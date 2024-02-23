Best juicer mixer: 8 options to boost your health with goodness of fresh juices

If you're on the lookout for the best juicer mixer to add a touch of health and convenience to your kitchen routine, we've got a curated list of 8 top options that could be your perfect kitchen companion. The beauty of a juicer mixer lies not just in its ability to effortlessly extract the goodness from fruits and vegetables for fresh and nutritious juices but also in its versatility to blend a wide range of recipes, from revitalizing smoothies to hearty soups. Best juicer mixers are not only versatile but also make your culinary experiences better.

The essence of a juicer mixer extends beyond the realms of ordinary kitchen appliances, as it becomes a multifunctional device capable of handling tasks like chopping, grinding, and blending, all within a single unit. This not only streamlines your food preparation process but also saves you precious time in the kitchen.

In our selection, we've paid keen attention to not only the technical features but also the practical aspects that make these juicer mixers stand out. Each option on our list has been chosen with the aim of offering a seamless and efficient kitchen experience, making it a valuable addition for those who prioritize both health and convenience.

1. NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder

NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder is a versatile kitchen companion, blending smoothies and juices in seconds. With a 500W copper motor, it effortlessly handles dry grinding, chutneys, and dips. The included sipper jar adds convenience to your on-the-go lifestyle. Compact at 30.3D x 13.3W x 22.4H cm, it's a countertop_blender with 2 speeds, ABS material, and dishwasher-safe components.

Specifications of NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 500W motor for efficient grinding Small capacity (0.3 litres) may limit batch size Versatile - ideal for smoothies and juices ABS material may not be as durable Compact design saves countertop space

2. Sujata Powermatic Plus Juicer Mixer Grinder

The Sujata Powermatic Plus Juicer Mixer Grinder is a powerhouse with its 900W motor, double ball bearings, and unique honeycomb filter mesh for finer juice. The polished finish adds a touch of elegance to its sturdy stainless steel build. With adjustable speed control and shockproof design, it ensures efficient, low-maintenance, and trouble-free operation. The transparent, unbreakable mixer jar and high-strength stainless steel blade make it a reliable kitchen companion.

Specifications of Sujata Powermatic Plus Juicer Mixer Grinder

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 900W motor for efficient and trouble-free running Not dishwasher safe - requires manual cleaning Adjustable speed control for versatile food processing Relatively heavy (6200 grams) Shockproof design ensures safety during operation Polished finish may be prone to scratches

3. Maharaja Whiteline Plastic Odacio Plus Juicer Mixer Grinder

The Maharaja Whiteline Odacio Plus mixer juicer is a powerhouse with a 550W motor, ensuring faster grinding and juicing. Its versatile design includes a 1.5L blender jar, 0.7L grinding jar, and 0.4L chutney jar, catering to various culinary needs. The brushed finish adds a premium look to the durable plastic build. With features like overheat protection, a detachable anti-drip spout, and a stainless steel juicer mesh, it combines functionality with safety. The 2-year warranty and 100% food-grade safety make it a reliable addition to your kitchen.

Specifications of Maharaja Whiteline Plastic Odacio Plus Juicer Mixer Grinder

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 550W motor for faster grinding and efficient juicing Not dishwasher safe - manual cleaning required Versatile with three jars for different culinary requirements Plastic material may not be as durable as other options Overheat protection ensures safety during prolonged use

4. GaxQuly Electric Juicer

The GaxQuly Electric Juicer is a versatile and portable solution for on-the-go juicing. With a 6-blade design, it efficiently blends fruits, and its rechargeable USB functionality adds to its convenience. The multicolored, compact design makes it easy to carry. An indicator light adds user-friendly functionality. It operates by adding water or milk below 80% of the bottle, accommodating various shaking and stirring methods for customized blends. The user-friendly design allows for easy cleaning and cutting of fruits, providing flexibility in usage.

Specifications of GaxQuly Electric Juicer

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Ideal for on-the-go juicing Limited capacity (380ml) 6-blade design for efficient blending Plastic material may be less durable Indicator light adds user-friendly functionality

Also read: Best Panasonic mixer grinders for unmatched kitchen excellence: Pick from top 10

5. Havells Vitonica 500W Juicer Mixer Grinder

The Havells Vitonica Juicer Mixer Grinder is a powerful addition to your kitchen, featuring a 500W motor and three stainless steel jars of varying sizes (400ml, 800ml, 1.5L). With 304 stainless steel blades and 21000 RPM speed, it ensures efficient grinding and blending. The foldable juicing spout adds convenience, and the large pulp container minimizes frequent emptying. The 4-fin nylon coupler with a copper insert ensures durability.

Specifications of Havells Vitonica 500W Juicer Mixer Grinder

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Three stainless steel jars of varying sizes for versatility May be larger in size compared to compact kitchen spaces Dual exhaust and flow breakers enhance motor life Higher noise levels during operation Foldable juicing spout adds convenience during use

6. CUISINART 6 Blade Smoothie Maker & Portable Electric USB Juice Maker

The CUISINART Smoothie Maker is a compact and convenient solution for your on-the-go blending needs. With a capacity of 380ml and a modern design it's perfect for traveling. The USB rechargeable feature makes it versatile, allowing you to charge it easily using a power bank, laptop, or other USB devices. The 6-blade design, made of stainless steel, ensures efficient blending of fruits and vegetables. This portable blender is not only easy to use and clean with its smart safety protection device and magnetic sensing switch but is also dishwasher safe, making maintenance a breeze.

Specifications of CUISINART 6 Blade Smoothie Maker & Portable Electric USB Juice Maker

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and portable design for easy carrying during travel Relatively lightweight, may affect stability during use USB rechargeable feature adds convenience for charging anywhere Not suitable for heavy-duty blending due to battery power Easy and safe cleaning with smart safety protection device

Also read: 1000 watt mixer grinders: Top 10 options to get the perfect blend in the kitchen

7. Prestige Iris Plus 750 W Mixer Grinder

The Prestige Iris Plus Mixer Grinder features a 750W motor for efficient grinding. Its sleek black design adds a touch of elegance to your countertop. The ergonomic handle and multiple attachments enhance usability. With three stainless steel jars and a transparent juicer jar, this mixer grinder offers versatility for various culinary tasks. Equipped with four super-efficient stainless blades and operating at three different speeds, it ensures precise and quick results.

Specifications of Prestige Iris Plus 750 W Mixer Grinder

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 750W motor for efficient grinding Not dishwasher safe - manual cleaning required Versatile with 4 jars, including a transparent Juicer Jar May take up more space due to the size and additional jars Appealing design adds a touch of style to your kitchen

8. Lifelong Juicer Mixer Grinder for Kitchen

The Lifelong Juicer Mixer Grinder is a versatile kitchen companion, boasting a robust 750W wattage for efficient performance. Operating at 220-240V with a frequency of 50-60Hz, it serves as a mixer grinder, juicer mixer grinder, and blender for smoothies and juices. The durable build, featuring ABS material for the body and stainless steel blades, ensures longevity and efficiency. The appliance offers three-speed control options, including a whip function, making it a versatile shaker mixer. With a centrifugal juicer type, it excels at juicing, and safety features like non-slip feet and auto-switch-off enhance stability during operation.

Specifications of Lifelong Juicer Mixer Grinder for Kitchen

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Centrifugal juicer type excels at juicing Not dishwasher safe - manual cleaning required Versatile with 4 jars for various kitchen needs Initial burning smell during first use is normal but may be a concern later Durable build with ABS material and stainless steel blades

Top 3 features for you

Product name Capacity Wattage Special feature NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder 0.3 litres 500 Watts Powerful 500W motor for efficient grinding Sujata Powermatic Plus Juicer Mixer Grinder 0.6 litres 900 Watts Powerful 900W motor for efficient and trouble-free running Maharaja Whiteline Plastic Odacio Plus 1.5 litres 550 Watts Powerful 550W motor for faster grinding and efficient juicing GaxQuly Electric Juicer 380ml Battery powered Ideal for on-the-go juicing Havells Vitonica 500W Juicer Mixer Grinder 400 Milliliters 500 Watts Three stainless steel jars of varying sizes for versatility CUISINART 6 Blade Smoothie Maker 380 Milliliters Battery powered Compact and portable design for easy carrying during travel Prestige Iris Plus 750 W Mixer Grinder 1000 Milliliters 750 Watts Powerful 750W motor for efficient grinding Lifelong Juicer Mixer Grinder 1.5 litres 750 Watts Centrifugal juicer type excels at juicing

Best value for money

The Sujata Powermatic Plus Juicer Mixer Grinder offers exceptional value for money with its powerful 900W motor, adjustable speed control, and shockproof design. Its sturdy stainless steel build and unique honeycomb filter mesh for finer juice make it a reliable and efficient kitchen companion. While not dishwasher safe, its low-maintenance and trouble-free operation, coupled with the polished finish, provide a balance of performance and affordability, making it an excellent choice for users seeking a powerful and durable juicer mixer within a reasonable budget.

Best overall product

The NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder with a 500W copper motor stands out as the best overall product. It features an appealing design, and versatile functionality with four jars, including a transparent Juicer Jar. Its ergonomic handle, multiple attachments, and three-speed options ensure precise and efficient grinding. While it may take up more space due to the size and additional jars, its well-rounded features, reliability, and aesthetic appeal make it an excellent choice for users looking for a high-performing and stylish juicer mixer.

How to find the best juicer mixers

To find the best juicer mixer, consider key factors like motor power, jar types, and additional features. Opt for a model with a powerful motor (at least 500W for efficient performance), multiple jars for various tasks, and versatile functions such as grinding and blending. Look for safety features like shockproof design and easy-to-clean components. Additionally, check for warranty periods, brand reputation, and customer support. Compare prices to ensure you're getting value for your money, and choose a juicer mixer that aligns with your specific needs and preferences.

