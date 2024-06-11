Best mixer grinders under 3000: Top 10 affordable options to chop and grind with ease
Looking for the best mixer grinder under 3000? Check out our list of the top affordable and powerful mixer grinders with multiple jars.
Mixer grinders are an essential kitchen appliance, allowing you to grind, mix, and blend various ingredients with ease. With so many options available in the market, finding the best one under 3000 can be overwhelming. To make your decision easier, we have curated a list of the top 10 mixer grinders available in India. Whether you're looking for a durable and powerful grinder or one with multiple jars, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect mixer grinder for your needs and budget.
1.
Lifelong Mixer Grinder for Kitchen - 3 Jars 500 Watt Mixie - Chutney Jar, Dry Grinder Jar & Liquidizing Jar used as Wet Grinder & Blender for Milkshake, Smoothie, Puree -Stainless Steel Blades(LLMG23)
The Lifelong Mixer Grinder is a powerful and efficient appliance that comes with three different jars for grinding and blending. With its durable stainless steel blades and 500W motor, this grinder is perfect for everyday use. Its sleek design and easy-to-use features make it a great addition to any kitchen.
Specifications of Lifelong Mixer Grinder for Kitchen - 3 Jars 500 Watt Mixie
- 500W motor
- Three stainless steel jars
- Overload protection
- Anti-skid feet
- Easy-grip handles
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Powerful motor
Can be noisy
Durable blades
Limited color options
Easy to clean
The Prestige Iris Mixer Grinder is a versatile appliance that comes with a juicer attachment, making it perfect for making fresh juices and smoothies. With its powerful 750W motor and three stainless steel jars, this grinder is ideal for grinding and blending a variety of ingredients. Its unique design and durable construction make it a popular choice among users.
Specifications of Prestige Iris 750 Watt Mixer Grinder with 3 Stainless Steel Jar + 1 Juicer Jar (White and Blue)
- 750W motor
- Three stainless steel jars
- Juicer attachment
- Durable blades
- Overload protection
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Juicer attachment
Juicer can be messy
Powerful motor
Heavy to move around
Durable construction
Also read: Best mixer grinders: Top 10 selections to enhance your kitchen experience, making cooking more easier
The Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder is a compact and stylish appliance that offers efficient grinding and blending. With its 500W motor and three different jars, this grinder is perfect for everyday use. Its sleek design and easy-to-clean features make it a popular choice among users.
Specifications of Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder (5 Jar, 3 Blade, Silver)
- 500W motor
- Three stainless steel jars
- Compact design
- Easy to clean
- Overload protection
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Compact design
Not suitable for heavy use
Easy to clean
Limited color options
Efficient grinding
4.
Bajaj GX-1 Mixer Grinder 500W|Superior Mixie For Kitchen|2-in-1 for Dry Grinding| Blade Function With Titan Motor|3 Stainless Steel Mixer Jars|1 Year Product Warranty By Bajaj|Black
The Bajaj GX Mixer Grinder is a durable and high-performance appliance that comes with three different jars for grinding and blending. With its 500W motor and stainless steel blades, this grinder is ideal for everyday use. Its sturdy construction and efficient features make it a popular choice among users.
Specifications of Bajaj GX-1 Mixer Grinder 500W|Superior Mixie
- 500W motor
- Three stainless steel jars
- Durable construction
- Easy-grip handles
- Overload protection
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Sturdy construction
Can be noisy
Efficient grinding
Limited color options
Easy to use
Also read: Best mixer grinder company: Top 10 choices for your kitchen essentials and culinary delights
5.
Prestige Iris Plus 750 W Mixer Grinder With 4 Jars (3 Stainless Steel Jars+ 1 Juicer Jar) 4 Super Efficient Stainless Blades 2 Years Warranty Black, 750 watts
The Prestige IRIS Mixer Grinder is a stylish and efficient appliance that comes with three different jars for grinding and blending. With its powerful 750W motor and durable blades, this grinder is perfect for everyday use. Its sleek design and easy-to-use features make it a popular choice among users.
Specifications of Prestige Iris Plus 750 W Mixer Grinder With 4 Jars
- 750W motor
- Three stainless steel jars
- Durable blades
- Overload protection
- Sleek design
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Stylish design
Limited color options
Powerful motor
Can be heavy to move around
Durable blades
6.
Crompton Ameo 750-Watt Mixer Grinder with MaxiGrind and Motor Vent-X Technology (3 Stainless Steel Jars, Black & Green)
The Crompton Ameo Mixer Grinder is a powerful and efficient appliance that comes with three different jars for grinding and blending. With its 750W motor and durable stainless steel blades, this grinder is perfect for everyday use. Its sturdy construction and user-friendly features make it a popular choice among users.
Specifications of Crompton Ameo 750-Watt Mixer Grinder
- 750W motor
- Three stainless steel jars
- Durable blades
- Overload protection
- Sturdy construction
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Powerful motor
Limited color options
Sturdy construction
Can be noisy
Efficient grinding
Also read: Best mixer grinder company: Top 10 choices for your kitchen essentials and culinary delights
7.
Prestige 500 Watts Orion Mixer Grinder with 3 Stainless Steel Jars |2 years warranty| Red & White
The TTK Prestige Limited Mixer Grinder is a durable and efficient appliance that comes with a large 1200ml jar for grinding and blending. With its 750W motor and durable stainless steel blades, this grinder is perfect for heavy-duty use. Its sleek design and easy-to-clean features make it a popular choice among users.
Specifications of Prestige 500 Watts Orion Mixer Grinder
- 750W motor
- Large 1200ml jar
- Durable blades
- Overload protection
- Sleek design
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Large capacity jar
Limited color options
Powerful motor
Can be heavy to move around
Efficient grinding
8.Longway Super Dlx Mixer Grinder
The Longway Super Dlx Mixer Grinder is a compact and efficient appliance that comes with three different jars for grinding and blending. With its 500W motor and durable stainless steel blades, this grinder is perfect for everyday use. Its sleek design and user-friendly features make it a popular choice among users.
Specifications of Longway Super Dlx Mixer Grinder
- 500W motor
- Three stainless steel jars
- Compact design
- Overload protection
- Easy-grip handles
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Compact design
Limited color options
Efficient grinding
Can be noisy
Easy to use
Also read: Amazon offers on mixer grinder: Grab up to 63% discount on best mixers, top 9 deals you can’t miss
9.
Crompton DS 500 BLK 500-Watt Mixer Grinder with Powertron Motor & Motor Vent-X Technology (3 Stainless Steel Jars, Black & Grey)
The Crompton BLK Mixer Grinder is a powerful and efficient appliance that comes with three different jars for grinding and blending. With its 750W motor and durable stainless steel blades, this grinder is perfect for heavy-duty use. Its sturdy construction and easy-to-clean features make it a popular choice among users.
Specifications of Crompton DS 500 BLK 500-Watt Mixer Grinder
- 750W motor
- Three stainless steel jars
- Durable blades
- Overload protection
- Sturdy construction
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Powerful motor
Limited color options
Sturdy construction
Can be heavy to move around
Efficient grinding
Also read: Best juicer mixer grinder: Top 10 options for ultimate kitchen versatility and functionality
best mixer grinder under 3000 Top Features Comparison:
|Best mixer grinders under ₹3000
|Motor Power
|Jar Capacity
|Design
|Lifelong Mixer Grinder for Kitchen
|500W
|Medium
|Sleek
|Prestige Iris Mixer Grinder with Juicer
|750W
|Medium
|Versatile
|Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder
|500W
|Medium
|Compact
|Bajaj GX Mixer Grinder with 3 Jars
|500W
|Medium
|Durable
|Prestige IRIS Mixer Grinder in Black
|750W
|Medium
|Stylish
|Crompton Ameo 750-Watt Mixer Grinder
|750W
|Medium
|Powerful
|TTK Prestige Limited Mixer Grinder with 1200ml Jar
|750W
|Large
|Durable
|Longway Super Dlx Mixer Grinder
|500W
|Medium
|Compact
|Crompton BLK Powertron Technology Mixer Grinder
|750W
|Medium
|Powerful
|Morphy Richards 500-Watt Mixer Grinder
|500W
|Medium
|Sleek
Best value for money best mixer grinder under 3000:
The Longway Super Dlx Mixer Grinder offers the best value for money with its compact design, efficient grinding, and ease of use. It is a versatile and durable appliance that is perfect for everyday use, making it a great investment for your kitchen.
Best overall best mixer grinder under 3000:
The TTK Prestige Limited Mixer Grinder with 1200ml Jar stands out as the best overall product in this category. With its large capacity jar, powerful motor, and efficient grinding, it is perfect for heavy-duty use and offers unmatched performance and durability.
Also read: Best juicer mixer grinders: Top 10 picks that guarantees you a healthy and fit lifestyle
How to find the perfect best mixer grinder under 3000:
When choosing the perfect mixer grinder from our list, consider the motor power, jar capacity, and design. Look for a product that meets your specific needs, whether you need a compact and stylish grinder for everyday use or a heavy-duty appliance for grinding tough ingredients. Take into account the pros and cons of each product to make an informed decision.
FAQs on best mixer grinder under 3000
What is the motor power of these mixer grinders?
The motor power of these mixer grinders ranges from 500W to 750W, offering varying levels of performance for different needs.
Are these mixer grinders easy to clean?
Yes, most of these mixer grinders come with easy-to-clean features, making maintenance and upkeep a breeze.
Do these mixer grinders come with overload protection?
Yes, all of these mixer grinders are equipped with overload protection to ensure safety and durability.
Can these mixer grinders handle tough ingredients?
Absolutely, these mixer grinders are designed to handle a variety of ingredients, from soft to tough, with ease.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Unlock the power of data-driven insights with IIT Delhi's Data Science & Machine Learning Certificate Program! Click here to know more.See more