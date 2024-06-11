 Best mixer grinders under 3000: Top 10 affordable options to chop and grind with ease - Hindustan Times
Best mixer grinders under 3000: Top 10 affordable options to chop and grind with ease

ByAffiliate Desk
Jun 11, 2024 02:43 PM IST

Looking for the best mixer grinder under 3000? Check out our list of the top affordable and powerful mixer grinders with multiple jars.

Mixer grinders are an essential kitchen appliance, allowing you to grind, mix, and blend various ingredients with ease. With so many options available in the market, finding the best one under 3000 can be overwhelming. To make your decision easier, we have curated a list of the top 10 mixer grinders available in India. Whether you're looking for a durable and powerful grinder or one with multiple jars, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect mixer grinder for your needs and budget.

Pick an affordable option from our list of top mixer grinders under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3000
Pick an affordable option from our list of top mixer grinders under 3000

1.

Lifelong Mixer Grinder for Kitchen - 3 Jars 500 Watt Mixie - Chutney Jar, Dry Grinder Jar & Liquidizing Jar used as Wet Grinder & Blender for Milkshake, Smoothie, Puree -Stainless Steel Blades(LLMG23)

The Lifelong Mixer Grinder is a powerful and efficient appliance that comes with three different jars for grinding and blending. With its durable stainless steel blades and 500W motor, this grinder is perfect for everyday use. Its sleek design and easy-to-use features make it a great addition to any kitchen.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

Specifications of Lifelong Mixer Grinder for Kitchen - 3 Jars 500 Watt Mixie

  • 500W motor
  • Three stainless steel jars
  • Overload protection
  • Anti-skid feet
  • Easy-grip handles

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Powerful motor

Can be noisy

Durable blades

Limited color options

Easy to clean

2.

Prestige Iris 750 Watt Mixer Grinder with 3 Stainless Steel Jar + 1 Juicer Jar (White and Blue)

The Prestige Iris Mixer Grinder is a versatile appliance that comes with a juicer attachment, making it perfect for making fresh juices and smoothies. With its powerful 750W motor and three stainless steel jars, this grinder is ideal for grinding and blending a variety of ingredients. Its unique design and durable construction make it a popular choice among users.

Specifications of Prestige Iris 750 Watt Mixer Grinder with 3 Stainless Steel Jar + 1 Juicer Jar (White and Blue)

  • 750W motor
  • Three stainless steel jars
  • Juicer attachment
  • Durable blades
  • Overload protection

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Juicer attachment

Juicer can be messy

Powerful motor

Heavy to move around

Durable construction

Also read: Best mixer grinders: Top 10 selections to enhance your kitchen experience, making cooking more easier

3.

Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder (5 Jar, 3 Blade, Silver)

The Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder is a compact and stylish appliance that offers efficient grinding and blending. With its 500W motor and three different jars, this grinder is perfect for everyday use. Its sleek design and easy-to-clean features make it a popular choice among users.

Specifications of Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder (5 Jar, 3 Blade, Silver)

  • 500W motor
  • Three stainless steel jars
  • Compact design
  • Easy to clean
  • Overload protection

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Compact design

Not suitable for heavy use

Easy to clean

Limited color options

Efficient grinding

4.

Bajaj GX-1 Mixer Grinder 500W|Superior Mixie For Kitchen|2-in-1 for Dry Grinding| Blade Function With Titan Motor|3 Stainless Steel Mixer Jars|1 Year Product Warranty By Bajaj|Black

The Bajaj GX Mixer Grinder is a durable and high-performance appliance that comes with three different jars for grinding and blending. With its 500W motor and stainless steel blades, this grinder is ideal for everyday use. Its sturdy construction and efficient features make it a popular choice among users.

Specifications of Bajaj GX-1 Mixer Grinder 500W|Superior Mixie

  • 500W motor
  • Three stainless steel jars
  • Durable construction
  • Easy-grip handles
  • Overload protection

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Sturdy construction

Can be noisy

Efficient grinding

Limited color options

Easy to use

Also read: Best mixer grinder company: Top 10 choices for your kitchen essentials and culinary delights

5.

Prestige Iris Plus 750 W Mixer Grinder With 4 Jars (3 Stainless Steel Jars+ 1 Juicer Jar) 4 Super Efficient Stainless Blades 2 Years Warranty Black, 750 watts

The Prestige IRIS Mixer Grinder is a stylish and efficient appliance that comes with three different jars for grinding and blending. With its powerful 750W motor and durable blades, this grinder is perfect for everyday use. Its sleek design and easy-to-use features make it a popular choice among users.

Specifications of Prestige Iris Plus 750 W Mixer Grinder With 4 Jars

  • 750W motor
  • Three stainless steel jars
  • Durable blades
  • Overload protection
  • Sleek design

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Stylish design

Limited color options

Powerful motor

Can be heavy to move around

Durable blades

6.

Crompton Ameo 750-Watt Mixer Grinder with MaxiGrind and Motor Vent-X Technology (3 Stainless Steel Jars, Black & Green)

The Crompton Ameo Mixer Grinder is a powerful and efficient appliance that comes with three different jars for grinding and blending. With its 750W motor and durable stainless steel blades, this grinder is perfect for everyday use. Its sturdy construction and user-friendly features make it a popular choice among users.

Specifications of Crompton Ameo 750-Watt Mixer Grinder

  • 750W motor
  • Three stainless steel jars
  • Durable blades
  • Overload protection
  • Sturdy construction

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Powerful motor

Limited color options

Sturdy construction

Can be noisy

Efficient grinding

Also read: Best mixer grinder company: Top 10 choices for your kitchen essentials and culinary delights

7.

Prestige 500 Watts Orion Mixer Grinder with 3 Stainless Steel Jars |2 years warranty| Red & White

The TTK Prestige Limited Mixer Grinder is a durable and efficient appliance that comes with a large 1200ml jar for grinding and blending. With its 750W motor and durable stainless steel blades, this grinder is perfect for heavy-duty use. Its sleek design and easy-to-clean features make it a popular choice among users.

Specifications of Prestige 500 Watts Orion Mixer Grinder

  • 750W motor
  • Large 1200ml jar
  • Durable blades
  • Overload protection
  • Sleek design

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Large capacity jar

Limited color options

Powerful motor

Can be heavy to move around

Efficient grinding

8.Longway Super Dlx Mixer Grinder

8.

Longway Super Dlx Mixer Grinder

The Longway Super Dlx Mixer Grinder is a compact and efficient appliance that comes with three different jars for grinding and blending. With its 500W motor and durable stainless steel blades, this grinder is perfect for everyday use. Its sleek design and user-friendly features make it a popular choice among users.

Specifications of Longway Super Dlx Mixer Grinder

  • 500W motor
  • Three stainless steel jars
  • Compact design
  • Overload protection
  • Easy-grip handles

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Compact design

Limited color options

Efficient grinding

Can be noisy

Easy to use

Also read: Amazon offers on mixer grinder: Grab up to 63% discount on best mixers, top 9 deals you can’t miss

9.

Crompton DS 500 BLK 500-Watt Mixer Grinder with Powertron Motor & Motor Vent-X Technology (3 Stainless Steel Jars, Black & Grey)

The Crompton BLK Mixer Grinder is a powerful and efficient appliance that comes with three different jars for grinding and blending. With its 750W motor and durable stainless steel blades, this grinder is perfect for heavy-duty use. Its sturdy construction and easy-to-clean features make it a popular choice among users.

Specifications of Crompton DS 500 BLK 500-Watt Mixer Grinder

  • 750W motor
  • Three stainless steel jars
  • Durable blades
  • Overload protection
  • Sturdy construction

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Powerful motor

Limited color options

Sturdy construction

Can be heavy to move around

Efficient grinding

Also read: Best juicer mixer grinder: Top 10 options for ultimate kitchen versatility and functionality

best mixer grinder under 3000 Top Features Comparison:

 

Best mixer grinders under 3000Motor PowerJar CapacityDesign
Lifelong Mixer Grinder for Kitchen500WMediumSleek
Prestige Iris Mixer Grinder with Juicer750WMediumVersatile
Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder500WMediumCompact
Bajaj GX Mixer Grinder with 3 Jars500WMediumDurable
Prestige IRIS Mixer Grinder in Black750WMediumStylish
Crompton Ameo 750-Watt Mixer Grinder750WMediumPowerful
TTK Prestige Limited Mixer Grinder with 1200ml Jar750WLargeDurable
Longway Super Dlx Mixer Grinder500WMediumCompact
Crompton BLK Powertron Technology Mixer Grinder750WMediumPowerful
Morphy Richards 500-Watt Mixer Grinder500WMediumSleek

Best value for money best mixer grinder under 3000:

The Longway Super Dlx Mixer Grinder offers the best value for money with its compact design, efficient grinding, and ease of use. It is a versatile and durable appliance that is perfect for everyday use, making it a great investment for your kitchen.

Best overall best mixer grinder under 3000:

The TTK Prestige Limited Mixer Grinder with 1200ml Jar stands out as the best overall product in this category. With its large capacity jar, powerful motor, and efficient grinding, it is perfect for heavy-duty use and offers unmatched performance and durability.

Also read: Best juicer mixer grinders: Top 10 picks that guarantees you a healthy and fit lifestyle

How to find the perfect best mixer grinder under 3000:

When choosing the perfect mixer grinder from our list, consider the motor power, jar capacity, and design. Look for a product that meets your specific needs, whether you need a compact and stylish grinder for everyday use or a heavy-duty appliance for grinding tough ingredients. Take into account the pros and cons of each product to make an informed decision.

FAQs on best mixer grinder under 3000

What is the motor power of these mixer grinders?

The motor power of these mixer grinders ranges from 500W to 750W, offering varying levels of performance for different needs.

Are these mixer grinders easy to clean?

Yes, most of these mixer grinders come with easy-to-clean features, making maintenance and upkeep a breeze.

Do these mixer grinders come with overload protection?

Yes, all of these mixer grinders are equipped with overload protection to ensure safety and durability.

Can these mixer grinders handle tough ingredients?

Absolutely, these mixer grinders are designed to handle a variety of ingredients, from soft to tough, with ease.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

