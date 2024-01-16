Best mixer grinders for homes under 2000: Top 10 options

Introduction Finding the ideal and best mixer grinder for home is aconstant challenge in the fast-paced world of cuisine exploration. Value for money becomes increasingly important to individuals on a tight budget, who are searching harder and harder. When it comes to saving money and functionality, the following top 10 best mixer grinders for homes around Rs. 2000 are the hidden heroes of the kitchen. Best mixer grinders for homes under ₹ 2000: If you are looking for a value-for-money product and cooking convenience, then consider any one from our curated list.

Value for money is redefined with these mixer grinders, which have been hand-picked for their outstanding performance and affordability. They meet the many demands of home cooks without breaking the bank by providing a well-balanced combination of cost and efficiency. These mixer grinders are unique in that they can be used for both grinding spices and creating delicious smoothies. These machines make a variety of culinary jobs easy with their durable machinery and bright blades. When it comes to toughness, these kitchen companions show their strength by surviving the demands of regular use.

Features and performance continue to be the key priorities, even though these mixer grinders for homes are available for around Rs. 2000. The finely crafted design shows Space-saving home mixer grinders'dedication to durability and adaptability, guaranteeing their long-term durability. Every feature, from user-friendly interfaces to multipurpose accessories, is designed with the requirements of the user in mind, demonstrating a commitment to improving the culinary experience.

To sum up, these low-price mixer grinders, are ideal for affordability. They go above and beyond just simple kitchen appliances because of their exceptional performance as well as their dedication to flexibility and durability. Every rupee invested becomes an image of expertise and Practicality as the culinary adventure continues, thanks to these smart kitchen appliancesthat quietly turn kitchens into spaces of culinary creation.

Product List

Orient Electric 500W mixer grinder | Kitchen Kraft 500 MGKK50B3 with 3 SS jars | Longer life balanced coil motor | ABS body | Uniform grinding | 5 years motor warranty

The Orient Electric 500W Kitchen Kraft mixer grinder is a perfect kitchen companion. With its powerful 500W balanced coil motor, it ensures longer life and efficient performance. The ABS body adds durability while keeping it lightweight. This easy-to-use mixer grinder for home comes with three stainless steel jars catering to various grinding needs. Its uniform grinding feature ensures consistency in results. One notable aspect is the generous 5-year motor warranty, providing peace of mind for users. The straightforward design and simple operation make it user-friendly for every home chef. Whether you are blending, grinding, or mixing, this mixer grinder delivers on its promise of functionality and durability. The Orient Electric 500W Kitchen Kraft mixer grinder is a budget-friendly andbest mixer grinder for home choice that does not compromise on performance, making it a valuable addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of Orient Electric 500W mixer grinder | Kitchen Kraft 500 MGKK50B3 with 3 SS jars

Brand Orient: Electric

Colour: White

Product Dimensions: 6.9D x 8.6W x 15H Centimetres

Blade Material: Stainless Steel

Special Feature: 5 years of motor warranty

Capacity: 1.1 litres

Controls Type: Knob

Pros Cons 500W balanced coil motor for efficient performance. Smaller jar capacity compared to some models. ABS body for durability and lightweight design. Some users reported durability issues.

B01M3SYQ7P

2. Crompton DS 500 BLK 500-Watt Mixer Grinder with Powertron Motor & Motor Vent-X Technology (3 Stainless Steel Jars, Black & Grey)

The Crompton DS 500 BLK 500-Watt Mixer Grinder has a unique Motor Vent-X Technology and is among the best mixer grinders for the home. Three durable stainless-steel jars are included with this elegant black and grey appliance, guaranteeing durability and effectiveness in your everyday culinary endeavours. The Powertron motor, which provides a substantial 500 watts of power for efficient grinding and mixing, is what sets it apart. An additional layer of defence is provided by the Motor Vent-X Technology, which keeps the motor excellent throughout prolonged use. The colour combination of black and grey gives your kitchen an air of sophistication. This mixer grinder is easy to use and store because of its small design and straightforward controls. It is an affordable option for anyone looking for a dependable and effective kitchen partner.The Crompton DS 500 BLK ensures your cooking experience is both convenient and enjoyable.

Specifications of Crompton DS 500 BLK 500-Watt Mixer Grinder with Powertron Motor

Brand: Crompton

Colour: Black & Grey

Product Dimensions : 19D x 17.5W x 22.5H Centimetres

Blade Material: Stainless Steel

Capacity: 1.2 litres

Controls Type: Knob Control

Item Weight: 3.5 Kilograms

Model Name: Crompton DS 500W Mixer Grinder

Pros Cons Motor Vent-X Technology for enhanced motor protection. Noisier operation during use. Titan motor for heavy-duty grinding. It may occupy more space in the kitchen.

B0C7LKSPKY

3. Lifelong 500W Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars | Stainless Steel blades | 3 Speed Operation, 1 Year Manufacturer's Warranty (Black) LLMG39

A handy kitchen gadget is the Lifelong 500W Mixer Grinder, which makes cooking easier and faster. It features four jars for various purposes, such as grinding, blending, and mixing. The robust stainless-steel construction of this mixer grinder's blades contributes to its long-lasting performance. Furthermore, this is the best high-performance home mixer grinder since it has three-speed settings, making it simple to choose the right speed for different foods. The contemporary black hue adds a touch of sophistication to your kitchen. This mixer grinder comes with a one-year manufacturer's guarantee for peace of mind because it is made to last a long time. Because it is easy to use, this is the finest mixer grinder brand for your kitchen.Its 500W motor is capable of flawlessly grinding complex materials. For grinding spices and preparing chutneys and smoothies, this mixer grinder is ideal. Bring the 500W Lifelong Mixer Grinder home to increase cooking enjoyment and efficiency.

Specifications of Lifelong 500W Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars

Brand: Lifelong

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Safety Lock

Capacity: 1.5 litres

Product Dimensions: 35D x 23W x 21H Centimeters

Style: 4 Jars

Pros Cons 500 watts power for efficient grinding Limited speed control options Stainless steel blades for durability Some users reported issues with jar fittings.

B0C7LDLNWP

4. Longway Super Dlx 750-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars for Grinding, Mixing, Juicing with Powerful Motor | 1 Year Warranty | (Black & Gray, 4 Jars)

The Longway Super Dlx 750-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder is a versatile kitchen companion designed for grinding, mixing, and juicing tasks. With a powerful 750-watt motor, it ensures efficient performance across various culinary needs. This Low-priced mixer grinder comes in an attractive black and grey colour scheme, adding a modern touch to your kitchen. Equipped with four jars, this juicer mixer grinder provides ample options for different functions. The strong motor enables effective grinding and mixing, while the additional juicer functionality expands its utility. To give the users confidence in their purchase, Longway offers a 1-year warranty, showcasing their commitment to product durability and customer satisfaction. The black and grey aesthetics add a stylish look to the appliance, blending entirely with contemporary kitchen settings. Thus, the Longway Super Dlx 750-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder is a powerful and multifunctional kitchen companion backed by a warranty, making it thebest mixer grinder for the home.

Specifications of Longway Super Dlx 750-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars

Brand: LONGWAY

Colour: Black & Grey

Special Feature: Safety Lock

Capacity: 1.2 litres

Product Dimensions: 30D x 22W x 22H Centimetres

Style: Modern

Power Source: Corded Electric

Pros Cons 750 watts power for efficient grinding Higher price compared to some other models Vega W5 motor with a 5-year warranty The noise level during operation may be high.

B0C33FLXJJ

5. Activa Easy Mix Nutri Mixer Grinder 500 Watt | Long Lasting Shock Proof ABS Body | Heavy Duty Motor With Nano-Grinding Technology Mixer Grinder Come With 2 Years Warranty

With a 500-watt motor, the Activa Easy Mix Nutri Mixer Grinder is the best mixer grinder under Rs. 2000that combines simplicity and efficiency. Its ABS body that is shock-proof guarantees longevity and safety while in use, offering a reliable answer for routine kitchen chores. This mixer grinder easily handles a variety of grinding tasks because of its powerful engine that incorporates Nano-Grinding Technology. The cutting-edge technology improves grinding, guaranteeing a seamless and effective result. The Active Easy Mix Nutri Mixer Grinder's impressive 2-year guarantee, which gives customers peace of mind and trust in the product's durability, adds to its popularity. This considerate guarantee duration reflects the brand's dedication to client happiness.In conclusion, this Activa 500-watt mixer grinder is a solid option for anybody looking for space-saving home mixer grinders.

Specifications of Activa Easy Mix Nutri Mixer Grinder 500 Watt

Brand: ACTIVA

Colour: BLACK & GRAY

Special Feature: Portable, Leak Proof, Shockproof

Capacity: 2.3 Kilograms

Product Dimensions: 29D x 21W x 22H Centimeters

Included Components: MIXER MOTOR, WARRANTY CARD, 2 JAR

Style: Modern

Pros Cons Nano-grinding technology for improved grinding. Relatively higher price tag. 2-year warranty for customer confidence. Some users reported issues with the lid-locking system.

B0BDZWMGZ1

Maharaja Whiteline 500W Livo Pro Mixer Grinder with 3 Stainless Steel Jars with lid and 20,000 RPM Motor Speed (White & Cherry Red)

Combining design and functionality, the Maharaja Whiteline 500W Livo Pro Mixer Grinder is a multipurpose addition to your kitchen. This mixer grinder's strong 20,000 RPM motor offers effective performance for a range of culinary operations. The appliance's eye-catching white and cherry red colour scheme will liven up your kitchen's interior design. With its three stainless steel jars—all of which have lids—this mixer grinder offers dependability and practicality for blending, mixing, and grinding purposes. The 500W motor provides a dependable and efficient answer for everyday cooking needs. It is a pretty countertop gadget and the best option for a mixer grinder under Rs. 2000 because of its well-thought-out design and colour scheme. Maharaja White Line’s dedication to excellence is apparent in the design of the Livo Pro, making it a solid option for anyone looking foreasy-to-use mixer grinders for home.

Specifications of Maharaja Whiteline 500W Livo Pro Mixer Grinder

Brand: Maharaja Whiteline

Colour: White & Cherry Red

Item Weight: 2 kg 400 g

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 38 x 20 x 24.8 Centimetres

Blade Material: Stainless Steel

Special Feature: Ensures longer operation, less overheating

Pros Cons 20,000 RPM motor speed for efficient performance. Heavyweight, making it less portable. TrueMixx technology for consistent and smooth grinding. Higher power consumption compared to others.

B0BWTCLMBD

Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder (2 Jars, 1 Blade, Silver)

The Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder is a little but mighty kitchen tool with a focus on simplicity and efficiency. This equipment gives your kitchen a modern look with its silver appearance. It provides a simple yet effective method for mixing and grinding with just one blade and two jars. Its small size makes it simple to store, which makes it perfect for small kitchens. The single blade may be used for a variety of tasks, such as blending smoothies and grinding spices. The countertop looks sleeker with the addition of silver. Even while it might not have as many functions as larger mixer grinders, the Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder concentrates on offering a simple answer to common kitchen problems.The Cookwell Bullet is a helpful and reasonably priced option for anyone looking for space-saving home mixer grinders.

Specifications of Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder (2 Jars, 1 Blade, Silver)

Brand: COOKWELL

Colour: Silver

Special Feature: Adjustable Speed Control

Product Dimensions: 14D x 14W x 30H Centimeters

Included Components: User Manual, Blades, Jars, Mixer grinder

Style: Modern

Pros Cons Compact design for easy storage. ISI Certified, ensuring quality standards. Sleek silver appearance for a modern look. 304 Grade SS Blade for durability.

B09H7KFW6H

Pringle 2 Jar Mixer Grinder| 500W Powerful Motor | [ISI] Certified | 304 Grade SS Blade| 2 SS Jars Liquidizing Jar (1 Litres) Chutney Jar (0.4 Litres)3 Speed Options with Whip (1 Year Warranty)

The Pringle 2 Jar Mixer Grinder is a reliable kitchen appliance that combines efficiency and safety. This mixer grinder is designed to handle various grinding tasks effortlessly. The inclusion of ISI certification ensures that the product adheres to stringent quality standards, providing users with confidence in its safety and performance. Featuring 304-grade SS blades, the mixer grinder ensures durability and precision in grinding. The two stainless steel jars – a 1-litre liquidising jar and a 0.4-litre chutney jar – cater to diverse culinary needs. The appliance offers three-speed options along with a whip function, allowing users to customise the grinding experience. Backed by a 1-year warranty, Pringle emphasises the durability and reliability of their product. The Pringle 2 Jar Mixer Grinder is a practical choice for those seeking the best mixer grinder for a home that is certified and user-friendly kitchen companion with essential features for everyday cooking needs.

Specifications of Pringle 2 Jar Mixer Grinder| 500W Powerful Motor

Brand: PRINGLE

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Overload Protection, 1-year onsite warranty, Light Weight

Capacity: 1 litre

Product Dimensions: 30D x 22W x 18H Centimeters

Included Components: Mixer Grinder

Style: Modern

Pros Cons ISI Certified, ensuring quality standards. Not suitable for demanding grinding tasks 304 Grade SS Blade for durability. Some users reported issues with the motor.

B0BTW3YZGY

DIGISMART Nutri Mixer Grinder With 2 Jar | 500 Watt | Long Lasting Shock Proof Abs Body | 18 Mm Heavy Duty Motor Multi-Purpose Blade Come With 1 Years Warranty (Blue)

This low-price mixer grinder with multipurpose kitchen tools is made to make cooking more accessible on a regular basis. The mixer grinder's 500-watt strong motor effectively performs mixing and grinding tasks. Your kitchen will seem stylish because of the bright blue colour. The mixer grinder's long-lasting, shockproof ABS shell guarantees both durability and safety when in use. When combined with a multipurpose blade, the 18 mm heavy-duty motor provides reliable service for a range of culinary applications. Toincrease consumer trust, DIGISMART highlights the brand's dedication to product longevity with a significant 1-year warranty. This is the best option for someone looking for a mixer grinder under rs. 2000 and is a top addition to any kitchen because of its small size and eye-catching colour, which combine practicality and visual appeal. The useful DIGISMART Nutri Mixer Grinder is a reliable and stylish appliance option to streamline their daily cooking routines.

Specifications of DIGISMART Nutri Mixer Grinder With 2 Jar | 500 Watt

Brand: DIGISMART

Colour: Blue

Special Feature: Shockproof, Lightweight

Capacity: 510 Grams

Product Dimensions: 19D x 15W x 12H Centimeters

Included Components: Warranty Card, Mixer Motor, 2 Jar

Style: Modern

Pros Cons Shock-proof ABS Body for safety. Not suitable for demanding grinding tasks 500W motor with Nano-Grinding Technology. Some users reported issues with the motor.

B0C74DWN9T

10. Havok HVK29292/2 heavy duty Mixer Grinder 550W, 2 Food Grade SS Jars with 3 speed control

Specifications of Havok HVK29292/2 heavy duty Mixer Grinder

Brand: Havok

Colour: Black and Orange

Product Dimensions: 15D x 15W x 20H Centimeters

Blade Material: Stainless Steel

Special Feature: Removable Bowl

Controls Type: Knob Control

Model Name: HVK2929292

Pros Cons 550W motor for efficient grinding. Limited Capacity 3-speed control for customised usage. Not Suitable for Heavy-Duty Tasks

B0CQLNM31M

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Orient Electric 500W 500W balanced coil motor ABS body for durability and lightweight design Uniform grinding for consistent results Crompton DS 500 BLK 500-Watt Motor Vent-X Technology Powerful Powertron motor Elegant black and grey design Lifelong 500W Four jars for versatile use Stainless steel blades for durability 3-speed operation for customised grinding Longway Super Dlx 750 Watt 750W motor for efficient grinding Vega W5 motor with a 5-year warranty 4 jars for grinding, mixing, and juicing Activa Easy Mix Nutri 500 Watt Nano-Grinding Technology Shock-proof ABS Body 2-year warranty for customer confidence Maharaja Whiteline 500W Livo Pro 20,000 RPM motor speed TrueMixx technology for smooth grinding 3 stainless steel jars with lids Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder Compact design for easy storage Sleek silver appearance Simple yet effective blending and grinding Pringle 2 Jar Mixer Grinder ISI Certified 304 Grade SS Blade for durability 3-speed options with whip function DIGISMART Nutri Mixer Grinder Shock-proof ABS Body 500W motor with Nano-Grinding Technology 2-year warranty for customer confidence Havok HVK29292/2 heavy duty 550W motor with 3-speed control 2 Food Grade SS Jars Heavy-duty design for efficient grinding tasks

Best overall product

The best mixer grinder for the home among the featured mixer grinders is the Maharaja Whiteline 500W Livo Pro. With its powerful 20,000 RPM motor speed, TrueMixx technology for consistent grinding, and three stainless steel jars with lids, it stands out as a versatile and efficient kitchen companion. The 500W motor provides a reliable solution for various cooking needs, and the contemporary white and cherry red design adds a touch of sophistication to any kitchen. Maharaja Whiteline's commitment to more extended operation and less overheating makes the Livo Pro a standout choice. Whether you're blending, mixing, or grinding, this mixer grinder delivers exceptional performance, making it the best overall product for those seeking a perfect balance between style and functionality in their kitchen appliances.

Value for money product

The low-price mixer grinder among the featured mixer grinders is the Orient Electric 500W Kitchen Kraft model. Packed with features and priced reasonably, it offers a powerful 500W balanced coil motor, ensuring efficient performance for various kitchen tasks. The ABS body provides durability while maintaining a lightweight design. With three stainless steel jars for different grinding needs and uniform grinding capability, this mixer grinder caters to a range of culinary requirements. What makes it an excellent value-for-money choice is the 5-year motor warranty, providing users with long-term assurance and peace of mind.

How do you find the best mixer grinders for homes under ₹ 2000?

Discovering the best mixer grinders for homes under ₹2000 involves a meticulous examination of various brands, models, and user reviews. By considering factors such as motor power, durability, features, and overall performance, a selection was made to ensure that each product on the list offers optimal value within the specified budget. Thorough research was conducted to assess the quality, customer feedback, and brand reputation, aiming to present a diverse range of options that cater to different preferences and requirements. The chosen mixer grinders not only come with affordable price tags but also boast features like robust motors, durable construction, and innovative technologies.

