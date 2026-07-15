Lionel Messi-Jude Bellingham to Rohit Sharma-Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: How two generations are ruling sports today

Age is just a number, and so are records in sports. Recently, stars on the fields have shown that talent and perseverance don’t depend on when you are born, but on your hard work, with veterans and newbies displaying the best of their sports on the same platform. Here’s a dekko: Two generations of athletes ruling sports Novak Djokovic (1987) and Arthur Fery (2002)

The G.O.A.T in tennis Novak Djokovic proved that he is way past being written off as the 39-year-old reached the semi final of the recently concluded Wimbledon 2026, where he lost to the eventual champion Jannik Sinner. On the other hand, another slot in the semis was occupied by the 24-year-old Atrthur Fery who had a dream run on his home soil, before falling short in the clash with Alexander Zverev. Serena Williams (1981) and Linda Noskova (2004)

One of the greatest tennis players of all time and former world number 1, Serena Williams announced stepping away from tennis in 2022, but at Wimbledon this year, the 44-year-old marked her comeback. While she lost to the 20-year-old Maya Joint in the first round, she gave a tough fight showing that she still has the zeal to be the best. Meanwhile, 21-year-old Linda Nosková emerged the champion at the tournament as she clinched her first grand slam title beating fellow Czech player Karolína Muchová. Rohit Sharma (1987) and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (2011)

At 39, Rohit Sharma broke a 37-year-old record by becoming the oldest Indian cricketer to play an international ODI as he opened the match against Afghanistan in June. Just within a month of this milestone, the IPL 2026 breakout star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the youngest player to represent India in international cricket as he made his T20 International debut against England earlier this month. Lionel Messi (1987) and Jude Bellingham (2003)

As Argentina took on England last night in the second semi final of FIFA World Cup 2026, it also marked the 39-year-old Lionel Messi coming face-to-face with the 23-year-old Jude Bellingham. The two players are fighting for the Golden Boot at the tournament with Messi currently leading with 8 goals and Bellingham at the third place with 6 goals, before heading into the semis. Lewis Hamilton (1985) and Kimi Antonelli (2006)