 Best Philips mixer grinder in India: Reviews and buyer's guide, 10 picks
Best Philips mixer grinder in India: Reviews and buyer's guide, 10 picks

Best Philips mixer grinder in India: Reviews and buyer’s guide, 10 picks

ByAffiliate Desk
Feb 17, 2024 10:00 AM IST

The Philips mixer grinder in India offers powerful performance, durable stainless steel blades, versatile speed settings, and compact design.

If you're in the market for a new mixer grinder, Philips is a brand that is known for its quality and reliability. With a wide range of options available, choosing the right one can be overwhelming. In this article, we'll take a closer look at the top 10 Philips mixer grinders available in India, comparing their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly option or a high-end model with advanced features, we've got you covered.

Experience culinary convenience with the reliable Philips mixer grinder in bustling Indian kitchens.

1. Philips HL7756/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder

B01GZSQJPA

The Philips HL7756/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder is a powerful and efficient appliance that makes grinding and blending easy. With its 750-watt motor, it can handle tough ingredients with ease. The advanced air ventilation system provides faster cooling of the appliance, ensuring longer life of the motor.

Specifications of Philips HL7756/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder

  • 750-watt motor
  • 3 stainless steel jars
  • Auto cut-off protection
  • Advanced air ventilation system
  • 30 minutes motor rating

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Powerful 750-watt motor

Slightly noisy

Fast cooling with advanced air ventilation system

2. Philips HL7759/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder

B0BSV42486

The Philips HL7759/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder is designed for convenient and hassle-free use. It features a powerful 750-watt motor and an advanced air ventilation system that ensures smooth and quick operation. The specially designed blades ensure perfect mixing and grinding results every time.

Specifications of Philips HL7759/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder

  • 750-watt motor
  • 3 stainless steel jars
  • Advanced air ventilation system
  • Specially designed blades for mixing and grinding
  • Auto cut-off protection

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Powerful 750-watt motor

Slightly heavy

Specially designed blades for perfect results

3. Philips HL7777/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder

B095C3QGCX

The Philips HL7777/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder is equipped with one-touch intelligent speed control and a powerful 750-watt motor. It features advanced air ventilation technology that ensures the motor remains cool during extended use. The specially designed blades deliver superior mixing and grinding performance.

Specifications of Philips HL7777/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder

  • 750-watt motor
  • One-touch intelligent speed control
  • Advanced air ventilation technology
  • Specially designed blades for superior performance
  • Auto cut-off protection

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

One-touch intelligent speed control

Slightly expensive

Advanced air ventilation technology

4. Philips HL7703/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder

B0B9349P89

The Philips HL7703/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder is a versatile appliance that can handle a wide range of ingredients. It features a powerful 750-watt motor and specially designed blades for efficient mixing and grinding. The compact design and easy-to-clean features make it a convenient choice for any kitchen.

Specifications of Philips HL7703/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder

  • 750-watt motor
  • 3 stainless steel jars
  • Compact design
  • Easy-to-clean features
  • Auto cut-off protection

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Versatile and efficient

Slightly noisy

Compact design for easy storage

5. Philips HL7763/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder

B08GZFQD8N

The Philips HL7763/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder is designed for efficient and hassle-free operation. It features a powerful 750-watt motor and specially designed blades for superior mixing and grinding performance. The unique triangular shape of the jars ensures optimal circulation for perfect results.

Specifications of Philips HL7763/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder

  • 750-watt motor
  • Specially designed blades for superior performance
  • Unique jar design for optimal circulation
  • Auto cut-off protection
  • 30 minutes motor rating

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Efficient and hassle-free operation

Slightly heavy

Unique jar design for optimal circulation

6. Philips HL7568/01 600-Watt Mixer Grinder

B0BZ7T335T

The Philips HL7568/01 600-Watt Mixer Grinder is a compact and efficient appliance that is perfect for everyday use. It features a 600-watt motor and specially designed blades for efficient mixing and grinding. The compact design and easy-to-clean features make it a convenient choice for any kitchen.

Specifications of Philips HL7568/01 600-Watt Mixer Grinder

  • 600-watt motor
  • 3 stainless steel jars
  • Compact design
  • Easy-to-clean features
  • Auto cut-off protection

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Compact and efficient

Slightly less powerful

Easy-to-clean features

7. Philips HL7701/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder

B010LE4R94

The Philips HL7701/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder is a stylish and efficient appliance that is perfect for modern kitchens. It features a powerful 750-watt motor and specially designed blades for superior mixing and grinding performance. The unique jar design ensures optimal circulation for perfect results.

Specifications of Philips HL7701/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder

  • 750-watt motor
  • Specially designed blades for superior performance
  • Unique jar design for optimal circulation
  • Auto cut-off protection
  • 30 minutes motor rating

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Stylish and efficient

Slightly heavy

Unique jar design for optimal circulation

8. Philips HL7536/01 700-Watt Mixer Grinder

B0BW4HKHF9

The Philips HL7536/01 700-Watt Mixer Grinder is a powerful and efficient appliance that is perfect for everyday use. It features a 700-watt motor and specially designed blades for superior mixing and grinding performance. The compact design and easy-to-clean features make it a convenient choice for any kitchen.

Specifications of Philips HL7536/01 700-Watt Mixer Grinder

  • 700-watt motor
  • Specially designed blades for superior performance
  • Compact design
  • Easy-to-clean features
  • Auto cut-off protection

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Powerful and efficient

Slightly noisy

Easy-to-clean features

9. Philips HL7535/01 700-Watt Mixer Grinder

B0BW4NDYWH

The Philips HL7535/01 700-Watt Mixer Grinder is a reliable and efficient appliance that is perfect for everyday use. It features a 700-watt motor and specially designed blades for superior mixing and grinding performance. The compact design and easy-to-clean features make it a convenient choice for any kitchen.

Specifications of Philips HL7535/01 700-Watt Mixer Grinder

  • 700-watt motor
  • Specially designed blades for superior performance
  • Compact design
  • Easy-to-clean features
  • Auto cut-off protection

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Reliable and efficient

Slightly less powerful

Easy-to-clean features

10. Philips HL1631/00 500-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder

B01CZNGFC6

The Philips HL1631/00 500-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder is a versatile appliance that is perfect for making fresh and healthy juices. It features a 500-watt motor and specially designed blades for efficient mixing and grinding. The compact design and easy-to-clean features make it a convenient choice for any kitchen.

Specifications of Philips HL1631/00 500-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder

  • 500-watt motor
  • Specially designed blades for efficient mixing and grinding
  • Compact design
  • Easy-to-clean features
  • Auto cut-off protection

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Versatile and efficient

Slightly less powerful

Easy-to-clean features

Comparison Table

Product Name/Feature750-watt MotorAdvanced Air VentilationOne-touch Intelligent Speed ControlCompact Design
Philips HL7756/00YesYesNoNo
Philips HL7759/00YesYesNoNo
Philips HL7777/00YesYesYesNo
Philips HL7703/00YesNoNoYes
Philips HL7763/00YesNoNoNo
Philips HL7568/01NoNoNoYes
Philips HL7701/00YesNoNoYes
Philips HL7536/01NoNoNoYes
Philips HL7535/01NoNoNoYes
Philips HL1631/00NoNoNoYes

Best value for money:

The Philips HL7756/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder is our top pick for the best value for money. It offers a powerful 750-watt motor and advanced air ventilation system at an affordable price, making it a great choice for everyday use.

Best overall product:

The Philips HL7777/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder stands out as the best overall product in this category. With its one-touch intelligent speed control and powerful 750-watt motor, it offers superior performance and advanced features that make it a top choice for any kitchen.

How to find the perfect Philips Mixer Grinder:

Finding the perfect Philips Mixer Grinder entails considering your kitchen needs. Begin by assessing capacity requirements, whether for small or large batches. Evaluate motor power for efficient grinding. Stainless steel blades ensure durability. Features like multiple speed settings and compact design add versatility. Reviews and brand reputation help finalize the choice.

