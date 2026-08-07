From Dream to Debut: Four Indian shuttlers ready for World Championships bow at home

Ayush Shetty has always had dreams of competing in the BWF World Championships. Now, that dream will turn into reality for the 21-year-old rising star as India is hosting the badminton's biggest event after a hiatus of 17 years. Ayush Shetty has always had dreams of competing in the BWF World Championships. (HT_PRINT)

The Karnataka shutter realises how special an occasion this is for him.

"To make my debut at the World Championships, and to do so when India is hosting the event after 17 years, is incredibly special," Ayush, one of four Indians who will make their first appearance in the tournament, told PTI.

Ayush, however, has been handed a tough draw in the August 17-23 tournament as he is set to take on defending champion and world No. 1 Shi Yu Qi of China in the men's singles' opening round.

Joining him are women's singles prospect Unnati Hooda and women's doubles pair Simran Singhi and Kavipriya Selvam, all of whom have earned their places through impressive performances on the international circuit.

While the spotlight will naturally remain on established stars such as two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, and men's doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, the tournament also offers the young quartet an opportunity to announce themselves on the biggest stage in the sport.

Among the four debutantes, Ayush arrives with perhaps the strongest recent credentials. He won bronze at the 2023 BWF World Junior Championships before announcing himself on the senior circuit, clinching the US Open Super 300 title in 2025.

This year, he became the first Indian men's singles player since Dinesh Khanna in 1965 to reach the final of the Badminton Asia Championships.

Along the way, he defeated former world champion Li Shi Feng, former Asian champion Jonatan Christie and Paris Olympics silver medallist Kunlavut Vitidsarn before finishing with the silver medal.

"Growing up, the World Championships was one of the tournaments I always looked forward to watching. Like every young badminton player, I dreamed of one day earning the chance to compete on that stage...," he said.

"I've worked hard to be here and I want to make the most of this opportunity. Competing against some of the best players in the world is the ultimate challenge, and I'm looking forward to testing my game, embracing the occasion and giving everything I have on court. Having home support behind me will make it even more memorable," he said.

At 17, Hooda has already established herself as one of India's brightest young talents. She became the youngest Indian to win a BWF World Tour title when she captured the Odisha Open Super 100 crown in 2022 at the age of 14.

The Haryana shuttler has continued her steady progress, highlighted by a memorable victory over former world champion PV Sindhu at the 2025 China Open Super 1000.

She will meet Myanmar's Thet Htar Thuzar in the opening round.

"This is one of the biggest moments of my career so far. Making my first World Championships is something I've worked towards for a long time, and to have that opportunity in India makes it even more special," said Unnati, who won the Polish Open this year.

"As a young player, competing against some of the best athletes in the world is a challenge I'm really looking forward to. Events like these are where you learn the most about yourself and your game, and I want to make the most of every opportunity.

"Having the support of family, friends and Indian fans around me will make this experience even more memorable."

In women's doubles, Simran and Kavipriya have quietly built promising partnerships.

Simran trained under Uday Pawar at Mumbai's Goregaon Sports Club, the academy that also nurtured World Championships medallist Chirag Shetty, while Kavipriya emerged through Tamil Nadu's competitive domestic circuit.

They will open the campaign against Spain's Nikol Carulla and Carmen Maria Jimenez. The pair has steadily climbed to a career-high 38 in world rankings, and has featured regularly on the BWF World Tour.