'Gathering for private wake?’: Security outside Mitch McConnell’s DC home fuels online buzz after hospital release

The video, shared by independent Capitol Hill correspondent Desirée Townsend, was captioned, “Senator Mitch McConnell's Capitol Police security detail and staff seen outside his Washington, DC residence.” Townsend credited the footage to Alysia McMillan.

The clip circulated widely on X on Thursday, prompting users to question why security personnel were stationed outside the residence and whether McConnell had been seen returning home.

A video showing Police officers and security staff gathered outside Sen. Mitch McConnell ’s Washington, DC, residence has fueled fresh speculation about the former Senate Republican leader’s life and health. The online buzz came despite his office confirming that he has been discharged from a rehabilitation centre and is recovering at home.

The footage quickly generated several comments. Some users questioned why there had been no public sighting of the Kentucky Republican returning home.

One user wrote, “Are they gathering for a private wake before the big announcement??”

Another asked, “Did anyone see him get moved?” In a similar vein, another user questioned, “How did he get home without a single sighting of move.”

A third commented, “But no video of him exiting the hospital or entering his home? Weird, given all the media attention this has gotten for nearly 2 months.”

Others speculated that McConnell has already died and wrote, “Are they gonna sneak his body out?”