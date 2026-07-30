Indian woman married to US soldier reveals buying a house for ₹13,000: 'Meet my pati dev'

An Indian woman’s video about her life as the wife of a US soldier is being widely shared online. In the clip, she talks about the benefits available to military families in the United States, including education, healthcare and housing. Indian woman talks about life with her US Army husband. (Instagram/@meghamitch)

The couple’s conversation about military perks has left many viewers curious about the opportunities that come with serving in the US Army.

The video was shared by Instagram page @meghamitch. The caption read, “I married an American soldier, and these are 3 of the biggest benefits we’ve experienced as a military family. From education to healthcare, military service comes with opportunities that many people don’t know about.”

In the clip, the Megha says, “US army mein kaam karne ke 3 benefits.”

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Talking about the first benefit, she says, “First is free education for life.” Her husband adds, “Yes, free, for the entire country. You can go to any school, and they pay you $1,000 a month to go to school.”

Explaining the second benefit, the woman says, “Second is healthcare.” Her husband replies, “Free healthcare for any issues for life at any facility across the country.”

The couple then talks about housing benefits. The woman says, “Third is buying a house.” Her husband explains, “All you have to do is pay for the paperwork, which is $140, and get the keys to the house.”

She adds, “Which is almost ₹13,000, and you can buy a house.”

Check out the full video here.

How did social media react? Many viewers congratulated the couple and shared their thoughts in the comments section. Several users said they admired their relationship, while others wanted to know more about the benefits available to military families.

One user wrote, “I would also want a life partner like this. God bless you both.”

Another commented, “I wish for a life partner like this. I manifest it. God give you lots of happiness and joy.”

A third user said, “Congratulations dear, you got a perfect life.”

Others praised the couple’s bond, with one person writing, “God bless you both. Cute couple.”

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Some viewers were also curious about their journey. A comment read, “Please, I need more information for my son,” while another asked, “How did she get him?”

Another user wrote, “Your destiny is a dream of every Indian girl.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)