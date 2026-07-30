‘Hamari company sirf ₹10 leti hai’: Security guard shows hearty workplace lunch

Opening a plastic bag containing the meal, he shows papad, karele ka bhujia, sabzi, pyaaz, rice and dal.

He then says, “Lunch ka time ho raha hai. Chaliye dekhte hain company ne aaj kya bheja hai.”

In the clip, Anand says, “Toh doston, aa gaya company ka khaana. Hamari company sirf ₹10 leti hai.”

The video was shared by Instagram user Anand Kumar. The caption reads, “Company ka lunch only 10 rupees mein.”

A security guard has given people a glimpse of the affordable meal provided by his company, and the video has left many impressed. Shared on Instagram, the clip shows the lunch he receives for just ₹10, with viewers praising both the variety and the price.

Internet reacts The video received plenty of reactions in the comments section. While many people appreciated the company's affordable lunch, some felt the food should be packed in containers instead of plastic bags.

One user wrote, “The company should change the packaging a little.”

Another asked, “Which company?”

A third commented, “Bhai, mujhe bhi job dila do apne saath.”

Praising both the meal and the creator, one user wrote, “Maza aa gaya yeh khaana dekhkar. Mujhe dal, chawal aur karele ki bhujia bahut pasand hai. Bhai, aap bahut achhi videos banate ho. Aap kahan se videos banate ho? Love you, mera bhai.”

Another person asked, “Kaunsi company hai, bhai?”

One user wrote, “God bless the owner of the company.”

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Another commented, “It is great that your company provides food, but why is it served in plastic bags? Can't it be packed in a lunch box instead?”

One comment read, “A man can do everything for his family.”

Another user added, “Swasth raho, mast raho. Enjoy karo.”