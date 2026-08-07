19-year-old arrested for marrying and assaulting minor girl in Delhi

A 19-year-old man has been arrested for marrying a minor girl and allegedly sexually assaulting her, police said on Thursday. The matter came to light on August 2 when the teenager, aged around 16, filed a complaint alleging that she was married in March and the accused allegedly sexually assaulted and tortured her. (Representational image)

According to the police, the matter came to light on August 2 when the teenager, aged around 16, filed a complaint alleging that she was married in March and the accused allegedly sexually assaulted and tortured her.

Based on the complaint of a minor and statements of neighbours, the police lodged an FIR against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act .

The accused is a vlogger and has more than 100,000 followers on his Instagram page and over 280,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel.

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A senior police officer said the accused’s family members are detained, and the minor’s family is also being questioned.

“The minor was living with her husband and his family. Her husband has claimed that he did not know the girl’s age and was told she was 19 at the time of the marriage. The allegations are being verified. The minor’s statement has been recorded in front of a magistrate,” the officer added.

Police said the accused has deleted his wedding photos and videos he had shared on his social media accounts.

The minor’s family has alleged that the accused “pressured” the minor and the family for the marriage.

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