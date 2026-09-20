Konkona Sen Sharma gives health update after dengue diagnosis, shares photo from hospital bed

"Guys, watch out for dengue. Was in the hospital but better now," Konkona wrote on her Instagram Stories alongside the picture. Following that, she posted pictures on Sunday from the promotions of Lust Stories 3. According to reports, she has been spending her time in the hospital reading as she recovers.

Konkona Sen Sharma , who is currently seen in Lust Stories 3 , has shared a health update with her fans after being hospitalised with dengue. The actor posted a picture from her hospital bed on Instagram and revealed that she is feeling better, while also asking people to be careful about dengue.

She followed it up with another birthday message on her Instagram Stories. Taking a playful dig at Amol’s live show Besharam Aadmi, she wrote, “Happy birthday Besharam.”

The update comes just days after Konkona was in the news for a much lighter reason. Her birthday post for Amol Parashar on Instagram had fans once again talking about the actors’ rumoured relationship, with some even calling it their "hard launch". Konkona shared a fun video on Thursday to mark Amol’s 40th birthday. The two appeared together in the clip, with Konkona seemingly suggesting different ways they could celebrate while Amol appeared to turn down each idea. "When it's his birthday but he doesn't want to do anything," she wrote in the caption. Konkona then added, "HBD AP."

Amol has spoken about Konkona before Konkona and Amol worked together in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, which released in 2019. Their friendship has continued since then, even as rumours about their relationship have persisted.

Amol was asked about his equation with Konkona in an interview with the Times of India last year. Keeping things private, he said, “That is for us to worry about.”

“We had a great time working together. That's why we're still friends. In 2018, I shot that film and not everybody you kind of connect with at the same level as I did with Konkona,” he added.

Konkona and Amol’s work front Konkona was most recently seen in Search: The Naina Murder Case and Lust Stories 3, which premiered on Netflix on September 18, 2026. The anthology series also stars Radhika Apte, Vijay Varma and Abhishek Banerjee. The anthology brings together four filmmakers, with Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra and Vishal Bhardwaj directing the stories. The ensemble cast also includes Aditi Rao Hydari, Radhika Madan, Sana Thampi, Siddharth, Ali Fazal and Gurfateh Pirzada.

Amol, meanwhile, was recently seen in Kull: The Legacy of the Raisingghs and Gram Chikitsalay season 2.