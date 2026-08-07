Former zonal head now drives cab in Bengaluru after being deemed too experienced

A brief cab ride in Bengaluru provided a powerful reminder of life's unpredictability for a recruiter. Expecting a routine commute, Rafiqa Arzuman, a talent partner at Razorpay, instead encountered a former zonal head who had built a 20-year corporate career before a sudden startup closure left him unemployed. Finding doors closed despite his extensive experience, he refused to let pride stand in the way of providing for his family and decided to be a cab driver. Deeply moved by his quiet dignity and resilience, Arzuman shared his journey to help connect him with senior leadership roles. Initially, the recruiter was surprised by the English-speaking cab driver. (Representational image). (Unsplash)

“Yesterday, something simple turned into a reality check I can’t stop thinking about. My friend and I booked a cab in Bangalore. The moment we got in, we looked at each other this didn’t feel like a regular cab. It felt like a premium car, owned by someone who had seen life differently,” Arzuman wrote on LinkedIn.

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Surprised, she told the driver that he did not seem to be from Bangalore. The rider, however, corrected her by saying, “I’m from Bangalore only… I’ve just recently started driving my own car.” Describing the cab driver, she added, “He spoke fluent English, carried himself with confidence, and had a presence that didn’t match the stereotype we unconsciously carry. Curious, we asked more.”

Striking up a conversation with the driver, the recruiter was stunned to realise that the man behind the wheel had once occupied senior roles in corporate boardrooms. He openly shared the sudden turn of events that completely reshaped his professional trajectory.

“He told us his story. 20+ years of experience. Former Zonal Head at Cholamandalam Insurance. Took a leap of faith to join a startup. The startup shut down in just 4 months due to funding issues, and just like that… everything changed. He became jobless.”

Harsh job market: Though the man had over two decades of experience, it became hard for him to land another role in the brutal job market. “Not because he lacked capability but because sometimes, experience becomes ‘too expensive’.”

With a son studying mechanical engineering and a household to run, the man chose “dignity over ego” and became a cab driver. “No complaints. No excuses. Just resilience. As recruiters, this hit hard. We often talk about hiring strategies, cost optimisation, fresher vs experienced talent… But behind every ‘profile’ is a life, a family, and a story like this.”

Before stepping out of the cab, Arzuman mentioned her role in talent acquisition at Razorpay to the driver and collected his resume to help him secure a new opportunity.