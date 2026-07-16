Who is Jude Bellingham’s girlfriend? All about influencer Ashlyn Castro as she supports England star at World Cup

Jude Bellingham is preparing for one of the biggest matches of his career as England take on Argentina in the FIFA World Cup semi-final today. The Real Madrid midfielder has been one of England’s standout players during the tournament, and one person who has been a constant presence in the stands is his girlfriend, Ashlyn Castro. The American influencer has regularly been spotted supporting Bellingham throughout England’s World Cup run and has become a familiar face among football fans. Who is Jude Bellingham’s girlfriend Ashlyn Castro?

Who is Ashlyn Castro? Ashlyn Castro is a model and social media influencer from Long Beach, California. Born on December 17, 1997, the 28-year-old has built a large online following through fashion, beauty and lifestyle content. She has close to one million followers across Instagram and TikTok, where she regularly shares outfit ideas, travel updates and makeup-related posts.

Castro has also worked with several brands, including beauty company Clarins. Long before she started dating Bellingham, she had already built her own audience online and established herself in the influencer world.

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Ashlyn Castro’s modelling career Apart from social media, Castro has appeared in several music videos. According to IMDb, she featured in DJ Khaled’s 2020 song Popstar, where Justin Bieber appeared as the lead performer. Castro can be seen in one of the scenes alongside Bieber.

She was also part of Baby Keem’s Orange Soda music video in 2019. In a TikTok video posted in 2025, Castro spoke about her work background and addressed online rumours about her life. She said she had worked in a restaurant, done e-commerce modelling, appeared in music videos and even explored music herself when she was younger. She also helped with businesses run by her late father.

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Jude Bellingham and Ashlyn Castro’s relationship Rumours about the pair first started in late 2024 when fans noticed interactions between them on Instagram. Their relationship gained wider attention in February 2025 when Castro attended a Real Madrid match and was seen sitting with Bellingham’s mother, Denise Bellingham.

Since then, she has frequently been spotted at both Real Madrid and England matches. During the 2026 World Cup, Castro has travelled across the United States to support Bellingham. She was present during England’s dramatic quarter-final win over Norway, where Bellingham scored the winning goal in extra time to send his team into the semi-finals.

She has also shared moments from her World Cup trip on social media, giving followers a glimpse of her time supporting England’s star midfielder.

With England now facing Lionel Messi’s Argentina for a place in the World Cup final, Castro is expected to be in the stands once again as Bellingham looks to lead his country one step closer to the trophy.