Amazon Sale: Buy water purifiers and mixer grinders at attractive deal price

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 has been ongoing for some time now, offering so many of us the opportunity to get kitchen appliances at discounted prices. Two of the home appliances that have become requisites in the kitchen over the years are water purifier and mixer grinder. Water purifiers ensure safe drinking water by removing pollutants and maintaining the essential mineral balance. they provide access to pure and healthy drinking water, contributing to the overall well-being and health of individuals and families. Mixer grinders help in saving a lot of time. Mixer grinders are essential for modern kitchens, enabling efficient and quick preparation of a variety of dishes. They facilitate the blending, grinding, and mixing of various ingredients, saving valuable time and effort in food preparation.

1. Prestige Iris Plus 750 W Mixer Grinder With 4 Jars (3 Stainless Steel Jars+ 1 Juicer Jar) 4 Super Efficient Stainless Blades 2 Years Warranty Black, 750 watts

The Prestige Iris Plus 750 W Mixer Grinder is designed to make your kitchen tasks easier. It comes with 4 jars, including 3 stainless steel jars and 1 juicer jar, making it versatile for various grinding and blending needs. Equipped with 4 super efficient stainless blades, it ensures smooth and efficient grinding. With a warranty of 2 years, this black 750-watt mixer grinder is a durable and reliable addition to your kitchen. Grab this efficient kitchen companion at a discounted price this Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

Specifications of Prestige Iris Plus 750 W Mixer Grinder:

Power: 750 watts

Jars: 3 stainless steel jars, 1 juicer jar

Blades: 4 super efficient stainless blades

Warranty: 2 years

B08CFJBZRK

2. Philips HL7756/00 Mixer Grinder 750 Watt, 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars with 3 Speed Control and Pulse function (Black)

The Philips HL7756/00 Mixer Grinder is a powerhouse in the kitchen, offering 750 watts of grinding power. It comes with 3 stainless steel multipurpose jars, enabling you to grind various ingredients with ease. The 3-speed control and pulse function allow you to achieve the desired consistency for your recipes. With its sleek black design, this mixer grinder is a perfect combination of style and functionality. Make this reliable kitchen essential yours at a discounted rate during the Amazon Sale 2023.

Specifications of Philips HL7756/00 Mixer Grinder:

Power: 750 watts

Jars: 3 stainless steel multipurpose jars

Speed control: 3-speed control and pulse function

Colour: Black

B01GZSQJPA

3. Butterfly Jet Elite Mixer Grinder, 750W, 4 Jars (Grey)

The Butterfly Jet Elite Mixer Grinder is a high-performance appliance for your kitchen. With a powerful 750W motor, it effortlessly grinds and blends various ingredients. It comes with 4 jars that cater to different grinding requirements. The sleek and stylish grey design adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen space. Efficient and reliable, this mixer grinder from Butterfly is a must-have for any modern kitchen. Avail of this sophisticated kitchen essential at a special price during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

Specifications of Butterfly Jet Elite Mixer Grinder:

Power: 750 watts

Jars: 4 jars

Colour: Grey

B07DGD4Z4C

4. Bajaj Rex 500W Mixer Grinder with Nutri-Pro Feature, 3 Jars, White

The Bajaj Rex 500W Mixer Grinder is a compact and efficient appliance that simplifies your grinding tasks. Equipped with the Nutri-Pro feature, it ensures that you retain the nutritional value of your ingredients while grinding. With 3 jars for different purposes, this mixer grinder provides versatility in the kitchen. The sleek white design adds a touch of elegance to your countertop. Bring home this reliable and convenient kitchen companion at a discounted rate during the Amazon Sale 2023.

Specifications of Bajaj Rex 500W Mixer Grinder:

Power: 500 watts

Jars: 3 jars

Colour: White

B00HVXS7WC

5. AquaguardSure Delight NXT RO+UV 6 L Storage Water Purifier, 4 Stage purifications, Suitable for Borwell, tanker, municipal water(Black), Eureka Forbes

The AquaguardSure Delight NXT Water Purifier is an advanced solution for clean and safe drinking water. With a 4-stage purification process including RO and UV, it eliminates harmful contaminants from various water sources. It has a 6L storage capacity, ensuring that you always have access to purified water. Its sleek black design adds a modern touch to your kitchen. Trust Eureka Forbes to provide you with this reliable water purifier at a discounted price during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

Specifications of AquaguardSure Delight NXT RO+UV 6 L Storage Water Purifier:

Purification stages: 4-stage purification

Storage capacity: 6 litres

Suitable for: Borwell, tanker, municipal water

Colour: Black

B09TB2YC13

6. AquaguardSure Delight NXT RO+UV+UF,6L water purifier,5 stages purification,Suitable for borewell, tanker, municipal water(Black) from Eureka Forbes

The AquaguardSure Delight NXT Water Purifier is a comprehensive solution to your water purification needs. With 5 stages of purification, including RO, UV, and UF, it ensures that your water is free from impurities and contaminants. It is suitable for various water sources, including borewell, tanker, and municipal water. The 6L capacity ensures a constant supply of clean water for your household. Get this reliable water purifier from Eureka Forbes at a discounted price during the Amazon Sale 2023.

Specifications of AquaguardSure Delight NXT RO+UV+UF,6L Water Purifier:

Purification stages: 5-stage purification

Suitable for: Borewell, tanker, municipal water

Capacity: 6 litres

Colour: Black

B09YLWT89W

7. Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable For Borwell Tanker & Municipal Water Also

The Havells AQUAS Water Purifier combines technology with design to offer you safe and clean drinking water. With a 5-stage purification process, including RO and UF, it ensures the removal of harmful impurities. The incorporation of copper, zinc, and essential minerals further enhances the quality of the purified water. With a 7L tank capacity, it provides a sufficient quantity of water for your family. The white and blue design adds a contemporary touch to your kitchen. Secure this efficient water purifier at a discounted price during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

Specifications of Havells AQUAS Water Purifier:

Purification stages: 5-stage purification

Tank capacity: 7 litres

Suitable for: Borwell, tanker, municipal water

Colour: White and Blue

B0B4981KGD

8. HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF AS wall mounted/Counter top Black 10L Water Purifier

The HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF is a smart choice for your home's water purification needs. With a capacity of 10 litres, it ensures that you have a steady supply of clean drinking water. Its wall-mounted or countertop design provides flexibility in installation. The black finish adds a sleek and modern touch to your kitchen. Enjoy the benefits of this efficient water purifier, available at a discounted price during the Amazon Sale 2023.

Specifications of HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF 10L Water Purifier:

Purification technologies: RO, UV, MF

Capacity: 10 litres

Installation: Wall mounted/Countertop

Colour: Black

B08BJN4MP3

9. AO Smith Z9 Hot+ normal RO |Baby-Safe Water |Hot Water |10 L Storage|8-Stage Purification | 100%RO+SCMT (Silver Charged Membrane Tech.)|Wall mount Water Purifier

The AO Smith Z9 Hot+ Normal RO Water Purifier is a state-of-the-art solution for your household's water purification needs. With an 8-stage purification process, including RO and SCMT technology, it ensures the elimination of harmful contaminants, providing you with safe and pure drinking water. The provision for hot water adds convenience to your daily routine. With a storage capacity of 10 litres, it caters to the water requirements of your entire family. The wall-mounted design saves valuable space in your kitchen. Bring home this advanced water purifier during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 at a discounted price.

Specifications of AO Smith Z9 Hot+ Normal RO 10 L Wall Mount Water Purifier:

Purification stages: 8-stage purification

Technologies: RO, SCMT

Storage capacity: 10 litres

Installation: Wall mount

B0755JMLFV

10. A.O.Smith Z2+ Under the Counter Water Purifier 100%RO Technology 6-Stages of Purification Mineraliser Tech 5 L Storage Sleek & Compact Design Under the Sink 1-year Comprehensive Warranty White

The A.O.Smith Z2+ Under the Counter Water Purifier is a perfect blend of performance and elegance. Utilising 100% RO technology and a 6-stage purification process, it ensures that your drinking water is free from impurities and contaminants. The incorporation of mineralizer technology adds essential minerals to the purified water, enhancing its taste and quality. With a storage capacity of 5 litres, it efficiently meets the drinking water needs of your household. The sleek and compact design makes it an ideal choice for modern kitchens. Avail of this reliable water purifier with a comprehensive 1-year warranty at a discounted price during the Amazon Sale 2023.

Specifications of A.O.Smith Z2+ Under the Counter Water Purifier:

Purification stages: 6-stage purification

Technologies: 100% RO, Mineraliser Tech

Storage capacity: 5 litres

Design: Sleek and compact, under the sink installation

Colour: White

B07F5M6GKY

Pros and cons

Product Pros Cons Prestige Iris Plus 750 W Mixer Grinder Powerful 750W motor, Durable build, 2-year warranty Slightly higher price point, Limited colour options Philips HL7756/00 Mixer Grinder Versatile 3-speed control, Sleek black design, Efficient 750W motor Comparatively loud operation, Limited jar capacity Butterfly Jet Elite Mixer Grinder Powerful 750W motor, Sleek and stylish design, Versatile 4 jars Slightly noisy operation, Limited colour options Bajaj Rex 500W Mixer Grinder Nutri-Pro feature for nutrition retention, Compact design, Affordable pricing Relatively lower power motor, Limited speed settings AquaguardSure Delight NXT RO+UV 6 L Storage Water Purifier Advanced 4-stage purification, Ample 6L storage, Suitable for various water sources Regular filter replacement needed, Requires electricity AquaguardSure Delight NXT RO+UV+UF,6L Water Purifier Comprehensive 5-stage purification, Suitable for multiple water sources, Ample 6L storage Regular maintenance required, Slightly bulky design Havells AQUAS Water Purifier Advanced 5-stage purification, 7L tank capacity, Stylish white and blue design Regular filter changes required, Requires electricity HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF 10L Water Purifier Efficient RO+UV+MF purification, Large 10L capacity, Space-saving design Regular filter replacement needed, Requires electricity AO Smith Z9 Hot+ Normal RO 10 L Wall Mount Water Purifier Comprehensive 8-stage purification, Hot water provision, Ample 10L storage Higher initial investment, Requires electricity A.O.Smith Z2+ Under the Counter Water Purifier 6-stage purification with mineralizer, Compact and sleek design, 5L storage Professional installation required, Higher initial cost

Best value for money:

The Butterfly Jet Elite Mixer Grinder, with its powerful 750W motor and 4 jars catering to various grinding needs, offers the best value for money. Its efficient performance, sleek design, and durable build make it a worthwhile investment for any kitchen. With a reasonable price point and a range of features, it provides exceptional functionality without compromising on quality, making it a smart choice for budget-conscious buyers looking for long-term reliability and performance.

Best deal:

The Havells AQUAS Water Purifier, with its 5-stage purification process and a 7L tank capacity, is the best deal during the Amazon Sale, offering an astounding discount on it. This feature-packed water purifier ensures the supply of clean and safe drinking water for your family. With its advanced purification technologies and ample storage capacity, combined with the current discount, this is an opportunity not to be missed. Secure this essential appliance now to enjoy the benefits of safe and purified drinking water for your household.



