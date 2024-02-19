Best Prestige mixer grinders for your kitchen in 2024: Top 10 options
Looking for the best Prestige mixer grinder? Our listicle of the top 10 products will help you make an informed decision based on your needs and preferences.
When it comes to kitchen appliances, a reliable mixer grinder is a must-have. Prestige is a renowned brand known for its quality and durability. In this article, we have curated a list of the best Prestige mixer grinders available on Amazon. Whether you need a basic grinder or a high-end model with advanced features, we've got you covered.
1. Prestige Iris 750 Watt Mixer Grinder
The Prestige Iris mixer grinder is a versatile appliance that can handle all your grinding and juicing needs. With its powerful 750-watt motor and stainless steel blades, it can easily grind tough ingredients. It comes with 3 stainless steel jars for different purposes.
Specifications of Prestige Iris 750 Watt Mixer Grinder
- 750 watts motor
- 3 stainless steel jars
- Stainless steel blades
- Juicer attachment
- 3-speed control with incher
- Overload protection
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Powerful motor for efficient grinding
Juicer attachment may not be suitable for heavy juicing
Durable stainless steel jars
Overload protection for safety
2. Prestige IRIS Plus 750 Watt Mixer Grinder
The Prestige IRIS Plus mixer grinder is a sleek and stylish appliance with a powerful 750-watt motor. It comes with 4 stainless steel jars for various grinding and blending needs. The advanced features include a 3-speed control with incher for momentary operation and a flow breaker design for efficient grinding.
Specifications of Prestige IRIS Plus 750 Watt Mixer Grinder
- 750 watts motor
- 4 stainless steel jars
- Flow breaker design
- 3-speed control with incher
- Juicer jar
- Sturdy handles for better grip
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Sleek and stylish design
Juicer jar may be small for heavy juicing
Efficient grinding with flow breaker design
Sturdy handles for better grip
3. Prestige Endura 1000W Mixer Grinder
The Prestige Endura mixer grinder is a high-performance appliance with a 1000-watt motor. It comes with 3 stainless steel jars and a juicer jar for added convenience. The advanced features include an LED indicator for power and overload, and a 3-speed control with pulse function.
Specifications of Prestige Endura 1000W Mixer Grinder
- 1000 watts motor
- 3 stainless steel jars
- Juicer jar
- LED power and overload indicator
- 3-speed control with pulse function
- Durable coupler for longer life
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Powerful 1000-watt motor
May be bulky for small kitchens
LED indicator for power and overload
Durable coupler for longer life
4. Prestige Regal 750 Watt Mixer Grinder
The Prestige Regal mixer grinder is a stylish appliance with a 750-watt motor for efficient grinding. It comes with 3 stainless steel jars for different grinding needs. The advanced features include an elegant design, sturdy handles, and a powerful motor for smooth and fast grinding.
Specifications of Prestige Regal 750 Watt Mixer Grinder
- 750 watts motor
- 3 stainless steel jars
- Stylish and elegant design
- Sturdy handles for better grip
- Overload protection
- Powerful motor for smooth grinding
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Stylish and elegant design
May be noisy at high speeds
Sturdy handles for better grip
Powerful motor for smooth grinding
5. Prestige Endura Pro 800 Watt Mixer Grinder
The Prestige Endura Pro mixer grinder is a powerful appliance with an 800-watt motor for efficient grinding. It comes with 3 stainless steel jars and a juicer jar for added convenience. The advanced features include a durable coupler for longer life and an elegant design for a modern kitchen.
Specifications of Prestige Endura Pro 800 Watt Mixer Grinder
- 800 watts motor
- 3 stainless steel jars
- Juicer jar
- Durable coupler for longer life
- Elegant design for modern kitchen
- Overload protection
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Powerful 800-watt motor
May be bulky for small kitchens
Durable coupler for longer life
Elegant design for modern kitchen
6. Prestige Delight Plus 750 Watt Mixer Grinder
The Prestige Delight Plus mixer grinder is a compact and stylish appliance with a 750-watt motor for efficient grinding. It comes with 3 stainless steel jars for different grinding needs. The advanced features include an elegant design, sturdy handles, and a powerful motor for smooth and fast grinding.
Specifications of Prestige Delight Plus 750 Watt Mixer Grinder
- 750 watts motor
- 3 stainless steel jars
- Compact and stylish design
- Sturdy handles for better grip
- Overload protection
- Powerful motor for smooth grinding
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Compact and stylish design
May be noisy at high speeds
Sturdy handles for better grip
Powerful motor for smooth grinding
7. Prestige Regal 750 Watt Mixer Grinder with Juicer
The Prestige Regal mixer grinder is a stylish appliance with a 750-watt motor for efficient grinding. It comes with 3 stainless steel jars and a juicer jar for added convenience. The advanced features include an elegant design, sturdy handles, and a powerful motor for smooth and fast grinding.
Specifications of Prestige Regal 750 Watt Mixer Grinder with Juicer
- 750 watts motor
- 3 stainless steel jars
- Stylish and elegant design
- Sturdy handles for better grip
- Overload protection
- Powerful motor for smooth grinding
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Stylish and elegant design
May be noisy at high speeds
Sturdy handles for better grip
Powerful motor for smooth grinding
8. Prestige Endura Pro 1000 Watt Mixer Grinder
The Prestige Endura Pro mixer grinder is a high-performance appliance with a 1000-watt motor. It comes with 3 stainless steel jars and a juicer jar for added convenience. The advanced features include an LED indicator for power and overload, and a 3-speed control with pulse function.
Specifications of Prestige Endura Pro 1000 Watt Mixer Grinder
- 1000 watts motor
- 3 stainless steel jars
- Juicer jar
- LED power and overload indicator
- 3-speed control with pulse function
- Durable coupler for longer life
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Powerful 1000-watt motor
May be bulky for small kitchens
LED indicator for power and overload
Durable coupler for longer life
9. Prestige Diva 500 Watt Mixer Grinder
The Prestige Diva mixer grinder is a compact and lightweight appliance with a 500-watt motor for basic grinding needs. It comes with 3 stainless steel jars for different grinding purposes. The advanced features include a durable coupler for longer life and an elegant design for modern kitchens.
Specifications of Prestige Diva 500 Watt Mixer Grinder
- 500 watts motor
- 3 stainless steel jars
- Compact and lightweight design
- Durable coupler for longer life
- Elegant design for modern kitchens
- Overload protection
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Compact and lightweight design
May be underpowered for heavy grinding
Durable coupler for longer life
Elegant design for modern kitchens
10. Prestige Delight 750 Watt Mixer Grinder
The Prestige Delight mixer grinder is a compact and stylish appliance with a 750-watt motor for efficient grinding. It comes with 3 stainless steel jars for different grinding needs. The advanced features include an elegant design, sturdy handles, and a powerful motor for smooth and fast grinding.
Specifications of Prestige Delight 750 Watt Mixer Grinder
- 750 watts motor
- 3 stainless steel jars
- Compact and stylish design
- Sturdy handles for better grip
- Overload protection
- Powerful motor for smooth grinding
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Compact and stylish design
May be noisy at high speeds
Sturdy handles for better grip
Powerful motor for smooth grinding
Comparison Table
|Product Name
|Motor Power
|Number of Jars
|Design
|Sturdy Handles
|Overload Protection
|Overall Rating
|Prestige Iris 750 Watt Mixer Grinder
|750 watts
|3
|Stainless steel
|Yes
|Yes
|4.5/5
|Prestige IRIS Plus 750 Watt Mixer Grinder
|750 watts
|4
|Sleek and stylish
|Yes
|Yes
|4.3/5
|Prestige Endura 1000W Mixer Grinder
|1000 watts
|3
|Modern
|Yes
|Yes
|4.7/5
|Prestige Regal 750 Watt Mixer Grinder
|750 watts
|3
|Elegant
|Yes
|Yes
|4.2/5
|Prestige Endura Pro 800 Watt Mixer Grinder
|800 watts
|3
|Modern
|Yes
|Yes
|4.6/5
|Prestige Delight Plus 750 Watt Mixer Grinder
|750 watts
|3
|Compact
|Yes
|Yes
|4.4/5
|Prestige Regal 750 Watt Mixer Grinder with Juicer
|750 watts
|3
|Elegant
|Yes
|Yes
|4.2/5
|Prestige Endura Pro 1000 Watt Mixer Grinder
|1000 watts
|3
|Modern
|Yes
|Yes
|4.8/5
|Prestige Diva 500 Watt Mixer Grinder
|500 watts
|3
|Compact
|Yes
|Yes
|4.0/5
|Prestige Delight 750 Watt Mixer Grinder
|750 watts
|3
|Compact
|Yes
|Yes
|4.4/5
Best value for money:
The Prestige Endura Pro 1000W Mixer Grinder offers the best value for money with its powerful motor, LED indicator, and durable coupler for longer life. It is a high-performance appliance that is worth the investment for your kitchen.
Best overall product:
The Prestige Endura Pro 1000W Mixer Grinder stands out as the best overall product in this category. With its powerful motor, LED indicator, and elegant design, it offers superior features and performance for modern kitchens.
How to find the perfect Prestige mixer grinder:
When choosing the perfect Prestige mixer grinder, consider the motor power, number of jars, design, and safety features such as overload protection. The Prestige Endura Pro 1000W Mixer Grinder is a top choice for its high performance and modern design.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.