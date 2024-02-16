Best Sujata mixer grinders for high-performance grinding and juicing: Top 8 options

Sujata is a well-known brand in the world of mixer grinders, known for its high-quality products and performance. Whether you're looking for a simple mixer grinder or a juicer mixer grinder, Sujata has a range of options to suit your needs. Unleash culinary creativity with Sujata mixer grinders: your kitchen's ultimate companion.

In this article, we have compiled a list of the 10 best Sujata mixer grinders available in India, along with their specifications, pros, cons, and a detailed feature comparison.

Whether you're a professional chef or a homemaker, this list will help you find the perfect Sujata mixer grinder for your kitchen.

1. Sujata Dynamix DX 900-Watt Mixer Grinder

The Sujata Dynamix DX is a powerful 900-watt mixer grinder that is suitable for both dry grinding and juicing. It comes with three stainless steel jars and a 1.5L blender jar, making it ideal for both small and large families. The double ball bearing motor ensures high-performance and durability.

Specifications of Sujata Dynamix DX 900-Watt Mixer Grinder

900-watt motor

Double ball bearings for efficiency

3-speed settings

Shock-proof body

1 year warranty

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-performance motor Slightly noisy operation Shock-proof body for safety Limited color options Suitable for both dry and wet grinding

2. Sujata Supermix AM 007 900-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder

The Sujata Supermix AM 007 is a 900-watt juicer mixer grinder with a unique honeycomb filter mesh for maximum yield of juice. It comes with three jars and a juicer jar with a unique honeycomb filter mesh for maximum yield of juice. The 22000 RPM operation ensures quick and efficient grinding.

Specifications of Sujata Supermix AM 007 900-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder

900-watt motor

Honeycomb filter mesh

22000 RPM operation

3-speed settings

1 year warranty

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-speed operation Comparatively higher price Unique honeycomb filter mesh for maximum juice yield Limited color options Suitable for juicing and grinding

3. Sujata Plastic Powermatic Plus 900-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder

The Sujata Powermatic Plus is a 900-watt juicer mixer grinder with an unbreakable and transparent blending jar with a 22000 RPM operation. It comes with unique honeycomb filter mesh for maximum juice yield and a powerful 900-watt motor for efficient grinding.

Specifications of Sujata Plastic Powermatic Plus 900-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder

900-watt motor

Transparent blending jar

Honeycomb filter mesh

22000 RPM operation

1 year warranty

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Unbreakable and transparent blending jar Plastic body may not be as durable as metal High-speed operation Limited color options Unique honeycomb filter mesh for maximum juice yield

4. Sujata Multimix 900-Watt Mixer Grinder with Coconut Milk Extractor

The Sujata Multimix is a 900-watt mixer grinder with a unique coconut milk extractor attachment. It comes with three stainless steel jars and a 1.5L blender jar, making it ideal for both dry grinding and juicing. The double ball bearing motor ensures high-performance and durability.

Specifications of Sujata Multimix 900-Watt Mixer Grinder with Coconut Milk Extractor

900-watt motor

Coconut milk extractor attachment

Double ball bearings for efficiency

3-speed settings

1 year warranty

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Unique coconut milk extractor attachment Limited color options High-performance motor Slightly noisy operation Suitable for both dry and wet grinding

5. Sujata Powermatic Plus 900-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder

The Sujata Powermatic Plus is a 900-watt juicer mixer grinder with a powerful 900-watt motor for efficient grinding. It comes with three stainless steel jars and a unique honeycomb filter mesh for maximum juice yield. The 22000 RPM operation ensures quick and efficient juicing and grinding.

Specifications of Sujata Powermatic Plus 900-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder

900-watt motor

Honeycomb filter mesh

22000 RPM operation

3-speed settings

1 year warranty

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-performance motor Comparatively higher price Unique honeycomb filter mesh for maximum juice yield Limited color options Suitable for juicing and grinding

6. Sujata Powermatic Maxima 900-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder

The Sujata Powermatic Maxima is a 900-watt juicer mixer grinder with a powerful 900-watt motor for efficient grinding. It comes with three stainless steel jars and a unique honeycomb filter mesh for maximum juice yield. The 22000 RPM operation ensures quick and efficient juicing and grinding.

Specifications of Sujata Powermatic Maxima 900-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder

900-watt motor

Honeycomb filter mesh

22000 RPM operation

3-speed settings

1 year warranty

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-performance motor Comparatively higher price Unique honeycomb filter mesh for maximum juice yield Limited color options Suitable for juicing and grinding

7. Sujata frootmix Mixer Grinder

The Sujata frootmix is a high-performance mixer grinder with a 900-watt motor for efficient grinding. It comes with three stainless steel jars and a powerful 900-watt motor for efficient grinding. The 22000 RPM operation ensures quick and efficient juicing and grinding.

Specifications of Sujata frootmix Mixer Grinder

900-watt motor

22000 RPM operation

3-speed settings

Shock-proof body

1 year warranty

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-performance motor Comparatively higher price Shock-proof body for safety Limited color options Suitable for juicing and grinding

8. Sujata MegaMix MM 900-Watt Mixer Grinder

The Sujata MegaMix is a powerful 900-watt mixer grinder that is suitable for both dry grinding and juicing. It comes with three stainless steel jars and a 1.5L blender jar, making it ideal for both small and large families. The double ball bearing motor ensures high-performance and durability.

Specifications of Sujata MegaMix MM 900-Watt Mixer Grinder

900-watt motor

Double ball bearings for efficiency

3-speed settings

Shock-proof body

1 year warranty

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-performance motor Slightly noisy operation Shock-proof body for safety Limited color options Suitable for both dry and wet grinding

Comparison Table

Product Name Motor Power Speed Settings Sujata Dynamix DX 900-Watt Mixer Grinder 900-watt 3-speed Sujata Supermix AM 007 900-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder 900-watt 3-speed Sujata Plastic Powermatic Plus 900-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder 900-watt 3-speed Sujata Multimix 900-Watt Mixer Grinder with Coconut Milk Extractor 900-watt 3-speed Sujata Powermatic Plus 900-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder 900-watt 3-speed Sujata Powermatic Maxima 900-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder 900-watt 3-speed Sujata frootmix Mixer Grinder 900-watt 3-speed Sujata MegaMix MM 900-Watt Mixer Grinder 900-watt 3-speed

Best value for money:

The Sujata Plastic Powermatic Plus 900-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder offers the best value for money with its high-speed operation, transparent blending jar, and unique honeycomb filter mesh for maximum juice yield.

Best overall product:

The Sujata Multimix 900-Watt Mixer Grinder with Coconut Milk Extractor stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering a unique coconut milk extractor attachment, high-performance motor, and suitability for both dry and wet grinding.

How to find the perfect Sujata mixer grinder:

To find the perfect Sujata mixer grinder, consider your grinding needs, motor power, jar capacities, durability, and features like speed settings. Compare models, read reviews, and ensure it aligns with your budget and kitchen requirements for optimal performance.

