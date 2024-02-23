Best mixer grinder price and performance analysis: Top 8 picks for your kitchen

Looking for the best mixer grinder that won't break the bank? We've got you covered! In our search for the best mixer grinder that balances affordability and performance, we've narrowed down the top 8 options just for you. Mixer grinders are like the superheroes of the kitchen, helping us chop, grind, and blend our way to delicious meals. But with so many choices out there, finding the right one can be tough. That's where our list comes in handy. Check out the best mixer grinder prices and pick the one that suits your budget and usage the best.(Pixabay)

We handpicked and did the best mixer grinders price and performance analysis to give you the best options to choose from. From the Bajaj Rex Mixer Grinder, which packs a punch at a reasonable price, to the Philips Mixer Grinder with its 3-in-1 functionality, there's something here for everyone.Each mixer grinder on our list has its own unique features. Some are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning, while others have adjustable speed controls for more precise blending. We've looked at things like motor power, jar configurations, and safety features to make sure these mixer grinders are both practical and reliable.

Whether you're a cooking pro or just starting out in the kitchen, our list is designed to help you make an informed decision. We want to take the guesswork out of buying a mixer grinder so you can focus on creating delicious meals for you and your family.

1. Bajaj Rex Mixer Grinder 500W

B00HVXS7WC

The Bajaj Rex Mixer Grinder, in sleek white, boasts a powerful 500W motor for heavy-duty grinding. With three stainless steel jars, it offers versatile functionality for liquidizing, wet/dry grinding, and chutney making. The adjustable speed control ensures precision, while the multifunctional blade system caters to various culinary needs. The compact design and easy-grip handles add convenience to your kitchen tasks. Though the motor might emit a slight burning smell initially, it's a one-time occurrence. However, be prepared for the typical noise level associated with its robust motor.

Specifications of Bajaj Rex Mixer Grinder 500W:

Brand : Bajaj

: Bajaj Colour : White

: White Capacity : 1250 ml

: 1250 ml Controls Type: Knob Control

Knob Control Item Weight: 3000 grams

3000 grams Dishwasher Safe: No

No Number of Speeds: 3

3 Wattage: 500 Watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 500W motor Initial burning smell may occur Versatile speed control High noise level during operation Durable stainless steel jars with easy-grip handles Not dishwasher safe, requiring manual cleaning

2. Havells Capture 500W 3 Jar Mixer Grinder

B0872HNF94

The Havells Capture Mixer Grinder, with a powerful 500W motor, features three superior stainless steel jars, including a 1.5L blending jar, 800ml grinding jar, and 400ml chutney jar. The 304 SS blades ensure optimal grinding results at a high speed of 21000 RPM. Enjoy the convenience of dishwasher-safe jars, adjustable speed control, and built-in overload protection for motor safety. The blend of grey and green adds a stylish touch to your kitchen.

Specifications of Havells Capture 500W 3 Jar Mixer Grinder:

Brand : Havells

: Havells Colour : Grey and Green

: Grey and Green Capacity : 1.5 litres

: 1.5 litres Controls type: Knob control

Knob control Item weight: 5800 grams

5800 grams Dishwasher safe: Yes

Yes Number of speeds: 3

3 Voltage : 230 Volts

: 230 Volts Wattage: 500 Watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 500W motor for superior performance Relatively higher weight (5800 grams) Dishwasher-safe jars for convenient cleaning Overload protection may cause intermittent pauses 5-year motor warranty for extended product reliability

3. Preethi Blue Leaf Diamond MG-214 mixer grinder

B0188KPKB2

The Preethi Blue Leaf Diamond Mixer Grinder, with a robust 750W motor, ensures efficient mixing and grinding. Its FBT motor comes with a 2-year guarantee and lifelong free service. The safety lock feature ensures secure operation. With three jars, including a unique Flexi Lid, this mixer offers versatility in capacity adjustment. The stainless steel blades provide superior grinding performance, while the high-grade nylon couplers ensure smooth usage.

Specifications of Preethi Blue Leaf Diamond MG-214 mixer grinder:

Brand : Preethi

: Preethi Colour : Blue/White

: Blue/White Wattage: 750 Watts

750 Watts Material : Stainless Steel

: Stainless Steel Item weight: 5800 grams

5800 grams Voltage : 230 Volts

: 230 Volts Number of speeds: 3

3 Dishwasher safe: No

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Unique Flexi Lid for adjustable capacities in jars Relatively higher weight (5800 grams) Safety lock for secure operation, ensuring user safety Not dishwasher safe Lifelong free service Operating noise level may be higher

4. ACTIVA Pluto Combo 500 Watt 3 Jar Mixer Grinder

B07Z3VBWC4

The ACTIVA Pluto Combo offers a 500W mixer grinder and a 700W electric dry iron in one package, providing versatile kitchen and clothing care solutions. The mixer grinder features stainless steel jars and blades for efficient chopping, grinding, and juicing. With 3-speed control and pulse function, it allows precise operation. The safety lock, strong suction base, and jar lid locks ensure stability during heavy grinding. This combo, in elegant Ivory Cherry, comes with a 2-year warranty for both appliances, providing reliable performance.

Specifications of ACTIVA Pluto Combo 500 Watt 3 Jar Mixer Grinder:

Brand : ACTIVA

: ACTIVA Colour : Ivory Cherry

: Ivory Cherry Blade material: Stainless Steel

Stainless Steel Wattage : 500 Watts (Mixer Grinder) / 700 Watts (Dry Iron)

: 500 Watts (Mixer Grinder) / 700 Watts (Dry Iron) Material: Plastic

Plastic Item weight: 3.13 Kilograms

3.13 Kilograms Voltage : 220 Volts

: 220 Volts Number of speeds: 3

3 Dishwasher safe: No

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Combo of 500W mixer grinder and 700W dry iron for versatility No dishwasher-safe option for cleaning Powerful 500W motor for efficient grinding and mixing Customer needs to send the product to service center Stainless steel jars and blades for hygienic and easy cleaning Safety features including a safety lock and suction base

5. Lifelong Juicer Mixer Grinder for Kitchen

B0BR42CNJT

The Lifelong Juicer Mixer Grinder is a versatile 4-jar appliance, blending a powerful 750W motor with durable stainless steel blades. With a 1.5-liter fruit filter PC jar, a 1.25-liter liquidizing jar, an 0.8-liter grinding jar, and a 0.35-liter chutney jar, it functions as a mixer, juicer, wet grinder, and blender. The ABS body ensures durability, while the three-speed control options, including a whip function, enhance versatility. Safety features like non-slip feet and auto-switch-off, coupled with a 1-year warranty, make this black kitchen essential reliable and efficient.

Specifications of Lifelong Juicer Mixer Grinder for Kitchen:

Brand : Lifelong

: Lifelong Colour: Black

Black Blade Material: Stainless Steel

Stainless Steel Wattage : 750 Watts

: 750 Watts Material: Stainless Steel (Blades), ABS (Body)

Stainless Steel (Blades), ABS (Body) Item Weight: 3300 Grams

3300 Grams Number of Speeds : 3

: 3 Capacity : 1.5 litres

: 1.5 litres Is Dishwasher Safe:No

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Safety features like non-slip feet and auto-switch-off Not dishwasher safe for added cleaning convenience Four jars, including a fruit filter, for a range of uses Initial burning smell during first use may occur Durable stainless steel blades and ABS body for longevity Careful handling required during the initial use

6. PHILIPS Mixer Grinder 3-in-1 750 Watt

B07GL1976K

The Philips Mixer Grinder is a 3-in-1 kitchen companion with 750W motor and a 5-year motor warranty. Compact and efficient, it includes 4 jars, such as the chef pro jar, wet jar, multipurpose jar, and chutney jar, catering to various kitchen needs. The Gear drive technology supports food processing, while leak-proof jars and Power chop technology ensure superior chopping. Easy-to-assemble accessories, special disc inserts, and a safety lock make it an ideal choice for mixing, grinding, chopping, grating, slicing, and atta kneading.

Specifications of PHILIPS Mixer Grinder 3-in-1 750 Watt:

Brand : Philips

: Philips Colour : White and Purple

: White and Purple Blade material: Stainless Steel

Stainless Steel Capacity : 2.2 litres

: 2.2 litres Controls type: Knob Control

Knob Control Item weight: 5.4 Kilograms

5.4 Kilograms Is Dishwasher Safe : Yes

: Yes Number of Speeds: 3

3 Voltage : 240 Volts

: 240 Volts Wattage: 750 Watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Leak-proof jars, PowerChop for superior chopping, and special disc inserts May produce some noise during operation 5. Dishwasher-safe components and easy-to-assemble accessories Initial burning smell during first use is normal Compact design with Gear Drive technology for efficient food processing Careful handling required during the initial use

7. Prestige 500 Watts Orion Mixer Grinder

B09ZDVL7L8

The Prestige Orion Mixer Grinder combines style with functionality. In striking red and white, it boasts an ergonomic design with a strong 500W motor, ensuring efficient performance. The superior quality body houses three super-efficient blades for precise mixing and grinding. Sturdy handles and three stainless steel jars add durability to this appliance. With adjustable speed control, this mixer grinder is a reliable kitchen companion. The product comes with a 2-year warranty, providing assurance of its quality and longevity.

Specifications of Prestige 500 Watts Orion Mixer Grinder:

Brand : Prestige

: Prestige Colour : Red

: Red Material : Stainless Steel

: Stainless Steel Wattage : 500 Watts

: 500 Watts Item Weight: 4000 Grams

4000 Grams Voltage : 230 Volts

: 230 Volts Controls type: Knob Control

Knob Control Number of Speeds: 3

3 Capacity: 1 Kilograms

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Adjustable speed control for versatile usage Not dishwasher safe Superior quality body and sturdy handles Heavy weight

8. Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder 600 Watts

B097XJQZ8H

The Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder with 600 Watts of power is a compact kitchen companion that saves space while providing versatile functionality. Easy to operate and clean, its detachable and washable parts make kitchen tasks hassle-free. This all-in-one machine acts as a mixer, grinder, juicer, and chopper, offering convenience in one package. Blend fresh and healthy juices or grind dry spices and chutney with this efficient appliance.

Specifications of Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder 600 Watts:

Brand : COOKWELL

: COOKWELL Colour : Silver

: Silver Wattage : 600 Watts

: 600 Watts Item Weight: 2.62 Kilograms

2.62 Kilograms Number of Speeds : 2

: 2 Voltage : 230 Volts

: 230 Volts Special Feature : Compact

: Compact Is Dishwasher Safe:Yes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact design saves space Limited to 2 speed settings Versatile functionality for various tasks Limited wattage compared to some models Dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning May not be suitable for heavy-duty tasks

Top 3 features for you

Product name Capacity Weight (grams) Wattage Bajaj Rex Mixer Grinder 500W 1250 ml 3000 500 Watts Havells Capture 500W 3 Jar Mixer Grinder 1.5 litres 5800 500 Watts Preethi Blue Leaf Diamond MG-214 mixer grinder 1.5 litres 5800 750 Watts ACTIVA Pluto Combo 500 Watt 3 Jar Mixer Grinder 1,25 litres 3130 500 Watts Lifelong Juicer Mixer Grinder for Kitchen 1.5 litres 3300 750 Watts PHILIPS Mixer Grinder 3-in-1 750 Watt 2.2 litres 5400 750 Watts Prestige 500 Watts Orion Mixer Grinder 1 Kg 4000 500 Watts Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder 600 Watts 600 ml 2620 600 Watts

Best value for money

The ACTIVA Pluto Combo 500 Watt 3 Jar Mixer Grinder provides excellent value for money, offering a 500W mixer grinder and a 700W electric dry iron in one package. This combo provides versatile solutions for both kitchen and clothing care needs, making it a cost-effective choice.

Best overall product

The Bajaj Rex Mixer Grinder stands out as the best overall product with its powerful 500W motor, versatile functionality, and sleek white design. Its three stainless steel jars cover a range of kitchen tasks, and adjustable speed control ensures precision. The compact design and easy-grip handles enhance user convenience. Despite a one-time initial burning smell from the motor, it delivers reliable performance. The multifunctional blade system caters to various culinary needs, making it a comprehensive solution.

How to find the best mixer grinder

To find the best mixer grinder, consider key factors like motor power, jar capacity, and additional features such as speed control and safety locks. Assess your specific needs, including the type of grinding and blending you'll be doing, to determine the ideal specifications. Additionally, opt for brands with good warranty coverage and after-sales service to ensure long-term reliability.

