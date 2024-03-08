Best juicer mixer grinders: Top 9 picks for versatile kitchen convenience

The Best Mixer Juicer Grinder epitomizes efficiency, versatility, and performance in the modern kitchen. This multifunctional appliance integrates mixing, juicing, and grinding capabilities, revolutionizing meal preparation. Crafted with cutting-edge technology and ergonomic design, it offers intuitive controls, durable construction, and various features for culinary creativity and efficiency. With powerful motors and precision-engineered blades, it handles diverse tasks effortlessly, from smoothie blending to spice grinding and juice extraction. The appliance includes attachments for different culinary needs and prioritizes user convenience and safety with features like non-slip feet and safety locks. Beyond its functionality, it embodies innovation and efficiency, offering a myriad of culinary possibilities. As an indispensable kitchen companion, the Best Mixer Juicer Grinder celebrates the artistry and ingenuity of culinary exploration in the modern era. Enhance your culinary experience with our top-notch range of juicer mixer grinders.

PHILIPS Mixer Grinder 3-in-1 750 Watt (HL7707/00)

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

B07GL1976K

The PHILIPS Mixer Grinder 3-in-1 750 Watt (Model: HL7707/00) simplifies meal prep with its mixer grinder, juicer, and food processor functionalities. Its powerful 750 Watt motor ensures consistent results for grinding, blending, juicing, and food processing. Four durable and easy-to-clean jars cater to different cooking needs. Intuitive controls and safety features prioritize user convenience and peace of mind.

Specifications of PHILIPS Mixer Grinder 3-in-1 750 Watt (HL7707/00)

750 Watt motor for powerful performance

3-in-1 functionality: mixer grinder, juicer, and food processor

Four jars of varying sizes for versatile use

Intuitive controls and safety features for ease of operation

Sleek and compact design for space-saving convenience

Pros Cons Multifunctional May be noisy during operation Powerful motor Relatively higher price point

2. PHILIPS Mixer Grinder 750 Watt, 3 in 1 (HL7763/00)

B08GZFQD8N

The PHILIPS Mixer Grinder 750 Watt, 3 in 1 (Model: HL7763/00) offers versatility in the kitchen with its mixer grinder, juicer, and food processor functions. Its powerful 750 Watt motor ensures efficient grinding, blending, juicing, and food processing, delivering consistent results. With four durable and easy-to-clean jars of different sizes, it caters to various cooking needs. The motor's 5-year warranty assures long-term durability and reliability, providing consumers peace of mind.

Specifications of PHILIPS Mixer Grinder 750 Watt, 3 in 1 (HL7763/00)

750 Watt motor for powerful performance

3-in-1 functionality: mixer grinder, juicer, and food processor

Four jars of varying sizes for versatile use

Motor comes with a 5-year warranty for added durability

Sleek and compact design for space-saving convenience

Pros Cons 3-in-1 functionality Relatively higher price point Powerful 750 Watt motor Limited color options

3. Amazon Basics Premium 750 Watt Mixer Grinder with 3 Stainless Steel Jar + 1 Juicer Jar, Black & Grey

B08KXYVXHB

The Amazon Basics Premium 750 Watt Mixer Grinder simplifies meal prep with its sleek design and versatile functionality. It includes three stainless steel jars for grinding, blending, mixing, and juicing, ensuring convenience and durability. The powerful 750-watt motor effortlessly handles various tasks, from grinding spices to blending smoothies, delivering consistent results. Intuitive controls and safety features prioritize user convenience and peace of mind.

Specifications of Amazon Basics Premium 750 Watt Mixer Grinder with 3 Stainless Steel Jar + 1 Juicer Jar, Black & Grey

750 Watt motor for powerful performance

Three stainless steel jars for grinding, blending, and mixing

One additional juicer jar for juicing fruits

Sleek black and grey design for a modern aesthetic

Intuitive controls and safety features for ease of use

Pros Cons Versatile functionality Limited color options Durable stainless steel jars Relatively higher price point

4. Amazon Basics Premium 750W Mixer Grinder with 3 Stainless Steel Jar + 1 Juicer Jar

B086T9CK7S

The Amazon Basics Premium 750W Juicer Mixer Grinder with 3 Stainless Steel Jars + 1 Juicer Jar provides a reliable solution for everyday kitchen tasks. Its powerful 750W motor effortlessly handles grinding, blending, and juicing. The stainless steel jars offer durability and versatility, while the juicer jar expands functionality. Intuitive controls and safety features prioritize user convenience.

Specifications of Amazon Basics Premium 750W Mixer Grinder with 3 Stainless Steel Jar + 1 Juicer Jar

750W motor for powerful performance

Three stainless steel jars for grinding, blending, and mixing

One juicer jar for extracting fresh juices

Intuitive controls for easy operation

Sleek and compact design for space-saving convenience

Pros Cons Durable stainless Limited color options steel jars Relatively higher price

5. Maharaja Whiteline Plastic Odacio Plus 550-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder

B086199CWG

The Maharaja Whiteline Plastic Odacio Plus 550-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder is a versatile and practical addition to any kitchen. Its sleek black and silver design adds elegance to countertops. With a 550-Watt motor, it efficiently handles grinding, blending, and juicing tasks. Equipped with three versatile jars made of food-grade safe plastic, it caters to various cooking needs. The user-friendly design and intuitive controls prioritize ease of use.

Specifications of Maharaja Whiteline Plastic Odacio Plus 550-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder

550-Watt motor for efficient performance

Three versatile jars for grinding, blending, and juicing

Food-grade safe plastic construction for safety and durability

Sleek black and silver design for a modern aesthetic

2-year warranty for peace of mind

Pros Cons Versatile functionality Relatively lower power compared to competitors Food-grade safe construction Limited color options

6. Amazon Basics 850W Juicer Mixer Grinder

B0BBSV46NX

The Amazon Basics 850W Juicer Mixer Grinder offers efficiency for everyday kitchen tasks with its modern white and grey design. Its powerful 850W motor ensures high-performance grinding, blending, and juicing for smooth and consistent results. Equipped with a blender jar for smoothies and juices and a grinder jar for spices, both jars are durable and user-friendly. The 100% copper motor guarantees long-lasting reliability, operating at a high speed of 20000 RPM.

Specifications of Amazon Basics 850W Juicer Mixer Grinder

850W motor for high-performance blending and grinding

100% copper motor for durability and reliability

20000 RPM for efficient operation

One blender jar and one grinder jar for versatile use

White and grey design for a modern aesthetic

Pros Cons Powerful 850W motor Limited number of jars Durable 100% copper motor Limited color options

7. Amazon Basics 500W Juicer Mixer Grinder

B09ZTY9GRB



The Amazon Basics 500W Juicer Mixer Grinder with 2 Jars in white and blue provides a practical solution for everyday kitchen needs. Its sleek design adds elegance to countertops, while its 500W motor efficiently handles blending and grinding tasks. With two durable and easy-to-clean jars for blending and grinding, it offers versatility for culinary tasks.

Specifications of Amazon Basics 500W Juicer Mixer Grinder

500W motor for basic blending and grinding tasks

Two jars included: one for blending and one for grinding

Sleek white and blue design for a modern aesthetic

Compact size for space-saving convenience

Easy to clean and maintain

Pros Cons Simple and functional Lower power compared to competitors Compact design Limited number of jars

8. Amazon Basics Premium 750-Watt Mixer Grinder with 3 Jars

B086T9YP91

The Amazon Basics Premium 750-Watt Mixer Grinder with 3 Jars in white and blue provides a practical and efficient solution for kitchen tasks. Its sleek design and vibrant color combination add a modern touch to any decor. Powered by a 750-Watt motor, it handles grinding, blending, and mixing tasks effectively. With three durable jars of different sizes, it offers versatility for various cooking needs.

Specifications of Amazon Basics Premium 750-Watt Mixer Grinder with 3 Jars

750-Watt motor for reliable performance

Three jars included: one for grinding, one for blending, and one for mixing

Sleek white and blue design for a modern aesthetic

Compact size for space-saving convenience

Durable construction for long-lasting use

Pros Cons Practical and efficient Relatively higher price Vibrant color combination Limited color options

9. Longway Super Dlx 750 Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder

B0C33FLXJJ

The Longway Super Dlx 750 Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder simplifies meal prep with its sleek black and gray design and four versatile jars. Its 750 Watt motor ensures efficient performance for grinding, mixing, and juicing tasks, providing smooth and consistent results. With jars for grinding, mixing, juicing, and storage, it caters to various culinary needs. The appliance comes with a 1-year warranty for quality assurance.

Specifications of Longway Super Dlx 750 Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder

750 Watt motor for efficient performance

Four jars included: one for grinding, one for mixing, one for juicing, and one for storage

Sleek black and gray design for a modern aesthetic

Compact size for space-saving convenience

1-year warranty for peace of mind

Pros Cons Versatile functionality Limited color options 1-year warranty Relatively higher price point

10. Amazon Basics Mixer Grinder 750W Black, 4 Jars With Food Processor Jar And Flexi Lid

B0BBSGXRZP

The Amazon Basics Juicer Mixer Grinder 750W in black provides a versatile solution for kitchen tasks with its sleek design and four jars. Its powerful 750W motor ensures reliable performance for grinding, mixing, and processing ingredients. Equipped with jars for grinding, mixing, juicing, and food processing, it caters to various cooking needs. The inclusion of a food processor jar and a flexi lid enhances functionality and flexibility.

Specifications of Amazon Basics Mixer Grinder 750W Black, 4 Jars With Food Processor Jar And Flexi Lid

750W motor for reliable performance

Four jars included: one for grinding, one for mixing, one for juicing, and one for food processing

Food processor jar and flexi lid for added versatility

Sleek black design for a modern aesthetic

Compact size for space-saving convenience

Pros Cons Includes food processor jar Relatively higher price point Flexi lid for added flexibility Limited color options

Best 3 features for you:

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 PHILIPS Mixer Grinder 3-in-1 750 Watt (HL7707/00) 750W motor 3-in-1 functionality: mixer grinder, juicer, food processor 4 jars for versatile use Amazon Basics Premium 750 Watt Mixer Grinder (Black & Grey) 750W motor 3 stainless steel jars + 1 juicer jar Sleek black & grey design Amazon Basics Premium 750W Mixer Grinder 750W motor 3 stainless steel jars + 1 juicer jar Modern design with stainless steel finish Maharaja Whiteline Plastic Odacio Plus 550-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder 550W motor 3 versatile jars Food grade safe material Amazon Basics 850W Juicer Mixer Grinder (White & Grey) 850W motor 100% copper motor 20000 RPM Amazon Basics 500W Juicer Mixer Grinder (White and Blue) 500W motor 2 jars White and blue color scheme Amazon Basics Premium 750-Watt Mixer Grinder (White and Blue) 750W motor 3 jars Compact size Longway Super Dlx 750 Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder (Black & Gray, 4 Jars) 750W powerful motor 4 jars for grinding, mixing, juicing 1-year warranty Amazon Basics Mixer Grinder 750W Black, 4 Jars With Food Processor Jar 750W motor 4 jars including a food processor jar Flexi lid for added flexibility PHILIPS Mixer Grinder 750 Watt, 3 in 1 (HL7763/00) 750W motor 3-in-1 functionality: mixer grinder, juicer, food processor 4 jars for versatile use

Best overall product:

The PHILIPS Mixer Grinder 3-in-1 750 Watt (HL7707/00) stands out for its versatile functionality with a powerful 750 Watt motor and four jars catering to various culinary needs. Its ability to act as a mixer grinder, juicer, and food processor offers unmatched versatility, making it the ideal kitchen appliance.

Best value for money:

The Amazon Basics Mixer Grinder 750W excels with its versatile functionality, powerful motor, and four jars catering to diverse culinary needs. Serving as a mixer grinder, juicer, and food processor, it offers unparalleled versatility, durability, and efficiency, making it the optimal choice for multifunctional kitchen appliances.

How to find the best juicer mixer grinders for your kitchen?



To find the ideal juicer mixer grinder, prioritize needs and preferences. Assess motor power, jar capacity, and versatility. Opt for stainless steel jars and safety features. Read user reviews, check warranties, compare prices, and select a model within budget, meeting all kitchen needs.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.