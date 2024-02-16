Best Philips mixer grinder in India: Reviews and buyer’s guide, 10 picks
The Philips mixer grinder in India offers powerful performance, durable stainless steel blades, versatile speed settings, and compact design.
If you're in the market for a new mixer grinder, Philips is a brand that is known for its quality and reliability. With a wide range of options available, choosing the right one can be overwhelming. In this article, we'll take a closer look at the top 10 Philips mixer grinders available in India, comparing their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly option or a high-end model with advanced features, we've got you covered.
1. Philips HL7756/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder
The Philips HL7756/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder is a powerful and efficient appliance that makes grinding and blending easy. With its 750-watt motor, it can handle tough ingredients with ease. The advanced air ventilation system provides faster cooling of the appliance, ensuring longer life of the motor.
Specifications of Philips HL7756/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder
- 750-watt motor
- 3 stainless steel jars
- Auto cut-off protection
- Advanced air ventilation system
- 30 minutes motor rating
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Powerful 750-watt motor
Slightly noisy
Fast cooling with advanced air ventilation system
2. Philips HL7759/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder
The Philips HL7759/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder is designed for convenient and hassle-free use. It features a powerful 750-watt motor and an advanced air ventilation system that ensures smooth and quick operation. The specially designed blades ensure perfect mixing and grinding results every time.
Specifications of Philips HL7759/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder
- 750-watt motor
- 3 stainless steel jars
- Advanced air ventilation system
- Specially designed blades for mixing and grinding
- Auto cut-off protection
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Powerful 750-watt motor
Slightly heavy
Specially designed blades for perfect results
3. Philips HL7777/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder
The Philips HL7777/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder is equipped with one-touch intelligent speed control and a powerful 750-watt motor. It features advanced air ventilation technology that ensures the motor remains cool during extended use. The specially designed blades deliver superior mixing and grinding performance.
Specifications of Philips HL7777/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder
- 750-watt motor
- One-touch intelligent speed control
- Advanced air ventilation technology
- Specially designed blades for superior performance
- Auto cut-off protection
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
One-touch intelligent speed control
Slightly expensive
Advanced air ventilation technology
4. Philips HL7703/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder
The Philips HL7703/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder is a versatile appliance that can handle a wide range of ingredients. It features a powerful 750-watt motor and specially designed blades for efficient mixing and grinding. The compact design and easy-to-clean features make it a convenient choice for any kitchen.
Specifications of Philips HL7703/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder
- 750-watt motor
- 3 stainless steel jars
- Compact design
- Easy-to-clean features
- Auto cut-off protection
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Versatile and efficient
Slightly noisy
Compact design for easy storage
5. Philips HL7763/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder
The Philips HL7763/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder is designed for efficient and hassle-free operation. It features a powerful 750-watt motor and specially designed blades for superior mixing and grinding performance. The unique triangular shape of the jars ensures optimal circulation for perfect results.
Specifications of Philips HL7763/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder
- 750-watt motor
- Specially designed blades for superior performance
- Unique jar design for optimal circulation
- Auto cut-off protection
- 30 minutes motor rating
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Efficient and hassle-free operation
Slightly heavy
Unique jar design for optimal circulation
6. Philips HL7568/01 600-Watt Mixer Grinder
The Philips HL7568/01 600-Watt Mixer Grinder is a compact and efficient appliance that is perfect for everyday use. It features a 600-watt motor and specially designed blades for efficient mixing and grinding. The compact design and easy-to-clean features make it a convenient choice for any kitchen.
Specifications of Philips HL7568/01 600-Watt Mixer Grinder
- 600-watt motor
- 3 stainless steel jars
- Compact design
- Easy-to-clean features
- Auto cut-off protection
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Compact and efficient
Slightly less powerful
Easy-to-clean features
7. Philips HL7701/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder
The Philips HL7701/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder is a stylish and efficient appliance that is perfect for modern kitchens. It features a powerful 750-watt motor and specially designed blades for superior mixing and grinding performance. The unique jar design ensures optimal circulation for perfect results.
Specifications of Philips HL7701/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder
- 750-watt motor
- Specially designed blades for superior performance
- Unique jar design for optimal circulation
- Auto cut-off protection
- 30 minutes motor rating
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Stylish and efficient
Slightly heavy
Unique jar design for optimal circulation
8. Philips HL7536/01 700-Watt Mixer Grinder
The Philips HL7536/01 700-Watt Mixer Grinder is a powerful and efficient appliance that is perfect for everyday use. It features a 700-watt motor and specially designed blades for superior mixing and grinding performance. The compact design and easy-to-clean features make it a convenient choice for any kitchen.
Specifications of Philips HL7536/01 700-Watt Mixer Grinder
- 700-watt motor
- Specially designed blades for superior performance
- Compact design
- Easy-to-clean features
- Auto cut-off protection
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Powerful and efficient
Slightly noisy
Easy-to-clean features
9. Philips HL7535/01 700-Watt Mixer Grinder
The Philips HL7535/01 700-Watt Mixer Grinder is a reliable and efficient appliance that is perfect for everyday use. It features a 700-watt motor and specially designed blades for superior mixing and grinding performance. The compact design and easy-to-clean features make it a convenient choice for any kitchen.
Specifications of Philips HL7535/01 700-Watt Mixer Grinder
- 700-watt motor
- Specially designed blades for superior performance
- Compact design
- Easy-to-clean features
- Auto cut-off protection
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Reliable and efficient
Slightly less powerful
Easy-to-clean features
10. Philips HL1631/00 500-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder
The Philips HL1631/00 500-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder is a versatile appliance that is perfect for making fresh and healthy juices. It features a 500-watt motor and specially designed blades for efficient mixing and grinding. The compact design and easy-to-clean features make it a convenient choice for any kitchen.
Specifications of Philips HL1631/00 500-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder
- 500-watt motor
- Specially designed blades for efficient mixing and grinding
- Compact design
- Easy-to-clean features
- Auto cut-off protection
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Versatile and efficient
Slightly less powerful
Easy-to-clean features
Comparison Table
|Product Name/Feature
|750-watt Motor
|Advanced Air Ventilation
|One-touch Intelligent Speed Control
|Compact Design
|Philips HL7756/00
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Philips HL7759/00
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Philips HL7777/00
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Philips HL7703/00
|Yes
|No
|No
|Yes
|Philips HL7763/00
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|Philips HL7568/01
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Philips HL7701/00
|Yes
|No
|No
|Yes
|Philips HL7536/01
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Philips HL7535/01
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Philips HL1631/00
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
Best value for money:
The Philips HL7756/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder is our top pick for the best value for money. It offers a powerful 750-watt motor and advanced air ventilation system at an affordable price, making it a great choice for everyday use.
Best overall product:
The Philips HL7777/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder stands out as the best overall product in this category. With its one-touch intelligent speed control and powerful 750-watt motor, it offers superior performance and advanced features that make it a top choice for any kitchen.
How to find the perfect Philips Mixer Grinder:
Finding the perfect Philips Mixer Grinder entails considering your kitchen needs. Begin by assessing capacity requirements, whether for small or large batches. Evaluate motor power for efficient grinding. Stainless steel blades ensure durability. Features like multiple speed settings and compact design add versatility. Reviews and brand reputation help finalize the choice.
