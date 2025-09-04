Optical illusion: Only those with high IQ can spot the puppy in viral challenge

Do you love playing hide-and-seek? In this viral optical illusion challenge, players have to spot a "puppy" hiding somewhere. Optical illusions are among the top trends on the internet. They help enhance a person's observational skills and improve focus. Playing such games on a regular basis is said to be a healthy exercise for our visual system, focus and concentration. Today's optical illusion challenges users to find the hidden puppy(Representational Image)

Optical illusion: What is the viral ‘puppy’ challenge?

On Reddit, an optical illusion has left many scratching their heads ever since it was posted on the r/FindTheSniper forum. At first glimpse, players get to witness a room, featuring several books on a shelf, a doormat, and other things. But hidden somewhere in this image is a dog. People have been asked to spot the animal.

Need a hint? The puppy is present in the bottom half of the image.

Optical illusion: What's the answer?

Those who can spot the dog in less than 10 seconds undoubtedly have sharp vision and great visual abilities. However, if you failed to find it, you are not alone. In the comments section of the post, while some admitted to not being able to spot the dog, others shared the answer to the optical illusion challenge.

“Left side under table - brown tail sticking out- he feels cozy and safe under there,” one person wrote. Another user added, “I see a tail around the leg of the book case.”

FAQs:

1. Where is the dog hiding in this optical illusion?

The dog is lying under the table.

2. Why was it so difficult to crack this one?

Actually, you only get to see the brown tail of the dog under the table. The tail is well camouflaged with the brown-colored floor in the image.

3. Why should people solve optical illusions?

Such healthy exercises allow people to boost focus and concentration.