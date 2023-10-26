Amazon Sale 2023: Explore deals, more than 45% off on 750-watt mixer grinders

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 is witness to all the great deals and offers on the best mixer grinder brands and other kitchen and home appliances. The nostalgic aroma of spices that lingers and spreads from an Indian kitchen to the entire household is intrinsic to traditional Indian cooking. To further simplify it, Indian cooking is nothing but the right blend of spices and ingredients that are used to prepare delectable and appetizing food and dishes. Who wouldn’t know the significance of the traditional“sil batta” and the spices, purees, and chutneys that could be made using this grinding stone? Amazon Sale: Invest in a good 750-watt mixer grinder now and get major discount.

Earlier, it was an inseparable part of the Indian Kitchen. But now as technological advancement has taken over all the aspects of our lives and homes, the kitchen zone has not been spared! Modern kitchen appliances, such as a mixer –grinder, or blender have become indispensable tools in the kitchen. From grinding various spices and herbs to making purees and chutneys; crush and grind all these ingredients conveniently to enhance the flavour of your dish. Investing in a mixer grinder brings many benefits.

It is a flexible kitchen appliance that can be used to make a variety of dishes. Another quality of this kitchen appliance that makes it stand out from the crowd is its easy and simple application. It is not some over-the-top machinery that needs extra effort rather it is uncomplicated and user-friendly kitchen equipment. Absolute Dry and fine grinding can conveniently be achieved by this mixer grinder. Several brands are offering the best deals of more than 45% off on 750w mixer grinder models. To help you reach a decision, we have created a list of 10 great quality mixer grinders along with the value for money and best overall product.

Philips HL7756/00 Mixer Grinder

The Philips mixer grinder is one of the most sought out products on this list. It is well-suited to grind even the toughest of ingredients. The newly engineered strong and powerful turbo motor helps in nonstop and smooth grinding of the spices and other ingredients. It features a 750-watt turbo motor which delivers a smooth grinding experience and can grind the most difficult pulses, spices, and other items. At the Amazon sale 2023, the buyer can avail of exciting deals from top brands with a no-cost EMI scheme offer on the price. You can get this Philips mixer grinder at 34% off on its cost.

Specifications on Philips HL7756/00 Mixer Grinder

Brand: PHILIPS

Colour: Black

Product Dimensions: 37D x 21W x 26H Centimeters

Blade Material: Stainless Steel

Capacity: 1500 Millilitres

Controls Type: Alloy

Item Weight: 3 Kilograms

Pros Cons 3 multipurpose jars Not dishwasher-safe

B01GZSQJPA

2. Havells Klassic 750 Watt Mixer Grinder

The Havells brand launches this 750-watt mixer grinder packed with great features and specifications. One of them would be the wide mouth of the jar. The wideness makes it easier to clean and maintain. Another feature that makes this item absolutely user-friendly is its lock feature. The hands-free twist lock mechanism makes sure that the user doesn’t have to put in any extra effort while using the grinder. At a great 56% off, grab this amazing product in the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023. All the other features and functions are mentioned below.

Specifications of Havells Klassic 750 Watt Mixer Grinder

Brand: Havells

Colour: Black

Product Dimensions: 30D x 40.5W x 28.3H Centimeters

Blade Material: Stainless Steel

Capacity: 1.5 litres

Controls Type: Knob Control

Item Weight: 5000 Grams

Pros Cons Safety lock can be a little noisy

B0BSNDN3S7

Also read:Get 61% off on best kitchen grinder machine this Amazon Home Shopping Spree Sale

3. INALSA Mixer Grinder

The INALSA 750-watt mixer grinder can be your perfect aid in preparing sweet and savory dishes. With this grinder, you will get the best results with the Maxxblend feature. The powerful motor comes with a high torque ensuring fine grinding of the ingredients. The Maxxblend blades are uniquely crafted for even and powerful grinding functions. Here is your chance to purchase this product at 61% off on the original selling price at the Amazon sale 2023. You can avail more such deals on the best mixer grinder brands in the ongoing Amazon Great Indian festival.

Specifications of INALSA Mixer Grinder

Brand: INALSA

Colour: Grey

Product Dimensions: 8.7D x 14.6W x 10.4H Centimeters

Blade Material: Stainless Steel

Special Feature Safety Lock, , Capacity: 1.5 litres

Controls Type: Knob Control

Item Weight: 2800 Grams

Pros Cons Adjustable Speed Control Available in single color

B09SD9WB15

4. Butterfly Jet Elite Mixer Grinder

The base of the Butterfly Jet Elite mixer grinder comes equipped with anti-slip pads. This means that it will not slip or move about while grinding. Another thing that ensures a strong grip is the soled and sturdy handle attached to the jar. Another feature of this product is the three-speed setting. The 3-speed knob eases the user’s job to continuously switch between the modes while preparing for your dish. Other than this feature, there is a special ventilator which will help in reducing motor heating. You can get this quality mixer grinder for a discounted price at the Amazon sale 2023.

Specifications of Butterfly Jet Elite Mixer Grinder

Brand: Butterfly

Colour: grey

Product Dimensions: 18D x 51W x 29H Centimeters

Blade Material: Stainless Steel

Controls Type: Knob Control

Item Weight: 5250 Grams

Pros Cons Auto Shut off The handle of the juicer jar could have been better

B07DGD4Z4C

5. Prestige Iris Plus 750 W Mixer Grinder

The brand Prestige promises a high-quality and better function. It is one of the most efficient, great-quality, and reliable Kitchen appliances. The 750-watt powerful motor helps the user in grinding and blending all varieties of food and ingredients. It is instrumental in saving a lot of time and effort for the user. This mixer grinder possesses 3 premium quality stainless steel jars which offer versatile functionality. From smoothies and shakes to dips and chutneys, you can easily prepare anything and everything with this amazing prestige iris plus mixer grinder. Avail of top deals on this mixer grinder at the Amazon Sale 2023.

Specifications of Prestige Iris Plus 750 W Mixer Grinder

Brand: Prestige

Special Feature Ergonomic Handle,

Product Dimensions: 2D x 50W x 29H Centimeters

Colour: Black

Number of Speeds: three

Blade Material: Stainless Steel

Power Source: ‎Corded Electric

Pros Cons Multiple Attachments Can be a little expensive for some buyers

B08CFJBZRK

6. Crompton Ameo 750-Watt Mixer Grinder

Are you looking for a powerful mixer grinder? Well, the Crompton Ameo mixer grinder is the solution to all your needs. This grinder enables the user to grind in larger quantities at a high speed. Not only is this electrical appliance highly efficient, but also it is easy to clean. You can conveniently clean the single-leaf blades and use them again to prepare mouth-watering dishes. The strong and leak–resistant lid makes sure that no food is wasted or drips out of the jar while grinding. Now the buyer can also benefit from great deals on the best mixer grinder at the Amazon bug sale 2023.

Specifications of Crompton Ameo 750-Watt Mixer Grinder

Brand: Crompton

Color: Black Sea Green

Product Dimensions: 29D x 39.5W x 26H Centimeters

Blade Material: Stainless Steel

Capacity: 3 Kilograms

Controls Type: Knob Control

Item Weight: 1000 Grams

Pros Cons Enhanced motor ventilation the steel quality could have been better

B07XR2NXM6

7. Philips HL7759/00 Mixer Grinder

This Philips mixer grinder comprises a quick and advanced ventilation function that provides quick and faster cooling of the electrical appliance which helps in maintaining the motor for a long period. It comes with leak-resistant jars which are specially crafted with sturdy rubber gaskets for the lid of the jars. It promises a strong, smooth, and secure locking of the jar to avoid any spillage or wastage of food items. His product could make for an efficient kitchen addition at a discounted price rate from the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

Specifications of Philips HL7759/00 Mixer Grinder

Brand: PHILIPS

Colour: Black

Product Dimensions: 58D x 24W x 31H Centimeters

Blade Material: Stainless Steel

Controls Type: Knob Control

Item Weight: 3.8 Kilograms

Pros Cons Stainless steel jar material Not dishwasher-safe

B0BSV42486

8. Morphy Richards Icon Superb Mixer Grinder

The MORPHY Richards mixer grinder is one of the top-notch products in this category. For all the buyers, this mixer grinder is available at 62% off at the Amazon big sale 2023. This mixer grinder comes with a 1.7L juicer jar, 1.5 liquidizing jars, 1L wet or dries grinding jar, and 0.4L chutney and dip jar. The non-slip feature of this appliance ensures complete stability while the grinder is in operation. The mixer grinder runs on a strong motor making the grinding and blending process smoother and more efficient. It consists of four strong and hardened stainless steel blades for multipurpose usage.

Specifications of Morphy Richards Icon Superb Mixer Grinder

Brand: Morphy Richards

Colour: Silver & Black

Special Feature Safety Lock, Multiple Attachments, , Adjustable Speed Control

Capacity : 400 Milliliters

Product Dimensions: 19D x 54W x 32.5H Centimeters

Power Source: Corded Electric

Pros Cons Pulse Technology Can be a little noisy

B08H673XKN

9. Longway Super Dlx Mixer Grinder

The Longway Super DLX mixer grinder is a great choice for anyone looking to upscale their appliance collection. It is an effortless blend of good looks and superior performance. The strong 750-watt mixer grinder lets you grind even the toughest od the ingredients. Available in a classic black and grey color combination, this product is sure to add more charm to your kitchen countertop. The stainless steel blades are there to uniformly churn and grind your food items. Don’t let this opportunity slip out of your hands and grab this appliance at a great 61% off from the Amazon sale 2023.

Specifications of Longway Super Dlx 4 Jar 750 Watt Mixer Grinder

Brand: LONGWAY

Colour: Black & Grey

Product Dimensions: 31D x 22W x 22H Centimeters

Blade Material: Stainless Steel

Capacity: 1.2 litres

Item Weight: 3000 Grams

Pros cons It comprises easy grip handles for user’s convenience Available in single color

B0C33FLXJJ

Also read:Amazon Sale: Buy water purifiers and mixer grinders at attractive deal price

10. Usha Colt Plus MG 3772 Mixer Grinder

Available in various types and colors, the USHA mixer grinder is a seamless combination of elegance and excellent performance. The 750-watt high-torque copper motor lets you easily grind and blend various food items. For fine and smooth grinding, this mixer grinder comprises four hardened stainless steel techno blades. Another important feature of this item is a self-lubricated bronze bush which ensures durability and a longer shelf life. In this festive season, buyers have a reason to rejoice as Amazon is offering exclusive deals on top 750-watt mixer grinder brands at the Amazon Great Indian festival.

Specifications of Usha Colt Plus MG 3772 750-Watt Copper Motor Mixer Grinder with 3 Jars

Brand: USHA

Colour: ‎Green

Product Dimensions: 15D x 16W x 23H Centimeters

Blade Material: Stainless Steel

Capacity : 1.5 litres

Controls Type: ‎Knob Control

Item Weight: ‎4200 Gram

Pros Cons Anti-skid feature can have a heating issue

B09QZ1HN29

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Philips HL7756/00 Mixer Grinder Strong built Good quality stainless steel Powerful motor Havells Klassic 750 Watt Mixer Grinder Available in two colors Safety-lock scratch-free INALSA Mixer Grinder Overload Protection Leak Proof Multipurpose Butterfly Jet Elite Mixer Grinder Shock-resistant Unbreakable lid Good design Prestige Iris Plus 750 W Mixer Grinder Ergonomic design Sturdy build Attractive color Crompton Ameo 750-Watt Mixer Grinder Firm cushion pads Ergonomic handle design Motor vent X- technology Philips HL7759/00 Mixer Grinder Advanced ventilation system Leak-proof Strong coupler Morphy Richards Icon Superb Mixer Grinder Easy-to-operate Scratch-proof Decent color Longway Super Dlx Mixer Grinder Easy grip handles Attractive color Powerful motor Usha Colt Plus MG 3772 Mixer Grinder Strong built Available in multiple colors Anti-slip feature

Best overall product

Although the list has all the best-rated products, still if we have to elect one as the best overall mixer grinder, The INALSA Mixer Grinder would be our obvious choice. It is loaded with ergonomic features and functions that one can purchase at reasonable prices.

Value for money

At a great 61% off, the Longway Super Dlx 4 Jar Mixer Grinder is offered for ₹1,299 at the Amazon big sale 2023. You can check out the best deals on different mixer grinder brands on Amazon.

How to find the ideal mixer grinder appliance that would suit your cooking requirements?

When you set out to buy a mixer grinder, there are certain things you need to enquire about the electrical appliance to purchase the one that would suit your requirements. The wattage of the appliance is of paramount importance. The price, jar capacity, overload protection, blade material, and noise level are some of the key pointers that one should check before buying a mixer grinder. You can check and compare several brands and prices and the specifications offered to make the right decision.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!