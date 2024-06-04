Amazon offers on mixer grinder: Grab up to 63% discount on best mixers, top 9 deals you can’t miss

Amazon’s enticing offers on mixer grinders are here, and they’re pouring down like a monsoon! Leading brands like Philips, Lifelong, and Wonderchef are part of this discount extravaganza. Brace yourself for up to 63% off on the latest, high-performing models of these indispensable home appliances. Mixer grinders will help you streamline your culinary tasks. Whether you’re blending spices, grinding lentils, or making smoothies, it saves time and effort. No more manual pounding or laborious chopping! With a mixer grinder, you can grind your own spices and herbs, ensuring they’re free from additives. Amazon offers on mixer grinder: Get up to 63% discount and enjoy maximum savings today.

So, if you have been planning to introduce a new mixer grinder to your kitchen, picking on from the top Amazon offers on mixer grinders will help you buy one without breaking the bank. To help you make an informed decision we have enlisted the top 9 deals on Amazon at present for the best-selling mixers. These versatile mixers will help you step up your kitchen game in no time. Not to mention, the modern mixer grinders come with safety features like overload protection and non-slip feet. Choose one with a sturdy motor and durable blades for longevity from our top deals on Amazon mentioned below.

So, without any further ado, let’s hop on to discover the best and latest kitchen appliance for your culinary adventures.

1.

Philips HL7756/01 Mixer Grinder 750 Watt, 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars with 3 Speed Control and Pulse function (Black)

The Phillips Mixer Grinder with 3 multipurpose stainless steel jars is now up on sale on Amazon. Grab this versatile mixer at 30% discount for an efficient kitchen experience. With a powerful 750W Turbo Motor and three stainless steel jars, it can effortlessly grind, blend, and mix ingredients for your favourite recipes. The grinder offers three-speed control settings and a pulse function, ensuring precise results. Built with durable materials and a robust design, it can continuously grind tough ingredients for up to 25 minutes. The semi-transparent lids and leak-proof jars add convenience, making it an ideal choice for any kitchen.

Specifications of Philips HL7756/01 Mixer Grinder 750 Watt:

Brand: Philips

Blade Material: Stainless Steel

Special Feature: Stainless Steel Jars

Capacity: 1500 ml

Controls Type: Alloy

Dishwasher Safe: No

Material: Stainless Steel

Number of Speeds: 3

Wattage: 750W

Motor Warranty: 5 years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 750W motor Not dishwasher safe Durable stainless steel jars Burning smell initially due to motor varnish Three-speed settings with pulse

2.

Wonderchef Nutri-Blend, 22000 RPM Mixer-Grinder, Blender, SS Blades, 2 Unbreakable Jars, 2 Years Warranty, 500 W-Black, Includes Exclusive Recipe Book by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

If you are looking for a kitchen companion that helps you speed up your kitchen tasks, the Wonderchef Nutri-Blend mixer grinder is up for grabs at a 52% discount with Amazon deals. This mixer comes with two unbreakable jars, along with surgical-grade stainless steel blades, ensuring durability and precision. With a 500W full copper motor and an impressive 22,000 RPM speed, it handles blending, grinding, and mixing with ease. Compact and stylish, it fits any kitchen space while offering powerful functionality. The easy push-and-twist operation and included recipe book by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor make it a versatile and user-friendly appliance.

Specifications of Wonderchef Nutri-Blend, 22000 RPM Mixer-Grinder:

Brand: Wonderchef

Special Feature: Compact

Capacity: 300 ml

Style: 2 Jar

Power Source: Corded Electric

Number of Speeds: 1

Material: Plastic

Wattage: 500W

Item Weight: 500g

Dishwasher Safe: No

Warranty: 2 Years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 500W copper motor Single speed only Unbreakable, transparent jars Not dishwasher safe Compact and space-saving design Limited capacity (300 ml and 500 ml)

3.

Bajaj GX-1 Mixer Grinder 500W|Superior Mixie For Kitchen|2-in-1 for Dry Grinding| Blade Function With Titan Motor|3 Stainless Steel Mixer Jars|1 Year Product Warranty By Bajaj|Black

Bajaj GX-1 mixer grinder is perfect for grinding and mixing. It comes with 3 jars with capacities 1.20L liquidizing, 0.8L multi-purpose, 0.4L chutney jar with stainless steel blades. The jar body is made with ABS and and has a PVC cord. You can operate it at 3-speeds with an incher for momentary operation. Moreover, the mixer grinder boasts an elegant body design and a multi-functional blade system for versatile and efficient use. It has a 500W Titan motor for superior performance. To protect the motor from overloading, the mixer grinder is equipped with an overload protector that also ensures durability and reliability.

Specifications of Bajaj GX-1 Mixer Grinder 500W:

Brand: Bajaj

Special Feature: Manual

Capacity: 1.20 l, 0.8 l, 0.4 l

Style: 3 Jars

Power Source: Corded Electric

Number of Speeds: 3

Material: Plastic

Wattage: 500W

Item Weight: 2kg 990g

Dishwasher Safe: No

Warranty: 2 Years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 500W copper motor Not dishwasher safe Unbreakable, transparent jars A bit heavier Compact and space-saving design

Also read: Best mixer grinders: Top 10 brand picks according to users

The Bosch TrueMixx pro mixer grinder is known for its high performance and unique design. Amazon sale on mixer grinders is the best time to bring this versatile kitchen appliance home at 40% discount. It has a blunt pounding blade with thick edges to create a pounding effect on dry ingredients that bring out the best taste and texture. Moreover, the unique-lid locks allow a complete hands free operation and the mixer has strong suction feet for added stability. The

stainless steel blades for grinding all dry or wet ingredients or even chutneys. The ergonomic design of jar handles helps you to hold and operate the mixer with ease.

Specifications of Bosch TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder:

Brand: Bosch

Special Feature: Overload protection

Capacity: 1.4 L

Style: 3 Jars

Power Source: Corded Electric

Number of Speeds: 3

Material: Plastic

Wattage: 1000W

Item Weight: 5200 g

Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stone pounding technology to grind spices Can’t use it for more than a minute in one go, Unbreakable, transparent jars Dishwasher safe

5.

Lifelong Mixer Grinder for Kitchen - 3 Jars 500 Watt Mixie - Chutney Jar, Dry Grinder Jar & Liquidizing Jar used as Wet Grinder & Blender for Milkshake, Smoothie, Puree -Stainless Steel Blades(LLMG23)

Lifelong mixer grinder comes with 3 jars for all purposes like grinding chutney and grinding dry spices and a wet grinder that works as a blender for milkshakes, smoothies and purees. It operates at a voltage of 220-240 volts as it is designed for optimal performance in your home kitchen. Moreover, the mixer has three sharp blades at the bottom made of durable stainless steel for precise and efficient grinding off all your ingredients to a smooth paste or powder. Although this mixer may cause an initial burning smell, it will operate at a lower noise level and burning smell with go away after two to three uses.

Specifications of Lifelong Mixer Grinder for Kitchen:

Brand: Lifelong

Special Feature: Adjustable Speed Control Mixer Grinder, Anti-Skid

Capacity: 1.5 L

Style: 3 Jars

Power Source: Corded Electric

Number of Speeds: 3

Material: Plastic

Wattage: 500W

Item Weight: 2800 g

Dishwasher Safe: No

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Anti-skid feet Initial burning smell can be a problem for some users Can be used for heavy grinding

6.

Havells Klassic 750 Watt 4 Jar Mixer Grinder, 21000 RPM Heavy Duty Universal Motor, 304 SS Blades, Large Size Break Resistant JarLids With Twist & Lock Mechanism- Black

The Havells Klassic Mixer-grinder is a quick and powerful solution for your kitchen needs. Equipped with a 750W universal heavy-duty motor running at 21000 RPM, it effortlessly grinds and blends ingredients. The tough 304-grade stainless steel blades ensure durability and efficient performance. With a 1.75L polycarbonate break-resistant jar featuring a fruit filter and fruit pusher, a 1.5L SS liquidising jar, a 1L SS dry/wet grinding jar, and a 400ML SS chutney jar, this mixer-grinder caters to various culinary tasks. The unique twist & lock mechanism on the jar lids ensures safety during operation. Additionally, all jars incorporate flow breaker technology for better performance, and the appliance comes with a built-in overload protector.

Specifications of Havells Klassic 750 Watt 4 Jar Mixer Grinder:

Brand: Havells

Blade Material: Stainless Steel

Special Feature: Safety Lock

Capacity: 1.5 litres

Controls Type: Knob Control

Item Weight: 5000 Grams

Dishwasher Safe: No

Material: Plastic

Number of Speeds: 3

Voltage: 230

Wattage: 750 Watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Durable 304-grade stainless steel blades Not dishwasher safe Break-resistant polycarbonate jar with fruit filter

7.

Lifelong Mixer Grinder for Kitchen - 2 Jars 500 Watt - Mixie with Mini Jar for Chutney & Liquidizing Jar used as Wet Grinder & Blender for Milkshake, Smoothie, Puree -Stainless Steel Blades (LLMG93)

Grab Amazon offers on mixer grinders from Lifelong! This mixer is a compact and efficient addition to your kitchen. It features two jars: a 1.25-liter liquidizing jar and a 0.4-litre chutney jar. With adjustable speed control, overload protection, and ergonomic design, this mixer grinder ensures convenience and safety. The stainless steel blades efficiently grind ingredients into smooth pastes or powders. Operating at 220-240 volts and 50Hz 1Phase, it’s suitable for various culinary tasks. The multi-functional blade system makes it a versatile appliance for blending smoothies and juices. Plus, it comes with a 1-year manufacturer’s warranty.

Specifications of Lifelong Mixer Grinder for Kitchen - 2 Jars 500 Watt:

Brand: Lifelong

Blade Material: Stainless Steel

Special Features: Adjustable Speed Control, Overload Protection, Ergonomic, Anti-Skid

Capacity: 4 litres

Controls Type: Knob Control

Item Weight: 2000 Grams

Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Material: Plastic, Polypropylene (PP)

Number of Speeds: 3

Wattage: 500 Watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Multi-functional mixer Only 1-year warranty Dishwasher safe

8.

Bosch Appliances TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder MGM8642BIN, 750W, 4 Jars, (Black)

The Bosch TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder boasts a robust 750W 2-C series HI Flux motor, ensuring high-performance grinding. Its ergonomic jar handles make operation easy. Notably, it incorporates Innovative Stone Pounding Technology, recreating the traditional stone pounding effect on dry ingredients for authentic taste and texture. The uniquely designed blunt Pounding Blade further enhances this effect. The Active Flow Breaker guarantees finer, fluffier batters, while the Maxx Juice Extractor handles juicing and blending tasks. Lid-locks and strong suction feet ensure hands-free operation. With high-grade stainless steel jars, overload protection, and durability, this mixer grinder is a reliable choice for your kitchen.

Specifications of Bosch Appliances TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder

Brand: Bosch

Blade Material: Stainless Steel

Special Feature: Adjustable Speed Control

Capacity: 1.4 litres

Controls Type: Plastic

Item Weight: 5200 Grams

Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Material: Plastic

Number of Speeds: 5

Wattage: 750 Watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 5-speed control options Some buyers have complained about the noisy operation. Dishwasher safe

Also read: Best mixer grinders for homes under ₹2000: Top 10 options

9.

Bajaj Rex Mixer Grinder 750W|3 Mixer Jars|Mixie for Kitchen with Nutri-Pro Feature|Titan Motor-Heavy Duty Grinding|Adjustable Speed Control|Multifunctional Blade System|1 Yr Warranty By Bajaj|White

The Bajaj Rex Mixer Grinder is a powerful kitchen appliance designed for efficient grinding. With its 750W Titan motor, it ensures superior performance. The grinder features four stainless steel jars: a 1.5L Blender Jar, a 1.5L liquidizing jar, a 1L dry jar, and a 0.4L chutney jar. The ABS body and PVC cord enhance its durability. The 3-speed control with an incher allows precise operation. Additionally, the motor overload protector ensures reliability. The mixer grinder comes with a 1-year product warranty.

Specifications of Bajaj Rex Mixer Grinder 750W | 3 Mixer Jars:

Brand: Bajaj

Colour: White

Blade Material: Stainless Steel

Special Feature: Rust Resistant

Capacity: 1.5 litres

Controls Type: Knob Control

Item Weight: 3.5 Kilograms

Model Name: Rex

Is Dishwasher Safe: No

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Motor overload protector Not dishwasher safe Multi-functional blade system Noisy operation

Also read: Top 5 Philips 750 watt mixer grinders in India

Top 3 features of the best mixer grinders on sale

Mixer grinders Wattage Speed options Capacity Philips HL7756/01 Mixer Grinder 750 Watt 750 Watts 3 1.5 L Wonderchef Nutri-Blend, 22000 RPM Mixer-Grinder 500 Watts 1 300 ml Bajaj GX-1 Mixer Grinder 500W 500 Watts 3 1.2 L, 0.8 L, 0.4 L Bosch TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder 1000 Watts 3 1.4 L Lifelong Mixer Grinder for Kitchen 500 Watts 3 1.5 L Havells Klassic 750 Watt 4 Jar Mixer Grinder 750 Watts 3 1.5 L Lifelong Mixer Grinder for Kitchen - 2 Jars 500 Watt 500 Watts 3 1.5 L Bosch Appliances TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder 750 Watts 5 1.4 L Bajaj Rex Mixer Grinder 750W|3 Mixer Jars 750 Watts 3 1.5 L

Best value for money mixer grinder

Lifelong LLMG39 Mixer Grinder

The Lifelong LLMG39 Mixer Grinder offers excellent value for money due to its budget-friendly price when bought with Amazon deals. The mixer comes with three jars suitable for various purposes, grinding chutney, dry spices, and wet ingredients for milkshakes, smoothies, and purees. Equipped with sharp stainless steel blades, it efficiently grinds ingredients to a smooth paste or powder. In addition, with three-speed settings, you can customize the grinding process as needed. While it may emit an initial burning smell, this dissipates after a few uses.

Also read: Best compact mixer grinders for small kitchen: Top 7 worthy picks

Best overall mixer grinder

Philips HL7756/01 Mixer Grinder 750 Watt

The Philips Mixer Grinder HL7756/03 stands out as the best overall product due to its impressive features and performance. Buying this mixer grinding with the best Amazon offers will help you save a massive amount. The newly designed Turbo motor ensures continuous grinding even with tough ingredients like black gram (dal), making it perfect for preparing dishes like vadas and dosas. The grinder’s efficient cooling system prolongs the motor’s life, ensuring durability and reliability. The three multipurpose jars allow you to grind, blend, and mix various ingredients effortlessly. Crafted from sturdy materials, this mixer grinder can handle heavy-duty grinding tasks.

FAQs on mixer grinders

1. Why does my mixer grinder make a rattling noise?

A rattling noise could be caused by loose blades, worn-out bearings, or a foreign object stuck in the mixer grinder.

2. What should I do if my mixer grinder is making a grinding noise?

A grinding noise could be caused by dull blades or overloading the mixer grinder.

3. How do I choose the right jar capacity for my mixer grinder?

Consider your family size and cooking needs. Smaller families can opt for 0.5L to 1L jars, while larger families may need 1.5L or more.

4. Is it safe to use a mixer grinder for wet grinding?

Yes, many mixer grinders come with wet grinding capabilities. Ensure the jar and blades are suitable for wet ingredients.

5. How often should I clean my mixer grinder?

Regular cleaning is essential. After each use, rinse the jars, wipe the base, and check for any food residue or debris

