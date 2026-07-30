‘I wished for him every birthday’: Woman breaks down as parents surprise her with puppy

Many children dream of having a pet, but convincing their parents is often the hardest part. One woman held on to that dream for years, making the same birthday and Christmas wish without much hope that it would ever come true. Woman left in tears after parents surprise her with puppy. (Instagram/@anushkakerkar_)

Years later, her parents decided to surprise her in a way she never expected. A video capturing the emotional moment has touched viewers, with many saying it left them reaching for tissues.

Birthday wish comes true The video was shared on Instagram by Anushka Kerkar, who revealed that she had wanted a puppy ever since she was a child.

In the caption, she wrote, "My heart is so full. My family feels complete now. I was a kid when I dreamt of having a puppy. Like every other kid, it was impossible to convince my Indian parents, mainly because of how big a responsibility it is. For every birthday wish and every Christmas wish, I asked my parents for a puppy. Even though I knew the answer, I always tried my luck."

She added, "I blew out every birthday candle wishing for him. He was always in my prayers. He was also on my vision board, and I truly manifested having him with me. And he's here. He is my boogie, my baby, a piece of my heart. I don't know when the planning started. I don't know when they met him or when they chose him, but he is the dog of my dreams, and I'm so lucky to have him. My parents once again proved why they are the best. Thank you, Mamma, Dada and Aarya. I am a dog parent now."

The video begins with Anushka returning home from work on her parents' anniversary. As she walks in, her brother Aarya says, "Perfect time, Didi comes."

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Noticing cameras around the house, Anushka asks, "What are you all recording?"

Soon, she notices a bedsheet covering what her mother casually says is a bundle of clothes meant for ironing. Curious, Anushka lifts the bedsheet and discovers a basket with a Shih Tzu puppy inside.

Overcome with emotion, she hugs her mother, picks up the puppy and begins crying. "How do you all know which one I wanted?" she asks. Her family replies, "We know, ya." Smiling through tears, she says the puppy is exactly the one she had always wanted before thanking her family.

Check out the full video below: