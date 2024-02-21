Best Panasonic mixer grinders for unmatched kitchen excellence: Pick from top 10

Panasonic is a well-known brand in the kitchen appliances industry, and their mixer grinders are known for their durability, performance, and reliability. In this article, we have compiled a list of the 10 best Panasonic mixer grinders available on Amazon, along with their detailed product descriptions, specifications, pros, and cons. Whether you are looking for a high-power mixer grinder or a compact one for everyday use, we have got you covered. Read on to find the perfect Panasonic mixer grinder for your kitchen. Panasonic mixer grinders are powerful and equipped with multiple functionalities.

1. Panasonic MX-AC310-H 550-Watt 3-Jar Grinder

The Panasonic MX-AC310-H is a powerful 550-Watt mixer grinder that comes with 3 jars for different grinding needs. It is equipped with a circuit breaker system for added safety and has a durable stainless steel design. The mixer grinder is suitable for both dry and wet grinding and is easy to clean.

Specifications of Panasonic MX-AC310-H 550-Watt 3-Jar Grinder

550-Watt motor

3 Stainless steel jars

Safety lid locking system

Auto shut-off for overload protection

Speed control knob

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful motor for efficient grinding May be noisy at high speeds Multiple jars for versatile use Durable stainless steel design

2. Panasonic MX-AV325CB 600W Mixer Grinder

The Panasonic MX-AV325CB is a 600-Watt mixer grinder that is designed for easy operation and efficient grinding. It comes with a flow breaker jar for effective blending and a circuit breaker system for added safety. The mixer grinder has a compact and sleek design, making it suitable for modern kitchens.

Specifications of Panasonic MX-AV325CB 600W Mixer Grinder

600-Watt motor

Flow breaker jar

Circuit breaker system

Compact and sleek design

3-speed control

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient grinding with flow breaker jar May not be suitable for heavy-duty grinding Compact and sleek design Easy to operate

3. Panasonic MX-AC220-H 550-Watt 2-Jar Grinder

The Panasonic MX-AC220-H is a 550-Watt mixer grinder with 2 jars for everyday grinding needs. It features a unique double safety locking system for added protection and has a durable ABS plastic body. The mixer grinder is easy to clean and maintain, making it perfect for daily use.

Specifications of Panasonic MX-AC220-H 550-Watt 2-Jar Grinder

550-Watt motor

2 Stainless steel jars

Double safety locking system

Durable ABS plastic body

Easy to clean

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and easy to use May not be suitable for heavy-duty grinding Double safety locking system for added protection Durable ABS plastic body

4. Panasonic MX-AV-425CB Juicer-Grinder Charcoal

The Panasonic MX-AV-425CB is a versatile juicer-grinder with a powerful 600-Watt motor for efficient juicing and grinding. It comes with a unique anti-drip spout for mess-free juicing and a safety lock clamp for added security. The juicer-grinder is perfect for making fresh juices and smoothies at home.

Specifications of Panasonic MX-AV-425CB Juicer-Grinder Charcoal

600-Watt motor

Anti-drip spout

Juicer and grinder functionality

Safety lock clamp

High-quality stainless steel blades

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile juicing and grinding May be difficult to clean Anti-drip spout for mess-free juicing High-quality stainless steel blades

5. Panasonic MX-AV325MS Mixer Grinder Silver

The Panasonic MX-AV325MS is a stylish mixer grinder with a 400-Watt motor for everyday grinding and blending. It features a unique samurai edge blade for efficient grinding and comes with a safety lid locking system for added protection. The mixer grinder is designed to provide hassle-free operation and is suitable for small families.

Specifications of Panasonic MX-AV325MS Mixer Grinder Silver

400-Watt motor

Samurai edge blade

Safety lid locking system

Stylish design

3-speed control

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient grinding with samurai edge blade May not be suitable for heavy-duty grinding Stylish and compact design Safe and hassle-free operation

6. Panasonic MX-AE390 Black Monster Grinder

The Panasonic MX-AE390 is a high-power 1000-Watt monster grinder that is designed for heavy-duty grinding and blending. It comes with a unique double lock safety system for added protection and has a durable stainless steel design. The monster grinder is perfect for commercial use and heavy-duty grinding needs.

Specifications of Panasonic MX-AE390 Black Monster Grinder

1000-Watt motor

Double lock safety system

Durable stainless steel design

High-capacity jar

Overload protection

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-power motor for heavy-duty grinding May be bulky and heavy Durable stainless steel design Double lock safety system for added protection

7. Panasonic MX-AV325MG Mixer Grinder Marble

The Panasonic MX-AV325MG is a stylish mixer grinder with a 450-Watt motor for efficient grinding and blending. It features a unique magic seal protection for leak-proof operation and comes with a circuit breaker system for added safety. The mixer grinder is suitable for small to medium-sized families.

Specifications of Panasonic MX-AV325MG Mixer Grinder Marble

450-Watt motor

Magic seal protection

Circuit breaker system

Stylish marble finish

3-speed control

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient grinding with magic seal protection May not be suitable for heavy-duty grinding Stylish marble finish Safe and reliable operation

8. Panasonic MX-AC300S-H 550-Watt 3-Jar Grinder

The Panasonic MX-AC300S-H is a high-quality 550-Watt mixer grinder with 3 jars for versatile grinding needs. It features a unique samurai edge blade for efficient grinding and comes with a circuit breaker system for added safety. The mixer grinder is suitable for both dry and wet grinding and is easy to clean.

Specifications of Panasonic MX-AC300S-H 550-Watt 3-Jar Grinder

550-Watt motor

Samurai edge blade

Circuit breaker system

Stainless steel jars

Easy to clean

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient grinding with samurai edge blade May be noisy at high speeds Multiple jars for versatile use Safe and reliable operation

9. Panasonic Super MX-AC300S 550-Watt Grinder

The Panasonic Super MX-AC300S is a high-power 550-Watt grinder with a unique double lock safety system for added protection. It comes with 3 stainless steel jars for different grinding needs and is suitable for both dry and wet grinding. The grinder is perfect for small to medium-sized families.

Specifications of Panasonic Super MX-AC300S 550-Watt Grinder

550-Watt motor

Double lock safety system

3 Stainless steel jars

Overload protection

Compact and durable design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-power motor for efficient grinding May be noisy at high speeds Multiple jars for versatile use Double lock safety system for added protection

10. Panasonic MX-AV425 Sunstone Orange Grinder

The Panasonic MX-AV425 is a stylish and compact grinder with a 450-Watt motor for everyday grinding needs. It features a unique magic seal protection for leak-proof operation and comes with a circuit breaker system for added safety. The grinder is suitable for small families and modern kitchens.

Specifications of Panasonic MX-AV425 Sunstone Orange Grinder

450-Watt motor

Magic seal protection

Circuit breaker system

Stylish sunstone orange finish

3-speed control

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient grinding with magic seal protection May not be suitable for heavy-duty grinding Stylish sunstone orange finish Safe and reliable operation

Comparison Table

Product Name + Feature Type Power Jar Capacity Safety Features Panasonic MX-AC310-H 550-Watt 3-Jar Grinder 550-Watt 3 Jars Safety lid locking system Panasonic MX-AV325CB 600W Mixer Grinder 600-Watt 3 Jars Circuit breaker system Panasonic MX-AC220-H 550-Watt 2-Jar Grinder 550-Watt 2 Jars Double safety locking system Panasonic MX-AV-425CB Juicer-Grinder Charcoal 600-Watt Juicer and grinder functionality Safety lock clamp Panasonic MX-AV325MS Mixer Grinder Silver 400-Watt 3 Jars Safety lid locking system Panasonic MX-AE390 Black Monster Grinder 1000-Watt High-capacity jar Double lock safety system Panasonic MX-AV325MG Mixer Grinder Marble 450-Watt 3 Jars Magic seal protection Panasonic MX-AC300S-H 550-Watt 3-Jar Grinder 550-Watt 3 Jars Circuit breaker system Panasonic Super MX-AC300S 550-Watt Grinder 550-Watt 3 Jars Double lock safety system Panasonic MX-AV425 Sunstone Orange Grinder 450-Watt 3 Jars Magic seal protection

Best value for money:

The Panasonic MX-AC220-H 550-Watt 2-Jar Grinder provides the best value for money with its compact and durable design, double safety locking system, and efficient grinding capabilities. It is perfect for daily use and offers great performance at an affordable price.

Best overall product:

The Panasonic MX-AE390 Black Monster Grinder stands out as the best overall product in this category with its high-power 1000-Watt motor, durable stainless steel design, and double lock safety system for heavy-duty grinding needs. It is perfect for commercial use and offers top-notch performance.

How to find the perfect panasonic mixer grinder:

When choosing a Panasonic mixer grinder, consider the power, jar capacity, safety features, and design to find the perfect product for your needs. Whether you need a compact grinder for daily use or a high-power monster grinder for heavy-duty grinding, our list has something for everyone.

