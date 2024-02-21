Best Panasonic mixer grinders for unmatched kitchen excellence: Pick from top 10
Looking to buy a Panasonic mixer grinder? Check out our list of the 10 best Panasonic mixer grinders available on Amazon and make an informed decision.
Panasonic is a well-known brand in the kitchen appliances industry, and their mixer grinders are known for their durability, performance, and reliability. In this article, we have compiled a list of the 10 best Panasonic mixer grinders available on Amazon, along with their detailed product descriptions, specifications, pros, and cons. Whether you are looking for a high-power mixer grinder or a compact one for everyday use, we have got you covered. Read on to find the perfect Panasonic mixer grinder for your kitchen.
1. Panasonic MX-AC310-H 550-Watt 3-Jar Grinder
The Panasonic MX-AC310-H is a powerful 550-Watt mixer grinder that comes with 3 jars for different grinding needs. It is equipped with a circuit breaker system for added safety and has a durable stainless steel design. The mixer grinder is suitable for both dry and wet grinding and is easy to clean.
Specifications of Panasonic MX-AC310-H 550-Watt 3-Jar Grinder
- 550-Watt motor
- 3 Stainless steel jars
- Safety lid locking system
- Auto shut-off for overload protection
- Speed control knob
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Powerful motor for efficient grinding
May be noisy at high speeds
Multiple jars for versatile use
Durable stainless steel design
2. Panasonic MX-AV325CB 600W Mixer Grinder
The Panasonic MX-AV325CB is a 600-Watt mixer grinder that is designed for easy operation and efficient grinding. It comes with a flow breaker jar for effective blending and a circuit breaker system for added safety. The mixer grinder has a compact and sleek design, making it suitable for modern kitchens.
Specifications of Panasonic MX-AV325CB 600W Mixer Grinder
- 600-Watt motor
- Flow breaker jar
- Circuit breaker system
- Compact and sleek design
- 3-speed control
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Efficient grinding with flow breaker jar
May not be suitable for heavy-duty grinding
Compact and sleek design
Easy to operate
Also read: Best Prestige mixer grinders for your kitchen in 2024: Top 10 options
3. Panasonic MX-AC220-H 550-Watt 2-Jar Grinder
The Panasonic MX-AC220-H is a 550-Watt mixer grinder with 2 jars for everyday grinding needs. It features a unique double safety locking system for added protection and has a durable ABS plastic body. The mixer grinder is easy to clean and maintain, making it perfect for daily use.
Specifications of Panasonic MX-AC220-H 550-Watt 2-Jar Grinder
- 550-Watt motor
- 2 Stainless steel jars
- Double safety locking system
- Durable ABS plastic body
- Easy to clean
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Compact and easy to use
May not be suitable for heavy-duty grinding
Double safety locking system for added protection
Durable ABS plastic body
4. Panasonic MX-AV-425CB Juicer-Grinder Charcoal
The Panasonic MX-AV-425CB is a versatile juicer-grinder with a powerful 600-Watt motor for efficient juicing and grinding. It comes with a unique anti-drip spout for mess-free juicing and a safety lock clamp for added security. The juicer-grinder is perfect for making fresh juices and smoothies at home.
Specifications of Panasonic MX-AV-425CB Juicer-Grinder Charcoal
- 600-Watt motor
- Anti-drip spout
- Juicer and grinder functionality
- Safety lock clamp
- High-quality stainless steel blades
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Versatile juicing and grinding
May be difficult to clean
Anti-drip spout for mess-free juicing
High-quality stainless steel blades
5. Panasonic MX-AV325MS Mixer Grinder Silver
The Panasonic MX-AV325MS is a stylish mixer grinder with a 400-Watt motor for everyday grinding and blending. It features a unique samurai edge blade for efficient grinding and comes with a safety lid locking system for added protection. The mixer grinder is designed to provide hassle-free operation and is suitable for small families.
Specifications of Panasonic MX-AV325MS Mixer Grinder Silver
- 400-Watt motor
- Samurai edge blade
- Safety lid locking system
- Stylish design
- 3-speed control
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Efficient grinding with samurai edge blade
May not be suitable for heavy-duty grinding
Stylish and compact design
Safe and hassle-free operation
6. Panasonic MX-AE390 Black Monster Grinder
The Panasonic MX-AE390 is a high-power 1000-Watt monster grinder that is designed for heavy-duty grinding and blending. It comes with a unique double lock safety system for added protection and has a durable stainless steel design. The monster grinder is perfect for commercial use and heavy-duty grinding needs.
Specifications of Panasonic MX-AE390 Black Monster Grinder
- 1000-Watt motor
- Double lock safety system
- Durable stainless steel design
- High-capacity jar
- Overload protection
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
High-power motor for heavy-duty grinding
May be bulky and heavy
Durable stainless steel design
Double lock safety system for added protection
7. Panasonic MX-AV325MG Mixer Grinder Marble
The Panasonic MX-AV325MG is a stylish mixer grinder with a 450-Watt motor for efficient grinding and blending. It features a unique magic seal protection for leak-proof operation and comes with a circuit breaker system for added safety. The mixer grinder is suitable for small to medium-sized families.
Specifications of Panasonic MX-AV325MG Mixer Grinder Marble
- 450-Watt motor
- Magic seal protection
- Circuit breaker system
- Stylish marble finish
- 3-speed control
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Efficient grinding with magic seal protection
May not be suitable for heavy-duty grinding
Stylish marble finish
Safe and reliable operation
Also read: Mini mixer grinders are best for compact kitchens: Choose from top 10 picks
8. Panasonic MX-AC300S-H 550-Watt 3-Jar Grinder
The Panasonic MX-AC300S-H is a high-quality 550-Watt mixer grinder with 3 jars for versatile grinding needs. It features a unique samurai edge blade for efficient grinding and comes with a circuit breaker system for added safety. The mixer grinder is suitable for both dry and wet grinding and is easy to clean.
Specifications of Panasonic MX-AC300S-H 550-Watt 3-Jar Grinder
- 550-Watt motor
- Samurai edge blade
- Circuit breaker system
- Stainless steel jars
- Easy to clean
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Efficient grinding with samurai edge blade
May be noisy at high speeds
Multiple jars for versatile use
Safe and reliable operation
9. Panasonic Super MX-AC300S 550-Watt Grinder
The Panasonic Super MX-AC300S is a high-power 550-Watt grinder with a unique double lock safety system for added protection. It comes with 3 stainless steel jars for different grinding needs and is suitable for both dry and wet grinding. The grinder is perfect for small to medium-sized families.
Specifications of Panasonic Super MX-AC300S 550-Watt Grinder
- 550-Watt motor
- Double lock safety system
- 3 Stainless steel jars
- Overload protection
- Compact and durable design
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
High-power motor for efficient grinding
May be noisy at high speeds
Multiple jars for versatile use
Double lock safety system for added protection
10. Panasonic MX-AV425 Sunstone Orange Grinder
The Panasonic MX-AV425 is a stylish and compact grinder with a 450-Watt motor for everyday grinding needs. It features a unique magic seal protection for leak-proof operation and comes with a circuit breaker system for added safety. The grinder is suitable for small families and modern kitchens.
Specifications of Panasonic MX-AV425 Sunstone Orange Grinder
- 450-Watt motor
- Magic seal protection
- Circuit breaker system
- Stylish sunstone orange finish
- 3-speed control
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Efficient grinding with magic seal protection
May not be suitable for heavy-duty grinding
Stylish sunstone orange finish
Safe and reliable operation
Comparison Table
|Product Name + Feature Type
|Power
|Jar Capacity
|Safety Features
|Panasonic MX-AC310-H 550-Watt 3-Jar Grinder
|550-Watt
|3 Jars
|Safety lid locking system
|Panasonic MX-AV325CB 600W Mixer Grinder
|600-Watt
|3 Jars
|Circuit breaker system
|Panasonic MX-AC220-H 550-Watt 2-Jar Grinder
|550-Watt
|2 Jars
|Double safety locking system
|Panasonic MX-AV-425CB Juicer-Grinder Charcoal
|600-Watt
|Juicer and grinder functionality
|Safety lock clamp
|Panasonic MX-AV325MS Mixer Grinder Silver
|400-Watt
|3 Jars
|Safety lid locking system
|Panasonic MX-AE390 Black Monster Grinder
|1000-Watt
|High-capacity jar
|Double lock safety system
|Panasonic MX-AV325MG Mixer Grinder Marble
|450-Watt
|3 Jars
|Magic seal protection
|Panasonic MX-AC300S-H 550-Watt 3-Jar Grinder
|550-Watt
|3 Jars
|Circuit breaker system
|Panasonic Super MX-AC300S 550-Watt Grinder
|550-Watt
|3 Jars
|Double lock safety system
|Panasonic MX-AV425 Sunstone Orange Grinder
|450-Watt
|3 Jars
|Magic seal protection
Best value for money:
The Panasonic MX-AC220-H 550-Watt 2-Jar Grinder provides the best value for money with its compact and durable design, double safety locking system, and efficient grinding capabilities. It is perfect for daily use and offers great performance at an affordable price.
Best overall product:
The Panasonic MX-AE390 Black Monster Grinder stands out as the best overall product in this category with its high-power 1000-Watt motor, durable stainless steel design, and double lock safety system for heavy-duty grinding needs. It is perfect for commercial use and offers top-notch performance.
How to find the perfect panasonic mixer grinder:
When choosing a Panasonic mixer grinder, consider the power, jar capacity, safety features, and design to find the perfect product for your needs. Whether you need a compact grinder for daily use or a high-power monster grinder for heavy-duty grinding, our list has something for everyone.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.