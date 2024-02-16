 Best Sujata mixer grinders for high-performance grinding and juicing: 8 picks - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Technology / Best Sujata mixer grinders for high-performance grinding and juicing: Top 8 options

Best Sujata mixer grinders for high-performance grinding and juicing: Top 8 options

ByAffiliate Desk
Feb 16, 2024 08:15 PM IST

Sujata mixer grinders excel in high-performance grinding and juicing, offering reliability, power and versatility for efficient kitchen tasks.

Sujata is a well-known brand in the world of mixer grinders, known for its high-quality products and performance. Whether you're looking for a simple mixer grinder or a juicer mixer grinder, Sujata has a range of options to suit your needs.

Unleash culinary creativity with Sujata mixer grinders: your kitchen's ultimate companion.
Unleash culinary creativity with Sujata mixer grinders: your kitchen's ultimate companion.

In this article, we have compiled a list of the 10 best Sujata mixer grinders available in India, along with their specifications, pros, cons, and a detailed feature comparison.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Whether you're a professional chef or a homemaker, this list will help you find the perfect Sujata mixer grinder for your kitchen.

1. Sujata Dynamix DX 900-Watt Mixer Grinder

B00K57MR22

The Sujata Dynamix DX is a powerful 900-watt mixer grinder that is suitable for both dry grinding and juicing. It comes with three stainless steel jars and a 1.5L blender jar, making it ideal for both small and large families. The double ball bearing motor ensures high-performance and durability.

Specifications of Sujata Dynamix DX 900-Watt Mixer Grinder

  • 900-watt motor
  • Double ball bearings for efficiency
  • 3-speed settings
  • Shock-proof body
  • 1 year warranty

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

High-performance motor

Slightly noisy operation

Shock-proof body for safety

Limited color options

Suitable for both dry and wet grinding

2. Sujata Supermix AM 007 900-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder

B075S9FVRY

The Sujata Supermix AM 007 is a 900-watt juicer mixer grinder with a unique honeycomb filter mesh for maximum yield of juice. It comes with three jars and a juicer jar with a unique honeycomb filter mesh for maximum yield of juice. The 22000 RPM operation ensures quick and efficient grinding.

Specifications of Sujata Supermix AM 007 900-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder

  • 900-watt motor
  • Honeycomb filter mesh
  • 22000 RPM operation
  • 3-speed settings
  • 1 year warranty

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

High-speed operation

Comparatively higher price

Unique honeycomb filter mesh for maximum juice yield

Limited color options

Suitable for juicing and grinding

Also read: Best mixer grinders: Top 10 brand options for your kitchen needs

3. Sujata Plastic Powermatic Plus 900-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder

B07Y9PY6Y1

The Sujata Powermatic Plus is a 900-watt juicer mixer grinder with an unbreakable and transparent blending jar with a 22000 RPM operation. It comes with unique honeycomb filter mesh for maximum juice yield and a powerful 900-watt motor for efficient grinding.

Specifications of Sujata Plastic Powermatic Plus 900-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder

  • 900-watt motor
  • Transparent blending jar
  • Honeycomb filter mesh
  • 22000 RPM operation
  • 1 year warranty

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Unbreakable and transparent blending jar

Plastic body may not be as durable as metal

High-speed operation

Limited color options

Unique honeycomb filter mesh for maximum juice yield

4. Sujata Multimix 900-Watt Mixer Grinder with Coconut Milk Extractor

B07QSBVGFH

The Sujata Multimix is a 900-watt mixer grinder with a unique coconut milk extractor attachment. It comes with three stainless steel jars and a 1.5L blender jar, making it ideal for both dry grinding and juicing. The double ball bearing motor ensures high-performance and durability.

Specifications of Sujata Multimix 900-Watt Mixer Grinder with Coconut Milk Extractor

  • 900-watt motor
  • Coconut milk extractor attachment
  • Double ball bearings for efficiency
  • 3-speed settings
  • 1 year warranty

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Unique coconut milk extractor attachment

Limited color options

High-performance motor

Slightly noisy operation

Suitable for both dry and wet grinding

5. Sujata Powermatic Plus 900-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder

B071113J7M

The Sujata Powermatic Plus is a 900-watt juicer mixer grinder with a powerful 900-watt motor for efficient grinding. It comes with three stainless steel jars and a unique honeycomb filter mesh for maximum juice yield. The 22000 RPM operation ensures quick and efficient juicing and grinding.

Specifications of Sujata Powermatic Plus 900-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder

  • 900-watt motor
  • Honeycomb filter mesh
  • 22000 RPM operation
  • 3-speed settings
  • 1 year warranty

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

High-performance motor

Comparatively higher price

Unique honeycomb filter mesh for maximum juice yield

Limited color options

Suitable for juicing and grinding

6. Sujata Powermatic Maxima 900-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder

B0CKHQC9YM

The Sujata Powermatic Maxima is a 900-watt juicer mixer grinder with a powerful 900-watt motor for efficient grinding. It comes with three stainless steel jars and a unique honeycomb filter mesh for maximum juice yield. The 22000 RPM operation ensures quick and efficient juicing and grinding.

Specifications of Sujata Powermatic Maxima 900-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder

  • 900-watt motor
  • Honeycomb filter mesh
  • 22000 RPM operation
  • 3-speed settings
  • 1 year warranty

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

High-performance motor

Comparatively higher price

Unique honeycomb filter mesh for maximum juice yield

Limited color options

Suitable for juicing and grinding

Also read: Best mixer grinders: Your ultimate guide to top 10 choices for optimal grinding

7. Sujata frootmix Mixer Grinder

B08PBWWR9L

The Sujata frootmix is a high-performance mixer grinder with a 900-watt motor for efficient grinding. It comes with three stainless steel jars and a powerful 900-watt motor for efficient grinding. The 22000 RPM operation ensures quick and efficient juicing and grinding.

Specifications of Sujata frootmix Mixer Grinder

  • 900-watt motor
  • 22000 RPM operation
  • 3-speed settings
  • Shock-proof body
  • 1 year warranty

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

High-performance motor

Comparatively higher price

Shock-proof body for safety

Limited color options

Suitable for juicing and grinding

8. Sujata MegaMix MM 900-Watt Mixer Grinder

B01M17458Z

The Sujata MegaMix is a powerful 900-watt mixer grinder that is suitable for both dry grinding and juicing. It comes with three stainless steel jars and a 1.5L blender jar, making it ideal for both small and large families. The double ball bearing motor ensures high-performance and durability.

Specifications of Sujata MegaMix MM 900-Watt Mixer Grinder

  • 900-watt motor
  • Double ball bearings for efficiency
  • 3-speed settings
  • Shock-proof body
  • 1 year warranty

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

High-performance motor

Slightly noisy operation

Shock-proof body for safety

Limited color options

Suitable for both dry and wet grinding

Comparison Table

Product NameMotor PowerSpeed Settings
Sujata Dynamix DX 900-Watt Mixer Grinder900-watt3-speed
Sujata Supermix AM 007 900-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder900-watt3-speed
Sujata Plastic Powermatic Plus 900-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder900-watt3-speed
Sujata Multimix 900-Watt Mixer Grinder with Coconut Milk Extractor900-watt3-speed
Sujata Powermatic Plus 900-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder900-watt3-speed
Sujata Powermatic Maxima 900-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder900-watt3-speed
Sujata frootmix Mixer Grinder900-watt3-speed
Sujata MegaMix MM 900-Watt Mixer Grinder900-watt3-speed

Best value for money:

The Sujata Plastic Powermatic Plus 900-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder offers the best value for money with its high-speed operation, transparent blending jar, and unique honeycomb filter mesh for maximum juice yield.

Best overall product:

The Sujata Multimix 900-Watt Mixer Grinder with Coconut Milk Extractor stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering a unique coconut milk extractor attachment, high-performance motor, and suitability for both dry and wet grinding.

How to find the perfect Sujata mixer grinder:

To find the perfect Sujata mixer grinder, consider your grinding needs, motor power, jar capacities, durability, and features like speed settings. Compare models, read reviews, and ensure it aligns with your budget and kitchen requirements for optimal performance.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Catch all the Latest Technology Mobile, Gadgets,Tech News from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On