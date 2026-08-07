From Priyanka Gandhi to Kangana Ranaut: Mohan Bhagwat's remarks on Gen Z draw mixed reactions

“Gen Z are our own children. If they protest for an issue, how can they become anti-national? Their concerns should be heard. In a democracy, protest is also a form of dialogue. There is nothing wrong in protesting, but it should not be used to create divisions in society,” he said.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Thursday that concerns raised by Gen Z are valid and described protest as a form of dialogue, in a major outreach to the youth against the backdrop of last month's student protests in Delhi . His remarks drew reactions from several people across the political spectrum.

Referring to the recent student protests at Jantar Mantar , Bhagwat said those taking part should not be labelled "anti-national". “I believe in Gen Z and Gen Alpha blindly because they are an honest generation,” he added.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi said Gen Z does not require a "certificate" from Bhagwat after being asked about his remarks that protesters should not be branded "anti-national".

While BJP leaders praised Bhagwat’s remarks and called him an inspiration, opposition parties, especially the Congress, questioned why BJP leaders had criticised young protesters if Bhagwat believed Gen Z should not be called anti-national.

She told reporters, “Mohan Bhagwat ji is highly respected and we have had the opportunity to listen to his wisdom and experiences many times. We are very happy that the youth of this country, who are connected with us and represent our culture, are emerging as ambassadors of our heritage.”

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut welcomed Bhagwat's outreach to the youth and said young people in the country are becoming "ambassadors of our heritage".

"The good thing is that Mohan Bhagwat ji has acknowledged this distinction. Opposing the government is not the same as opposing the country. In fact, opposing the government is often beneficial for the nation because it helps correct mistakes wherever they occur," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah backed Bhagwat's remarks, saying it was reassuring that he had recognised the difference between opposing a government and acting against the country.

Samajwadi Party’s Ram Gopal Yadav SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav criticised the BJP over Bhagwat's remarks, saying the ruling party seeks help from the RSS whenever it finds itself "completely cornered".

Speaking to reporters, Yadav said, "As the BJP government is feeling challenged by Gen Z, should they send Mohan Bhagwat to handle the situation? Whenever they find themselves completely cornered, they turn to him, asking him to find a solution or speak on their behalf..."

Dilip Ghosh West Bengal minister Dilip Ghosh backed Bhagwat's outreach to young people, saying the RSS chief has always served as a "guardian, friend, philosopher and guide" for Hindu society.

"Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is, in a way, the guardian, friend, philosopher and guide of Hindu society. Whenever society faces a problem, or if the younger generation is seen moving in the wrong direction, it is his role to observe, listen to them and offer guidance. He has always been doing this," Ghosh said.

Priyank Kharge Karnataka minister and Congress leader Priyank Kharge took a swipe at the RSS and the BJP, saying a change in language would not alter their ideology.

In a post on X, he wrote, "RSS & BJP are desperately updating their vocabulary, but unfortunately, it won't update their ideology. The truth remains the same, dividing people, misguiding youth and dressing up hatred in new packaging. Same Sangh, just different slang."

Raj Thackeray Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray claimed the action taken against Gen Z protesters in New Delhi last month was due to infighting within the BJP.

"A tug-of-war is going on within the BJP for the prime minister's post," he claimed.

KC Venugopal Congress MP KC Venugopal strongly reacted to Bhagwat's remarks and challenged him to seek the resignation of Union home minister Amit Shah if he was genuinely concerned about young people.

He told news agency ANI, “RSS is controlling the government. If he has any sincerity towards the Gen Z, let him [Mohan Bhagwat] ask the Home Minister to resign. Otherwise, at least come to the parliament and apologise to the students and to the Prime Minister also.