‘10 paise a word’: Legal researcher says she was offered ₹50 for 500-word article

A legal researcher has raised questions about low pay for skilled professionals after sharing a job offer that left many surprised. In a LinkedIn post, she revealed that she was offered just ₹50 to write a 500-word legal article despite her academic achievements and years of study. The legal researcher questioned the low pay offered for legal writing. (Representative Image)

The post was shared on LinkedIn by Ipshita Goyal.

She wrote, "Today, I received what someone called an 'opportunity'. I was offered ₹50 for every 500 words of legal content writing. For a moment, I smiled. Then I paused. Years of studying law. A double gold medal. Research publications. Endless nights in libraries. Hours spent understanding judgments, statutes and policy. And somewhere, all of that was valued at 10 paise a word."

She added, "This isn't a post about entitlement. No degree guarantees success. But it does make me wonder: What is the bigger tragedy in India? Unemployment, or the normalisation of underpaying skilled labour?"

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The legal researcher went on to say that the market had become accustomed to cheap intellectual work, where asking for fair compensation was often seen as arrogance while exploitative pay was presented as an opportunity.

She also pointed out that many talented students and young professionals accept such offers because they have bills to pay and very few opportunities to choose from. Concluding her post, she wrote, "Perhaps the real crisis isn't the lack of jobs. Perhaps it's that we've become comfortable treating knowledge, research and professional expertise as disposable. We can, and should, do better."

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