 Best Prestige mixer grinders for your kitchen in 2024: Top 10 options
Best Prestige mixer grinders for your kitchen in 2024: Top 10 options

Best Prestige mixer grinders for your kitchen in 2024: Top 10 options

Affiliate Desk
Feb 19, 2024 04:37 PM IST

Looking for the best Prestige mixer grinder? Our listicle of the top 10 products will help you make an informed decision based on your needs and preferences.

When it comes to kitchen appliances, a reliable mixer grinder is a must-have. Prestige is a renowned brand known for its quality and durability. In this article, we have curated a list of the best Prestige mixer grinders available on Amazon. Whether you need a basic grinder or a high-end model with advanced features, we've got you covered.

Transform your kitchen with the power and convenience of modern mixer grinders!
Transform your kitchen with the power and convenience of modern mixer grinders!

1. Prestige Iris 750 Watt Mixer Grinder

B0756K5DYZ

The Prestige Iris mixer grinder is a versatile appliance that can handle all your grinding and juicing needs. With its powerful 750-watt motor and stainless steel blades, it can easily grind tough ingredients. It comes with 3 stainless steel jars for different purposes.

Specifications of Prestige Iris 750 Watt Mixer Grinder

  • 750 watts motor
  • 3 stainless steel jars
  • Stainless steel blades
  • Juicer attachment
  • 3-speed control with incher
  • Overload protection

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Powerful motor for efficient grinding

Juicer attachment may not be suitable for heavy juicing

Durable stainless steel jars

Overload protection for safety

2. Prestige IRIS Plus 750 Watt Mixer Grinder

B08CFJBZRK

The Prestige IRIS Plus mixer grinder is a sleek and stylish appliance with a powerful 750-watt motor. It comes with 4 stainless steel jars for various grinding and blending needs. The advanced features include a 3-speed control with incher for momentary operation and a flow breaker design for efficient grinding.

Specifications of Prestige IRIS Plus 750 Watt Mixer Grinder

  • 750 watts motor
  • 4 stainless steel jars
  • Flow breaker design
  • 3-speed control with incher
  • Juicer jar
  • Sturdy handles for better grip

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Sleek and stylish design

Juicer jar may be small for heavy juicing

Efficient grinding with flow breaker design

Sturdy handles for better grip

3. Prestige Endura 1000W Mixer Grinder

B09WH7HN8X

The Prestige Endura mixer grinder is a high-performance appliance with a 1000-watt motor. It comes with 3 stainless steel jars and a juicer jar for added convenience. The advanced features include an LED indicator for power and overload, and a 3-speed control with pulse function.

Specifications of Prestige Endura 1000W Mixer Grinder

  • 1000 watts motor
  • 3 stainless steel jars
  • Juicer jar
  • LED power and overload indicator
  • 3-speed control with pulse function
  • Durable coupler for longer life

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Powerful 1000-watt motor

May be bulky for small kitchens

LED indicator for power and overload

Durable coupler for longer life

4. Prestige Regal 750 Watt Mixer Grinder

B0CNTFH3PZ

The Prestige Regal mixer grinder is a stylish appliance with a 750-watt motor for efficient grinding. It comes with 3 stainless steel jars for different grinding needs. The advanced features include an elegant design, sturdy handles, and a powerful motor for smooth and fast grinding.

Specifications of Prestige Regal 750 Watt Mixer Grinder

  • 750 watts motor
  • 3 stainless steel jars
  • Stylish and elegant design
  • Sturdy handles for better grip
  • Overload protection
  • Powerful motor for smooth grinding

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Stylish and elegant design

May be noisy at high speeds

Sturdy handles for better grip

Powerful motor for smooth grinding

5. Prestige Endura Pro 800 Watt Mixer Grinder

B0BRSXRBL3

The Prestige Endura Pro mixer grinder is a powerful appliance with an 800-watt motor for efficient grinding. It comes with 3 stainless steel jars and a juicer jar for added convenience. The advanced features include a durable coupler for longer life and an elegant design for a modern kitchen.

Specifications of Prestige Endura Pro 800 Watt Mixer Grinder

  • 800 watts motor
  • 3 stainless steel jars
  • Juicer jar
  • Durable coupler for longer life
  • Elegant design for modern kitchen
  • Overload protection

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Powerful 800-watt motor

May be bulky for small kitchens

Durable coupler for longer life

Elegant design for modern kitchen

6. Prestige Delight Plus 750 Watt Mixer Grinder

B07SQ2JB7L

The Prestige Delight Plus mixer grinder is a compact and stylish appliance with a 750-watt motor for efficient grinding. It comes with 3 stainless steel jars for different grinding needs. The advanced features include an elegant design, sturdy handles, and a powerful motor for smooth and fast grinding.

Specifications of Prestige Delight Plus 750 Watt Mixer Grinder

  • 750 watts motor
  • 3 stainless steel jars
  • Compact and stylish design
  • Sturdy handles for better grip
  • Overload protection
  • Powerful motor for smooth grinding

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Compact and stylish design

May be noisy at high speeds

Sturdy handles for better grip

Powerful motor for smooth grinding

7. Prestige Regal 750 Watt Mixer Grinder with Juicer

B0865XBM7T

The Prestige Regal mixer grinder is a stylish appliance with a 750-watt motor for efficient grinding. It comes with 3 stainless steel jars and a juicer jar for added convenience. The advanced features include an elegant design, sturdy handles, and a powerful motor for smooth and fast grinding.

Specifications of Prestige Regal 750 Watt Mixer Grinder with Juicer

  • 750 watts motor
  • 3 stainless steel jars
  • Stylish and elegant design
  • Sturdy handles for better grip
  • Overload protection
  • Powerful motor for smooth grinding

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Stylish and elegant design

May be noisy at high speeds

Sturdy handles for better grip

Powerful motor for smooth grinding

8. Prestige Endura Pro 1000 Watt Mixer Grinder

B0CN11ZK88

The Prestige Endura Pro mixer grinder is a high-performance appliance with a 1000-watt motor. It comes with 3 stainless steel jars and a juicer jar for added convenience. The advanced features include an LED indicator for power and overload, and a 3-speed control with pulse function.

Specifications of Prestige Endura Pro 1000 Watt Mixer Grinder

  • 1000 watts motor
  • 3 stainless steel jars
  • Juicer jar
  • LED power and overload indicator
  • 3-speed control with pulse function
  • Durable coupler for longer life

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Powerful 1000-watt motor

May be bulky for small kitchens

LED indicator for power and overload

Durable coupler for longer life

9. Prestige Diva 500 Watt Mixer Grinder

B09QL1VSK3

The Prestige Diva mixer grinder is a compact and lightweight appliance with a 500-watt motor for basic grinding needs. It comes with 3 stainless steel jars for different grinding purposes. The advanced features include a durable coupler for longer life and an elegant design for modern kitchens.

Specifications of Prestige Diva 500 Watt Mixer Grinder

  • 500 watts motor
  • 3 stainless steel jars
  • Compact and lightweight design
  • Durable coupler for longer life
  • Elegant design for modern kitchens
  • Overload protection

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Compact and lightweight design

May be underpowered for heavy grinding

Durable coupler for longer life

Elegant design for modern kitchens

10. Prestige Delight 750 Watt Mixer Grinder

B09PZ34961

The Prestige Delight mixer grinder is a compact and stylish appliance with a 750-watt motor for efficient grinding. It comes with 3 stainless steel jars for different grinding needs. The advanced features include an elegant design, sturdy handles, and a powerful motor for smooth and fast grinding.

Specifications of Prestige Delight 750 Watt Mixer Grinder

  • 750 watts motor
  • 3 stainless steel jars
  • Compact and stylish design
  • Sturdy handles for better grip
  • Overload protection
  • Powerful motor for smooth grinding

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Compact and stylish design

May be noisy at high speeds

Sturdy handles for better grip

Powerful motor for smooth grinding

Comparison Table

Product NameMotor PowerNumber of JarsDesignSturdy HandlesOverload ProtectionOverall Rating
Prestige Iris 750 Watt Mixer Grinder750 watts3Stainless steelYesYes4.5/5
Prestige IRIS Plus 750 Watt Mixer Grinder750 watts4Sleek and stylishYesYes4.3/5
Prestige Endura 1000W Mixer Grinder1000 watts3ModernYesYes4.7/5
Prestige Regal 750 Watt Mixer Grinder750 watts3ElegantYesYes4.2/5
Prestige Endura Pro 800 Watt Mixer Grinder800 watts3ModernYesYes4.6/5
Prestige Delight Plus 750 Watt Mixer Grinder750 watts3CompactYesYes4.4/5
Prestige Regal 750 Watt Mixer Grinder with Juicer750 watts3ElegantYesYes4.2/5
Prestige Endura Pro 1000 Watt Mixer Grinder1000 watts3ModernYesYes4.8/5
Prestige Diva 500 Watt Mixer Grinder500 watts3CompactYesYes4.0/5
Prestige Delight 750 Watt Mixer Grinder750 watts3CompactYesYes4.4/5

Best value for money:

The Prestige Endura Pro 1000W Mixer Grinder offers the best value for money with its powerful motor, LED indicator, and durable coupler for longer life. It is a high-performance appliance that is worth the investment for your kitchen.

Best overall product:

The Prestige Endura Pro 1000W Mixer Grinder stands out as the best overall product in this category. With its powerful motor, LED indicator, and elegant design, it offers superior features and performance for modern kitchens.

How to find the perfect Prestige mixer grinder:

When choosing the perfect Prestige mixer grinder, consider the motor power, number of jars, design, and safety features such as overload protection. The Prestige Endura Pro 1000W Mixer Grinder is a top choice for its high performance and modern design.

