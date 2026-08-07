19-year-old arrested for marrying and assaulting minor girl in Delhi
The victim, aged around 16, filed a complaint alleging that she was married in March. The accused is a vlogger with over 280,000 subscribers on his YouTube.
A 19-year-old man has been arrested for marrying a minor girl and allegedly sexually assaulting her, police said on Thursday.
According to the police, the matter came to light on August 2 when the teenager, aged around 16, filed a complaint alleging that she was married in March and the accused allegedly sexually assaulted and tortured her.
Based on the complaint of a minor and statements of neighbours, the police lodged an FIR against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act .
The accused is a vlogger and has more than 100,000 followers on his Instagram page and over 280,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel.
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A senior police officer said the accused’s family members are detained, and the minor’s family is also being questioned.
“The minor was living with her husband and his family. Her husband has claimed that he did not know the girl’s age and was told she was 19 at the time of the marriage. The allegations are being verified. The minor’s statement has been recorded in front of a magistrate,” the officer added.
Police said the accused has deleted his wedding photos and videos he had shared on his social media accounts.
The minor’s family has alleged that the accused “pressured” the minor and the family for the marriage.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORJignasa Sinha
Jignasa Sinha is a Special Correspondent at Hindustan Times in New Delhi. With more than six years of reporting experience, she covers crime and policing in the national capital. Her beats also include Delhi prisons, the Delhi Fire Services and Delhi courts, while she regularly reports on gender, labour and social justice. Over the course of her career, Jignasa has reported on major criminal investigations, international crime syndicates, high-profile cyber fraud cases, law-and-order developments, protests, disasters and public institutions. Her reporting combines breaking news with in-depth, long form, human interest stories that examine the human impact of public policy, policing and the criminal justice system. In addition to reporting for the newspaper, she contributes to the Hindustan Times website and app, and plays an active role in coordinating on-ground coverage of major developments and breaking news across Delhi. Before joining Hindustan Times, Jignasa worked at The Indian Express newspaper in New Delhi, where she spent five years covering crime, Delhi airport, courts and health. She began her journalism career as an intern at an AI magazine in Bengaluru while pursuing her postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media.Read More
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