation with their unmatched speed and ease, from making smoothies and shakes to finely grinding spices and herbs.

Using a Butterfly mixer grinder, you can effortlessly mix various items.
Using a Butterfly mixer grinder, you can effortlessly mix various items.

In the following guide, you can explore the top 10 Best Butterfly Mixer Grinders available in various sizes, styles, and features to suit different cooking requirements and tastes. Whether you are just starting or an experienced chef, selecting the ideal mixer grinder requires considering durability, motor power, jar capacity, and simplicity of use.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Choosing the best mixer grinder will help ensure the mixer grinder fits your demands and cooking style perfectly as you work through the various alternatives available. Choosing wisely allows you to start an eating adventure full of tasty surprises with a trusted kitchen partner.

1. Butterfly Jet Elite Mixer Grinder, 750W, 4 Jars

B07DGD4Z4C

The Butterfly Jet Elite Mixer Grinder offers strong performance for your kitchen's requirements. It easily handles a variety of ingredients because of its powerful 750-watt engine and effective grinding blades. It guarantees durability and flexibility with its three stainless steel jars and durable construction. This grinder with a mixer consistently delivers the desired results, whether used for blending, grinding, or mixing.

Specifications of Butterfly Jet Elite Mixer Grinder, 750W, 4 Jars:

  • Brand: Butterfly
  • Colour: grey
  • Product Dimensions: 18D x 51W x 29H Centimeters
  • Blade Material: Stainless Steel

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Compact design saves spaceSlightly high power consumption
Versatile jars cater to various needs 
Stainless steel blades ensure efficient grinding 

2. Butterfly Smart Mixer Grinder, 750W, 4 Jars (Grey)

B075JJ5NQC

With a strong 750W motor, the Butterfly Smart Mixer Grinder provides effective mixing. Its four changeable jars make crushing a variety of substances easier. It's an effective addition to any kitchen for easy food preparation because of its long-lasting stainless-steel blades. This butterfly mixer grinder offers a reliable and flexible mixer grinder that can simplify your food preparation procedure.

Specifications of Butterfly Smart Mixer Grinder, 750W, 4 Jars (Grey):

  • Brand: Butterfly
  • Colour: Grey
  • Product Dimensions: 24.5D x 40W x 31.5H Centimeters
  • Blade Material: Stainless Steel

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Powerful motorMay be noisy
4 versatile jars 
Durable build 
Brand value 

3. Butterfly Hero Mixer Grinder, 500W, 3 Jars

B07TXCY3YK

For everyday grinding duties, the 500W motor of the Butterfly Hero Mixer Grinder makes it an excellent kitchen partner. Three strong stainless-steel jars are included for blending, grinding, and liquidizing purposes. This kitchen aid mixer grinder provides efficiency and convenience for all your cooking requirements because of its powerful construction and small size.

Specifications of Butterfly Hero Mixer Grinder, 500W, 3 Jars:

  • Brand: Butterfly
  • Special Feature: Safety Lock
  • Product Dimensions: 7.5D x 33W x 22H Centimeters
  • Colour: Grey

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Safety lock feature for secure operationLimited number of jars
Budget-friendly option 
Compact size fits well in small kitchens 

Also Read: Best mixer grinders: Your ultimate guide to top 10 choices for optimal grinding

4. Butterfly Hero Plus Mixer Grinder 550 watts, Grey

B093ZZKV4V

With its 550-watt motor, the Grey Butterfly Hero Plus Mixer Grinder guarantees reliable results. Any kitchen area may easily accommodate its small design. Its three strong stainless-steel jars effectively handle chores like grinding and mixing. This butterfly mixer grinder gives your kitchen worktop additional class with its clean grey finish.

Specifications of Butterfly Hero Plus Mixer Grinder 550 watts, Grey:

  • Brand: Butterfly
  • Colour: Grey
  • Special Feature: Portable
  • Capacity; 1.5 litres

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Portable design for convenienceLimited features
Suitable for basic grinding needs 
Budget-friendly option 

5. Butterfly Spectra 750-Watt Mixer Grinder with 4 Jar

B074H2PW1G

Powered by a 750-watt engine, the Butterfly Spectra Mixer Grinder is an impressive kitchen tool that can handle any chore you put at it. It provides flexibility for effortless blending, mixing, and grinding of chemicals due to its four solid jars. This kitchen aid mixer grinder is a stylish and reliable addition to any kitchen with its solid design and streamlined appearance.

Specifications of Butterfly Spectra 750-Watt Mixer Grinder with 4 Jar:

  • Brand: Butterfly
  • Special Feature: Safety Lock
  • Colour: Black
  • Bowl Capacity: 0.4 litres

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
High-quality stainless-steel jarsFlexible usage
Powerful motor 

6. Butterfly Grand XL 500-Watt Mixer Grinder with 3 Jars

B07FB48KVX

For routine food tasks, the 500-watt engine of the Butterfly Grand XL Mixer Grinder provides reliable performance. This grinder with a mixer has three strong jars made of stainless steel that may be used for mixing and grinding in different ways. Because of its solid structure and small shape, it offers durability and ease of storage. The Butterfly Grand XL will revolutionize your kitchen with its efficiency and ease.

Specifications of Butterfly Grand XL 500-Watt Mixer Grinder with 3 Jars:

  • Brand: Butterfly
  • Colour: Cherry Red
  • Blade Material: Stainless Steel
  • Controls Type: Knob Control

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Compact design saves spaceLimited number of jars
Easy knob control for user convenience 

7. Butterfly Bhima 1000 Watts Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars

B08L6Q867R

Featuring an effective 1000-watt engine, the Butterfly Bhima Mixer Grinder is ideal for heavy grinding duties. For all your cooking requirements, from blending to grinding, this butterfly mixer comes with four durable stainless-steel jars. Convenience and variety for your food undertakings are promised by its elegant design and effective performance.

Specifications of Butterfly Bhima 1000 Watts Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars:

  • Brand: Butterfly
  • Colour: Turquoise
  • Special Feature: Removable Bowl
  • Capacity: 1.5 litres

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
High-power motor for heavy-duty tasksRelatively heavier weight
Large capacity jars suitable for bulk grinding 
Removable bowl for easy cleaning 

8. Butterfly Magnum 1.2 Hp Mixer Grinder 4 Jar, 900 Watt

B0BWTW3X78

With a 1.2 HP motor delivering 900 watts of grinding power, the Butterfly Magnum Mixer Grinder is a powerful machine. It comes with four robust jars to suit different types of cooking. This grinder mixer does jobs with ease, from blending smoothies to grinding spices. It is a necessary addition to every kitchen because of its durable design and effective operation.

Specifications of Butterfly Magnum 1.2 Hp Mixer Grinder 4 Jar, 900 Watt:

  • Brand: Butterfly
  • Colour: Black
  • Product Dimensions: 28.5D x 63.5W x 34.5H Centimeters
  • Blade Material: Stainless Steel

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Powerful motor for efficient grindingHigher power consumption
Large capacity jars for bulk grinding 

9. Butterfly Infinity 5 J 750 watts Mixer Grinder, Blue

B09MF1V29Q

Designed to simplify your cooking, the Butterfly Infinity 5 J Mixer Grinder in bright Blue is a strong kitchen tool. This butterfly mixer grinder 750-watt motor can easily handle grinding chores. It is capable of blending, grinding, and mixing a wide range of ingredients and comes with five premium jars.

Specifications of Butterfly Infinity 5 J 750 watts Mixer Grinder, Blue:

  • Brand: Butterfly
  • Special Feature: Overload Protector
  • Product Dimensions: 12.8D x 25.3W x 13.1H Centimeters
  • Colour: Blue

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Overload protectorSlightly higher price
Compact 
Efficient motor for consistent performance 

10. Butterfly Pestle 750W Mixer Grinder, 3 Jar, Ink Blue

B0CGX9FSXT

Butterfly Pestle 750W Mixer Grinder presents a powerful 750W motor for effective grinding. This butterfly mixer grinder easily manages a variety of components due to its three adaptable jars made of premium materials. In addition to providing reliable service for all your cooking pursuits, its stylish appearance and bright colors enhance the look of your kitchen.

Specifications of Butterfly Pestle 750W Mixer Grinder, 3 Jar, Ink Blue:

  • Brand: Butterfly
  • Colour: Ink Blue
  • Product Dimensions: 37.2D x 20.5W x 31H Centimeters
  • Blade Material: Stainless Steel

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Compact size Slightly higher price
Efficient motor  
Trusted brand with a good reputation 

Also Read: Best mixer grinder price and performance analysis: Top 8 picks for your kitchen

Top 3 features for you

Product nameFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Butterfly Jet Elite Mixer Grinder, 750W, 4 JarsCompact design4 jars for various needsEfficient stainless-steel blades
Butterfly Smart Mixer Grinder, 750W, 4 JarsPowerful 750W motor4 flexible jarsDurable stainless-steel blades
Butterfly Hero Mixer Grinder, 500W, 3 JarsSafety lock featureCompact sizeDurable stainless-steel blades
Butterfly Hero Plus Mixer Grinder, 550 wattsPortable design1.5 litres capacitySuitable for basic grinding needs
Butterfly Spectra 750-Watt Mixer Grinder, 4 JarHigh-quality stainless steelPowerful 750W motorFlexible with 4 different jars
Butterfly Grand XL 500-Watt Mixer Grinder, 3 JarsCompact designEasy knob controlDurable stainless-steel blades
Butterfly Bhima 1000 Watts Mixer Grinder, 4 JarsHigh-power 1000W motorLarge 1.5 litres capacity jarsRemovable bowl for easy cleaning
Butterfly Magnum 1.2 Hp Mixer Grinder, 900 WattPowerful 900W motorLarge capacity jarsComfortable design with stainless steel
Butterfly Infinity 5 J 750 watts Mixer GrinderOverload protectorCompact sizeEfficient 750W motor
Butterfly Pestle 750W Mixer Grinder, 3 JarStylish ink blue colour750W motorStainless steel blades

Best value for money

The Butterfly Hero Mixer Grinder, 500W stands out as the best value for money since it has a reasonable cost and has all the features you need. It efficiently grinds items for everyday food needs because of its 500W motor. Its safety lock system guarantees safe use, particularly in the presence of kids. Its small size helps to conserve room in the kitchen and facilitates easy storage. The stainless-steel blades also guarantee long-lasting, effective grinding because of their strength. In general, this grinder with a mixer offers great value for the money because of its consistent performance.

Best overall product

The Butterfly Smart grinder with mixer comes out as the greatest overall product out of all the options offered. It easily manages a variety of grinding operations because of its strong 750W motor. Users may grind different components as needed thanks to the four jars that are included, which offers variety. Its long-lasting stainless-steel blades guarantee reliability and endurance. Additionally, the grey colour kitchen aid mixer grinder provides a modern touch, and the small shape makes it ideal for kitchens with little space. It is the best option for consumers looking for a single appliance for their kitchen needs due to its excellent combination of performance, flexibility, and durability.

How to find the Best Butterfly Mixer Grinder?

Several factors must be taken into consideration while searching for the best butterfly mixer grinder to make sure it will fulfil your demands. First, determine what features, capacity, and power you need. Look for a device with a motor wattage that meets your demands for heavy-duty chores or regular cooking. For increased convenience and safety, prioritise features like safety locks, overload prevention, and simplicity of cleaning. User reviews and ratings might provide insightful information on the functionality and strength of the grinder mixer.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Catch all the Latest Technology Mobile, Gadgets,Tech News from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On