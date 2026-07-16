Who are Jude Bellingham’s parents? Inside Denise and Mark Bellingham’s role in the England star’s success

As Jude Bellingham gets ready to represent England in a FIFA World Cup semifinal against Argentina on July 15, his rise to the top of world football continues to draw attention. While fans know him as one of England’s biggest stars and Real Madrid’s midfield leader, the story behind his success starts with his family. Jude and his younger brother, Jobe Bellingham, were raised by their parents, Denise and Mark Bellingham, in Stourbridge, England. Who are Jude Bellingham’s parents, Denise and Mark Bellingham? (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (AFP)

Over the years, both brothers have spoken about the sacrifices, support and values their parents provided, helping them grow from talented youngsters into professional footballers.

Jude Bellingham’s early life in Stourbridge Denise and Mark Bellingham raised their family in Stourbridge, near Birmingham. Jude was born in 2003, while Jobe arrived two years later in 2005. From an early age, both boys were encouraged to play football and develop their skills.

Jude has spoken openly about the values his parents taught him. In an interview with The Guardian in 2020, he said: “Before being great parents they’re great people. I’ve grown up around them and seen the way they interact with other people, seen the way they treat people.”

He also praised their work ethic, adding that they taught him the importance of hard work, determination and treating people with respect.

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Mark Bellingham’s football influence Before becoming known as the father of two football stars, Mark built an impressive football career of his own. Although he never played professionally, he scored more than 700 goals in non-league football and represented clubs including Stourbridge, Cheltenham Town and Newport County.

Alongside football, Mark worked as a police sergeant with West Midlands Police. After leaving the force, he became closely involved in helping manage his sons’ careers.

People who worked with the family have often highlighted Mark’s disciplined approach. Former England youth coach Kevin Betsy told The Evening Standard that Mark was clear, organised and focused on making the best long-term decisions for his sons rather than chasing quick success.

Jude has also said that watching his father play was what made him fall in love with football. Speaking to The Football Association, he called Mark his first football hero and said the experience of attending his matches inspired him as a child.

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Denise and Mark’s sacrifices for Jude and Jobe As Jude’s career took him abroad, the family made major sacrifices. When he joined Borussia Dortmund in Germany, Denise moved with him to help him settle into a new country. Mark remained in England with Jobe, who was still developing his own football career.

Jude has often spoken about the support he receives from his mother. During his Real Madrid presentation, he said: “Without my mum, sometimes I’d get too low with the lows or too high with the highs.”

The family’s commitment went far beyond attending matches. Jude told TNT Sports after Real Madrid’s 2024 Champions League triumph that his parents spent countless late nights driving him to training sessions and matches when he was younger.

With Jude set to face Argentina in a World Cup semifinal and Jobe continuing to build his own career, Denise and Mark Bellingham remain the main parts of their sons’ journeys.