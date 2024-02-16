If you're in the market for a new mixer grinder, Philips is a brand that is known for its quality and reliability. With a wide range of options available, choosing the right one can be overwhelming. In this article, we'll take a closer look at the top 10 Philips mixer grinders available in India, comparing their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly option or a high-end model with advanced features, we've got you covered. Experience culinary convenience with the reliable Philips mixer grinder in bustling Indian kitchens.

1. Philips HL7756/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder

The Philips HL7756/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder is a powerful and efficient appliance that makes grinding and blending easy. With its 750-watt motor, it can handle tough ingredients with ease. The advanced air ventilation system provides faster cooling of the appliance, ensuring longer life of the motor.

Specifications of Philips HL7756/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder

750-watt motor

3 stainless steel jars

Auto cut-off protection

Advanced air ventilation system

30 minutes motor rating

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 750-watt motor Slightly noisy Fast cooling with advanced air ventilation system

2. Philips HL7759/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder

The Philips HL7759/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder is designed for convenient and hassle-free use. It features a powerful 750-watt motor and an advanced air ventilation system that ensures smooth and quick operation. The specially designed blades ensure perfect mixing and grinding results every time.

Specifications of Philips HL7759/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder

750-watt motor

3 stainless steel jars

Advanced air ventilation system

Specially designed blades for mixing and grinding

Auto cut-off protection

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 750-watt motor Slightly heavy Specially designed blades for perfect results

3. Philips HL7777/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder

The Philips HL7777/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder is equipped with one-touch intelligent speed control and a powerful 750-watt motor. It features advanced air ventilation technology that ensures the motor remains cool during extended use. The specially designed blades deliver superior mixing and grinding performance.

Specifications of Philips HL7777/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder

750-watt motor

One-touch intelligent speed control

Advanced air ventilation technology

Specially designed blades for superior performance

Auto cut-off protection

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid One-touch intelligent speed control Slightly expensive Advanced air ventilation technology

4. Philips HL7703/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder

The Philips HL7703/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder is a versatile appliance that can handle a wide range of ingredients. It features a powerful 750-watt motor and specially designed blades for efficient mixing and grinding. The compact design and easy-to-clean features make it a convenient choice for any kitchen.

Specifications of Philips HL7703/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder

750-watt motor

3 stainless steel jars

Compact design

Easy-to-clean features

Auto cut-off protection

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile and efficient Slightly noisy Compact design for easy storage

5. Philips HL7763/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder

The Philips HL7763/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder is designed for efficient and hassle-free operation. It features a powerful 750-watt motor and specially designed blades for superior mixing and grinding performance. The unique triangular shape of the jars ensures optimal circulation for perfect results.

Specifications of Philips HL7763/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder

750-watt motor

Specially designed blades for superior performance

Unique jar design for optimal circulation

Auto cut-off protection

30 minutes motor rating

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient and hassle-free operation Slightly heavy Unique jar design for optimal circulation

6. Philips HL7568/01 600-Watt Mixer Grinder

The Philips HL7568/01 600-Watt Mixer Grinder is a compact and efficient appliance that is perfect for everyday use. It features a 600-watt motor and specially designed blades for efficient mixing and grinding. The compact design and easy-to-clean features make it a convenient choice for any kitchen.

Specifications of Philips HL7568/01 600-Watt Mixer Grinder

600-watt motor

3 stainless steel jars

Compact design

Easy-to-clean features

Auto cut-off protection

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and efficient Slightly less powerful Easy-to-clean features

7. Philips HL7701/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder

The Philips HL7701/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder is a stylish and efficient appliance that is perfect for modern kitchens. It features a powerful 750-watt motor and specially designed blades for superior mixing and grinding performance. The unique jar design ensures optimal circulation for perfect results.

Specifications of Philips HL7701/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder

750-watt motor

Specially designed blades for superior performance

Unique jar design for optimal circulation

Auto cut-off protection

30 minutes motor rating

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish and efficient Slightly heavy Unique jar design for optimal circulation

8. Philips HL7536/01 700-Watt Mixer Grinder

The Philips HL7536/01 700-Watt Mixer Grinder is a powerful and efficient appliance that is perfect for everyday use. It features a 700-watt motor and specially designed blades for superior mixing and grinding performance. The compact design and easy-to-clean features make it a convenient choice for any kitchen.

Specifications of Philips HL7536/01 700-Watt Mixer Grinder

700-watt motor

Specially designed blades for superior performance

Compact design

Easy-to-clean features

Auto cut-off protection

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful and efficient Slightly noisy Easy-to-clean features

9. Philips HL7535/01 700-Watt Mixer Grinder

The Philips HL7535/01 700-Watt Mixer Grinder is a reliable and efficient appliance that is perfect for everyday use. It features a 700-watt motor and specially designed blades for superior mixing and grinding performance. The compact design and easy-to-clean features make it a convenient choice for any kitchen.

Specifications of Philips HL7535/01 700-Watt Mixer Grinder

700-watt motor

Specially designed blades for superior performance

Compact design

Easy-to-clean features

Auto cut-off protection

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Reliable and efficient Slightly less powerful Easy-to-clean features

10. Philips HL1631/00 500-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder

The Philips HL1631/00 500-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder is a versatile appliance that is perfect for making fresh and healthy juices. It features a 500-watt motor and specially designed blades for efficient mixing and grinding. The compact design and easy-to-clean features make it a convenient choice for any kitchen.

Specifications of Philips HL1631/00 500-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder

500-watt motor

Specially designed blades for efficient mixing and grinding

Compact design

Easy-to-clean features

Auto cut-off protection

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile and efficient Slightly less powerful Easy-to-clean features

Comparison Table

Product Name/Feature 750-watt Motor Advanced Air Ventilation One-touch Intelligent Speed Control Compact Design Philips HL7756/00 Yes Yes No No Philips HL7759/00 Yes Yes No No Philips HL7777/00 Yes Yes Yes No Philips HL7703/00 Yes No No Yes Philips HL7763/00 Yes No No No Philips HL7568/01 No No No Yes Philips HL7701/00 Yes No No Yes Philips HL7536/01 No No No Yes Philips HL7535/01 No No No Yes Philips HL1631/00 No No No Yes

Best value for money:

The Philips HL7756/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder is our top pick for the best value for money. It offers a powerful 750-watt motor and advanced air ventilation system at an affordable price, making it a great choice for everyday use.

Best overall product:

The Philips HL7777/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder stands out as the best overall product in this category. With its one-touch intelligent speed control and powerful 750-watt motor, it offers superior performance and advanced features that make it a top choice for any kitchen.

How to find the perfect Philips Mixer Grinder:

Finding the perfect Philips Mixer Grinder entails considering your kitchen needs. Begin by assessing capacity requirements, whether for small or large batches. Evaluate motor power for efficient grinding. Stainless steel blades ensure durability. Features like multiple speed settings and compact design add versatility. Reviews and brand reputation help finalize the choice.

