Gurugram: Dengue tally now 13 with three fresh cases

Three fresh dengue cases have taken Gurugram’s tally to 13 this year, district health department officials said on Thursday. The city currently has four active malaria cases, officials added. (Photo for representation)

Health officials surveyed 14,537 houses on Thursday, as part of the rapid fever mass survey, and collected 93 samples from suspected dengue patients, taking the total number of samples tested so far this year to 4,404. Officials said no dengue-related deaths have been reported in the district so far.

The city currently has four active malaria cases, officials added.

Amid the rise in vector-borne diseases, authorities have issued 1,073 notices under Section 214 of the Haryana Municipal Act, 1973, to owners of premises where mosquito breeding conditions were detected.

Officials said heavy rainfall and prolonged waterlogging have created favourable conditions for mosquito breeding, increasing the risk of diseases such as dengue and malaria. Stagnant water in clogged drains, construction sites, discarded containers and waterlogged areas provides ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

They said dengue is primarily spread by the Aedes mosquito, which breeds in clean, stagnant water, while malaria is transmitted by Anopheles mosquitoes that commonly breed in stagnant water bodies and poorly drained areas.

A senior health official said the department is closely monitoring the situation and tracking vector-borne disease cases across the city.

“We urge residents to take necessary precautions, including preventing water accumulation around their homes, maintaining proper sanitation and using mosquito protection measures to reduce the risk of dengue and malaria during the monsoon season,” the official said.