Best Bosch mixer grinders in India: Reviews and buying guide 2024, top 10 models
Experience precision and power in every blend with the best Bosch mixer grinders. Elevate your culinary creations effortlessly with superior performance.
Bosch is a well-known brand in the kitchen appliance industry, and their mixer grinders are known for their durability, performance, and reliability. With a wide range of options available, choosing the right Bosch mixer grinder can be overwhelming.
In this article, we have curated a list of the top 10 Bosch mixer grinders available in India, along with detailed product reviews and a comprehensive buying guide to help you make an informed decision.
Whether you need a powerful grinder for tough grinding tasks or a compact mixer grinder for everyday use, we have got you covered.
1. Bosch TrueMixx Pro 750-Watt Grinder
The Bosch TrueMixx Pro 750-Watt Grinder is designed to deliver superior grinding performance with its powerful motor and innovative Stone Pounding Technology. It features a 100% copper winding motor for high performance and long-lasting durability. The Active Flow Breaker ensures efficient mixing and grinding of ingredients. With its durable and sturdy design, this mixer grinder is ideal for heavy-duty grinding tasks.
Specifications of Bosch TrueMixx Pro 750-Watt Grinder
- Power: 750 Watts
- Number of Jars: 4
- Speed Settings: 3 + Pulse
- Blade Material: Stainless Steel
- Warranty: 2 Years
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Powerful motor for efficient grinding
Slightly expensive compared to other models
Durable and sturdy design
Innovative Stone Pounding Technology for authentic flavors
2. Bosch TrueMixx Bold Mixer Grinder
The Bosch TrueMixx Bold Mixer Grinder is designed for ultimate convenience and versatility in the kitchen. It features a powerful 1000-Watt motor for superior grinding performance and comes with uniquely designed blunt pounding blades for fine grinding. The Active Flow Breaker ensures smooth and consistent grinding of ingredients. With its sleek and modern design, this mixer grinder adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen.
Specifications of Bosch TrueMixx Bold Mixer Grinder
- Power: 1000 Watts
- Number of Jars: 4
- Speed Settings: 4 + Pulse
- Blade Material: Stainless Steel
- Warranty: 2 Years
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Powerful 1000-Watt motor for efficient grinding
Slightly noisy at high speeds
Unique blunt pounding blades for fine grinding
Sleek and modern design
3. Bosch TrueMixx MGM8856BIN Mixer Grinder
The Bosch TrueMixx MGM8856BIN Mixer Grinder is a perfect blend of style and performance. It features a powerful 750-Watt motor for efficient grinding and comes with uniquely designed MaxxJuice Extractor for maximum juice extraction. The High Quality Stainless Steel Jar with a transparent lid adds to the convenience and functionality of this mixer grinder. With its stylish and ergonomic design, this mixer grinder is a great addition to any modern kitchen.
Specifications of Bosch TrueMixx MGM8856BIN Mixer Grinder
- Power: 750 Watts
- Number of Jars: 4
- Speed Settings: 3 + Pulse
- Blade Material: Stainless Steel
- Warranty: 2 Years
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Powerful 750-Watt motor for efficient grinding
Relatively heavier compared to other models
MaxxJuice Extractor for maximum juice extraction
Stylish and ergonomic design
4. Bosch TrueMixx Mixer Grinder MGM8842DIN
The Bosch TrueMixx Mixer Grinder MGM8842DIN is designed to meet the diverse grinding needs of a modern kitchen. It features a powerful 1000-Watt motor for superior grinding performance and comes with uniquely designed MaxxJuice Extractor for maximum juice extraction. The High Quality Stainless Steel Jar with a transparent lid adds to the convenience and functionality of this mixer grinder. With its durable and reliable design, this mixer grinder is built to last.
Specifications of Bosch TrueMixx Mixer Grinder MGM8842DIN
- Power: 1000 Watts
- Number of Jars: 4
- Speed Settings: 4 + Pulse
- Blade Material: Stainless Steel
- Warranty: 2 Years
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Powerful 1000-Watt motor for efficient grinding
Slightly bulky compared to other models
MaxxJuice Extractor for maximum juice extraction
Durable and reliable design
6. Bosch TrueMixx Joy Mixer Grinder
The Bosch TrueMixx Joy Mixer Grinder is a perfect blend of style and functionality. It features a powerful 750-Watt motor for efficient grinding and comes with uniquely designed MaxxJuice Extractor for maximum juice extraction. The High Quality Stainless Steel Jar with a transparent lid adds to the convenience and functionality of this mixer grinder. With its stylish and ergonomic design, this mixer grinder is a great addition to any modern kitchen.
Specifications of Bosch TrueMixx Joy Mixer Grinder
- Power: 750 Watts
- Number of Jars: 4
- Speed Settings: 3 + Pulse
- Blade Material: Stainless Steel
- Warranty: 2 Years
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Powerful 750-Watt motor for efficient grinding
Relatively heavier compared to other models
MaxxJuice Extractor for maximum juice extraction
Stylish and ergonomic design
7. Bosch TrueMixx Style Grinder MGM6642DIN
The Bosch TrueMixx Style Grinder MGM6642DIN is designed to meet the diverse grinding needs of a modern kitchen. It features a powerful 1000-Watt motor for superior grinding performance and comes with uniquely designed MaxxJuice Extractor for maximum juice extraction. The High Quality Stainless Steel Jar with a transparent lid adds to the convenience and functionality of this mixer grinder. With its durable and reliable design, this mixer grinder is built to last.
Specifications of Bosch TrueMixx Style Grinder MGM6642DIN
- Power: 1000 Watts
- Number of Jars: 4
- Speed Settings: 4 + Pulse
- Blade Material: Stainless Steel
- Warranty: 2 Years
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Powerful 1000-Watt motor for efficient grinding
Slightly bulky compared to other models
MaxxJuice Extractor for maximum juice extraction
Durable and reliable design
9. Bosch TrueMixx Radiance Mixer Grinder
The Bosch TrueMixx Radiance Mixer Grinder is designed for ultimate convenience and versatility in the kitchen. It features a powerful 1000-Watt motor for superior grinding performance and comes with uniquely designed blunt pounding blades for fine grinding. The Active Flow Breaker ensures smooth and consistent grinding of ingredients. With its sleek and modern design, this mixer grinder adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen.
Specifications of Bosch TrueMixx Radiance Mixer Grinder
- Power: 1000 Watts
- Number of Jars: 4
- Speed Settings: 4 + Pulse
- Blade Material: Stainless Steel
- Warranty: 2 Years
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Powerful 1000-Watt motor for efficient grinding
Slightly noisy at high speeds
Unique blunt pounding blades for fine grinding
Sleek and modern design
10. Bosch TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder
The Bosch TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder is designed to deliver superior grinding performance with its powerful motor and innovative Stone Pounding Technology. It features a 100% copper winding motor for high performance and long-lasting durability. The Active Flow Breaker ensures efficient mixing and grinding of ingredients. With its durable and sturdy design, this mixer grinder is ideal for heavy-duty grinding tasks.
Specifications of Bosch TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder
- Power: 750 Watts
- Number of Jars: 4
- Speed Settings: 3 + Pulse
- Blade Material: Stainless Steel
- Warranty: 2 Years
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Powerful motor for efficient grinding
Slightly expensive compared to other models
Durable and sturdy design
Innovative Stone Pounding Technology for authentic flavors
Comparison Table
|Product Name
|Power
|Number of Jars
|Speed Settings
|Bosch TrueMixx Pro 750-Watt Grinder
|750 Watts
|4
|3 + Pulse
|Bosch TrueMixx Bold Mixer Grinder
|1000 Watts
|4
|4 + Pulse
|Bosch TrueMixx MGM8856BIN Mixer Grinder
|750 Watts
|4
|3 + Pulse
|Bosch TrueMixx Mixer Grinder MGM8842DIN
|1000 Watts
|4
|4 + Pulse
|Bosch TrueMixx Pro 750-Watt Grinder
|750 Watts
|4
|3 + Pulse
|Bosch TrueMixx Joy Mixer Grinder
|750 Watts
|4
|3 + Pulse
|Bosch TrueMixx Style Grinder MGM6642DIN
|1000 Watts
|4
|4 + Pulse
|Bosch TrueMixx Joy Mixer Grinder
|750 Watts
|4
|3 + Pulse
|Bosch TrueMixx Radiance Mixer Grinder
|1000 Watts
|4
|4 + Pulse
|Bosch TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder
|750 Watts
|4
|3 + Pulse
Best value for money:
The Bosch TrueMixx MGM8856BIN Mixer Grinder offers the best value for money with its powerful 750-Watt motor, MaxxJuice Extractor, and stylish design. It is a versatile and reliable mixer grinder that delivers exceptional performance at an affordable price point.
Best overall product:
The Bosch TrueMixx Bold Mixer Grinder stands out as the best overall product in the category with its powerful 1000-Watt motor, unique blunt pounding blades, and sleek modern design. It is a high-performance mixer grinder that offers top-notch features for a superior grinding experience.
How to find the perfect Bosch mixer grinder:
When choosing the perfect Bosch mixer grinder, consider the power, number of jars, speed settings, and unique features such as Stone Pounding Technology or MaxxJuice Extractor. Evaluate the pros and cons of each model to find the best fit for your kitchen needs. Whether you need a heavy-duty grinder or a stylish and ergonomic design, our comprehensive reviews and buying guide will help you make the right choice.
