Best Prestige mixer grinders for your kitchen in 2024: Top 10 options

When it comes to kitchen appliances, a reliable mixer grinder is a must-have. Prestige is a renowned brand known for its quality and durability. In this article, we have curated a list of the best Prestige mixer grinders available on Amazon. Whether you need a basic grinder or a high-end model with advanced features, we've got you covered. Transform your kitchen with the power and convenience of modern mixer grinders!

1. Prestige Iris 750 Watt Mixer Grinder

The Prestige Iris mixer grinder is a versatile appliance that can handle all your grinding and juicing needs. With its powerful 750-watt motor and stainless steel blades, it can easily grind tough ingredients. It comes with 3 stainless steel jars for different purposes.

Specifications of Prestige Iris 750 Watt Mixer Grinder

750 watts motor

3 stainless steel jars

Stainless steel blades

Juicer attachment

3-speed control with incher

Overload protection

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful motor for efficient grinding Juicer attachment may not be suitable for heavy juicing Durable stainless steel jars Overload protection for safety

2. Prestige IRIS Plus 750 Watt Mixer Grinder

The Prestige IRIS Plus mixer grinder is a sleek and stylish appliance with a powerful 750-watt motor. It comes with 4 stainless steel jars for various grinding and blending needs. The advanced features include a 3-speed control with incher for momentary operation and a flow breaker design for efficient grinding.

Specifications of Prestige IRIS Plus 750 Watt Mixer Grinder

750 watts motor

4 stainless steel jars

Flow breaker design

3-speed control with incher

Juicer jar

Sturdy handles for better grip

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek and stylish design Juicer jar may be small for heavy juicing Efficient grinding with flow breaker design Sturdy handles for better grip

3. Prestige Endura 1000W Mixer Grinder

The Prestige Endura mixer grinder is a high-performance appliance with a 1000-watt motor. It comes with 3 stainless steel jars and a juicer jar for added convenience. The advanced features include an LED indicator for power and overload, and a 3-speed control with pulse function.

Specifications of Prestige Endura 1000W Mixer Grinder

1000 watts motor

3 stainless steel jars

Juicer jar

LED power and overload indicator

3-speed control with pulse function

Durable coupler for longer life

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 1000-watt motor May be bulky for small kitchens LED indicator for power and overload Durable coupler for longer life

4. Prestige Regal 750 Watt Mixer Grinder

The Prestige Regal mixer grinder is a stylish appliance with a 750-watt motor for efficient grinding. It comes with 3 stainless steel jars for different grinding needs. The advanced features include an elegant design, sturdy handles, and a powerful motor for smooth and fast grinding.

Specifications of Prestige Regal 750 Watt Mixer Grinder

750 watts motor

3 stainless steel jars

Stylish and elegant design

Sturdy handles for better grip

Overload protection

Powerful motor for smooth grinding

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish and elegant design May be noisy at high speeds Sturdy handles for better grip Powerful motor for smooth grinding

5. Prestige Endura Pro 800 Watt Mixer Grinder

The Prestige Endura Pro mixer grinder is a powerful appliance with an 800-watt motor for efficient grinding. It comes with 3 stainless steel jars and a juicer jar for added convenience. The advanced features include a durable coupler for longer life and an elegant design for a modern kitchen.

Specifications of Prestige Endura Pro 800 Watt Mixer Grinder

800 watts motor

3 stainless steel jars

Juicer jar

Durable coupler for longer life

Elegant design for modern kitchen

Overload protection

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 800-watt motor May be bulky for small kitchens Durable coupler for longer life Elegant design for modern kitchen

6. Prestige Delight Plus 750 Watt Mixer Grinder

The Prestige Delight Plus mixer grinder is a compact and stylish appliance with a 750-watt motor for efficient grinding. It comes with 3 stainless steel jars for different grinding needs. The advanced features include an elegant design, sturdy handles, and a powerful motor for smooth and fast grinding.

Specifications of Prestige Delight Plus 750 Watt Mixer Grinder

750 watts motor

3 stainless steel jars

Compact and stylish design

Sturdy handles for better grip

Overload protection

Powerful motor for smooth grinding

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and stylish design May be noisy at high speeds Sturdy handles for better grip Powerful motor for smooth grinding

7. Prestige Regal 750 Watt Mixer Grinder with Juicer

The Prestige Regal mixer grinder is a stylish appliance with a 750-watt motor for efficient grinding. It comes with 3 stainless steel jars and a juicer jar for added convenience. The advanced features include an elegant design, sturdy handles, and a powerful motor for smooth and fast grinding.

Specifications of Prestige Regal 750 Watt Mixer Grinder with Juicer

750 watts motor

3 stainless steel jars

Stylish and elegant design

Sturdy handles for better grip

Overload protection

Powerful motor for smooth grinding

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish and elegant design May be noisy at high speeds Sturdy handles for better grip Powerful motor for smooth grinding

8. Prestige Endura Pro 1000 Watt Mixer Grinder

The Prestige Endura Pro mixer grinder is a high-performance appliance with a 1000-watt motor. It comes with 3 stainless steel jars and a juicer jar for added convenience. The advanced features include an LED indicator for power and overload, and a 3-speed control with pulse function.

Specifications of Prestige Endura Pro 1000 Watt Mixer Grinder

1000 watts motor

3 stainless steel jars

Juicer jar

LED power and overload indicator

3-speed control with pulse function

Durable coupler for longer life

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 1000-watt motor May be bulky for small kitchens LED indicator for power and overload Durable coupler for longer life

9. Prestige Diva 500 Watt Mixer Grinder

The Prestige Diva mixer grinder is a compact and lightweight appliance with a 500-watt motor for basic grinding needs. It comes with 3 stainless steel jars for different grinding purposes. The advanced features include a durable coupler for longer life and an elegant design for modern kitchens.

Specifications of Prestige Diva 500 Watt Mixer Grinder

500 watts motor

3 stainless steel jars

Compact and lightweight design

Durable coupler for longer life

Elegant design for modern kitchens

Overload protection

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and lightweight design May be underpowered for heavy grinding Durable coupler for longer life Elegant design for modern kitchens

10. Prestige Delight 750 Watt Mixer Grinder

The Prestige Delight mixer grinder is a compact and stylish appliance with a 750-watt motor for efficient grinding. It comes with 3 stainless steel jars for different grinding needs. The advanced features include an elegant design, sturdy handles, and a powerful motor for smooth and fast grinding.

Specifications of Prestige Delight 750 Watt Mixer Grinder

750 watts motor

3 stainless steel jars

Compact and stylish design

Sturdy handles for better grip

Overload protection

Powerful motor for smooth grinding

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and stylish design May be noisy at high speeds Sturdy handles for better grip Powerful motor for smooth grinding

Comparison Table

Product Name Motor Power Number of Jars Design Sturdy Handles Overload Protection Overall Rating Prestige Iris 750 Watt Mixer Grinder 750 watts 3 Stainless steel Yes Yes 4.5/5 Prestige IRIS Plus 750 Watt Mixer Grinder 750 watts 4 Sleek and stylish Yes Yes 4.3/5 Prestige Endura 1000W Mixer Grinder 1000 watts 3 Modern Yes Yes 4.7/5 Prestige Regal 750 Watt Mixer Grinder 750 watts 3 Elegant Yes Yes 4.2/5 Prestige Endura Pro 800 Watt Mixer Grinder 800 watts 3 Modern Yes Yes 4.6/5 Prestige Delight Plus 750 Watt Mixer Grinder 750 watts 3 Compact Yes Yes 4.4/5 Prestige Regal 750 Watt Mixer Grinder with Juicer 750 watts 3 Elegant Yes Yes 4.2/5 Prestige Endura Pro 1000 Watt Mixer Grinder 1000 watts 3 Modern Yes Yes 4.8/5 Prestige Diva 500 Watt Mixer Grinder 500 watts 3 Compact Yes Yes 4.0/5 Prestige Delight 750 Watt Mixer Grinder 750 watts 3 Compact Yes Yes 4.4/5

Best value for money:

The Prestige Endura Pro 1000W Mixer Grinder offers the best value for money with its powerful motor, LED indicator, and durable coupler for longer life. It is a high-performance appliance that is worth the investment for your kitchen.

Best overall product:

The Prestige Endura Pro 1000W Mixer Grinder stands out as the best overall product in this category. With its powerful motor, LED indicator, and elegant design, it offers superior features and performance for modern kitchens.

How to find the perfect Prestige mixer grinder:

When choosing the perfect Prestige mixer grinder, consider the motor power, number of jars, design, and safety features such as overload protection. The Prestige Endura Pro 1000W Mixer Grinder is a top choice for its high performance and modern design.

