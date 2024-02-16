Best Sujata mixer grinders for high-performance grinding and juicing: Top 8 options
Sujata mixer grinders excel in high-performance grinding and juicing, offering reliability, power and versatility for efficient kitchen tasks.
Sujata is a well-known brand in the world of mixer grinders, known for its high-quality products and performance. Whether you're looking for a simple mixer grinder or a juicer mixer grinder, Sujata has a range of options to suit your needs.
In this article, we have compiled a list of the 10 best Sujata mixer grinders available in India, along with their specifications, pros, cons, and a detailed feature comparison.
Whether you're a professional chef or a homemaker, this list will help you find the perfect Sujata mixer grinder for your kitchen.
1. Sujata Dynamix DX 900-Watt Mixer Grinder
The Sujata Dynamix DX is a powerful 900-watt mixer grinder that is suitable for both dry grinding and juicing. It comes with three stainless steel jars and a 1.5L blender jar, making it ideal for both small and large families. The double ball bearing motor ensures high-performance and durability.
Specifications of Sujata Dynamix DX 900-Watt Mixer Grinder
- 900-watt motor
- Double ball bearings for efficiency
- 3-speed settings
- Shock-proof body
- 1 year warranty
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
High-performance motor
Slightly noisy operation
Shock-proof body for safety
Limited color options
Suitable for both dry and wet grinding
2. Sujata Supermix AM 007 900-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder
The Sujata Supermix AM 007 is a 900-watt juicer mixer grinder with a unique honeycomb filter mesh for maximum yield of juice. It comes with three jars and a juicer jar with a unique honeycomb filter mesh for maximum yield of juice. The 22000 RPM operation ensures quick and efficient grinding.
Specifications of Sujata Supermix AM 007 900-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder
- 900-watt motor
- Honeycomb filter mesh
- 22000 RPM operation
- 3-speed settings
- 1 year warranty
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
High-speed operation
Comparatively higher price
Unique honeycomb filter mesh for maximum juice yield
Limited color options
Suitable for juicing and grinding
3. Sujata Plastic Powermatic Plus 900-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder
The Sujata Powermatic Plus is a 900-watt juicer mixer grinder with an unbreakable and transparent blending jar with a 22000 RPM operation. It comes with unique honeycomb filter mesh for maximum juice yield and a powerful 900-watt motor for efficient grinding.
Specifications of Sujata Plastic Powermatic Plus 900-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder
- 900-watt motor
- Transparent blending jar
- Honeycomb filter mesh
- 22000 RPM operation
- 1 year warranty
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Unbreakable and transparent blending jar
Plastic body may not be as durable as metal
High-speed operation
Limited color options
Unique honeycomb filter mesh for maximum juice yield
4. Sujata Multimix 900-Watt Mixer Grinder with Coconut Milk Extractor
The Sujata Multimix is a 900-watt mixer grinder with a unique coconut milk extractor attachment. It comes with three stainless steel jars and a 1.5L blender jar, making it ideal for both dry grinding and juicing. The double ball bearing motor ensures high-performance and durability.
Specifications of Sujata Multimix 900-Watt Mixer Grinder with Coconut Milk Extractor
- 900-watt motor
- Coconut milk extractor attachment
- Double ball bearings for efficiency
- 3-speed settings
- 1 year warranty
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Unique coconut milk extractor attachment
Limited color options
High-performance motor
Slightly noisy operation
Suitable for both dry and wet grinding
5. Sujata Powermatic Plus 900-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder
The Sujata Powermatic Plus is a 900-watt juicer mixer grinder with a powerful 900-watt motor for efficient grinding. It comes with three stainless steel jars and a unique honeycomb filter mesh for maximum juice yield. The 22000 RPM operation ensures quick and efficient juicing and grinding.
Specifications of Sujata Powermatic Plus 900-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder
- 900-watt motor
- Honeycomb filter mesh
- 22000 RPM operation
- 3-speed settings
- 1 year warranty
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
High-performance motor
Comparatively higher price
Unique honeycomb filter mesh for maximum juice yield
Limited color options
Suitable for juicing and grinding
6. Sujata Powermatic Maxima 900-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder
The Sujata Powermatic Maxima is a 900-watt juicer mixer grinder with a powerful 900-watt motor for efficient grinding. It comes with three stainless steel jars and a unique honeycomb filter mesh for maximum juice yield. The 22000 RPM operation ensures quick and efficient juicing and grinding.
Specifications of Sujata Powermatic Maxima 900-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder
- 900-watt motor
- Honeycomb filter mesh
- 22000 RPM operation
- 3-speed settings
- 1 year warranty
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
High-performance motor
Comparatively higher price
Unique honeycomb filter mesh for maximum juice yield
Limited color options
Suitable for juicing and grinding
7. Sujata frootmix Mixer Grinder
The Sujata frootmix is a high-performance mixer grinder with a 900-watt motor for efficient grinding. It comes with three stainless steel jars and a powerful 900-watt motor for efficient grinding. The 22000 RPM operation ensures quick and efficient juicing and grinding.
Specifications of Sujata frootmix Mixer Grinder
- 900-watt motor
- 22000 RPM operation
- 3-speed settings
- Shock-proof body
- 1 year warranty
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
High-performance motor
Comparatively higher price
Shock-proof body for safety
Limited color options
Suitable for juicing and grinding
8. Sujata MegaMix MM 900-Watt Mixer Grinder
The Sujata MegaMix is a powerful 900-watt mixer grinder that is suitable for both dry grinding and juicing. It comes with three stainless steel jars and a 1.5L blender jar, making it ideal for both small and large families. The double ball bearing motor ensures high-performance and durability.
Specifications of Sujata MegaMix MM 900-Watt Mixer Grinder
- 900-watt motor
- Double ball bearings for efficiency
- 3-speed settings
- Shock-proof body
- 1 year warranty
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
High-performance motor
Slightly noisy operation
Shock-proof body for safety
Limited color options
Suitable for both dry and wet grinding
Comparison Table
|Product Name
|Motor Power
|Speed Settings
|Sujata Dynamix DX 900-Watt Mixer Grinder
|900-watt
|3-speed
|Sujata Supermix AM 007 900-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder
|900-watt
|3-speed
|Sujata Plastic Powermatic Plus 900-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder
|900-watt
|3-speed
|Sujata Multimix 900-Watt Mixer Grinder with Coconut Milk Extractor
|900-watt
|3-speed
|Sujata Powermatic Plus 900-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder
|900-watt
|3-speed
|Sujata Powermatic Maxima 900-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder
|900-watt
|3-speed
|Sujata frootmix Mixer Grinder
|900-watt
|3-speed
|Sujata MegaMix MM 900-Watt Mixer Grinder
|900-watt
|3-speed
Best value for money:
The Sujata Plastic Powermatic Plus 900-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder offers the best value for money with its high-speed operation, transparent blending jar, and unique honeycomb filter mesh for maximum juice yield.
Best overall product:
The Sujata Multimix 900-Watt Mixer Grinder with Coconut Milk Extractor stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering a unique coconut milk extractor attachment, high-performance motor, and suitability for both dry and wet grinding.
How to find the perfect Sujata mixer grinder:
To find the perfect Sujata mixer grinder, consider your grinding needs, motor power, jar capacities, durability, and features like speed settings. Compare models, read reviews, and ensure it aligns with your budget and kitchen requirements for optimal performance.
