The Kharadi police on June 10 registered a case against nine persons, including a 27-year-old man and his family members, for allegedly facilitating the marriage of a 14-and-a-half-year-old orphan girl in violation of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006. Nine booked for child marriage of 14-year-old orphan girl in Kharadi

The accused have been identified as Krishna Madhav Kamble (27) of Chandan Nagar, along with Suraj Ganpat Kamble (26), Shantabai Ganpat Kamble (40), Amol Ganpat Kamble (24), Yogesh Kakasaheb Tekale (21), Rukmini Maruti Kamble (50), Monica Narsing Kamble (30), Sanjana Maruti Kamble (40), and another relative, all residents of Kharadi.

According to the complaint filed by an anganwadi worker, the marriage took place on March 28, 2025. Information about the alleged child marriage was later received by the District Child Protection Officer and officials of the Women and Child Development Department.

Following the tip-off, members of the Child Helpline team and government officials conducted an inquiry, and found that the girl, who had lost both her parents, was married off while she was still a minor.

Police said the case was registered against the groom, his mother, brother and other relatives for allegedly arranging and participating in the child marriage. The offence was registered under Sections 9, 10 and 11 of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006.

“The girl was found to be a minor at the time of the marriage. Accordingly, an offence has been registered under the provisions of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, and further investigation is in progress,” said Assistant Police Inspector Meera Chavan, the investigating officer in the case.