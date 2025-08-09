Optical illusion: Only eagle-eyed people can spot the dog in 7 seconds

An all-new optical illusion has taken over the internet by storm. The only task players have in hand is to spot the dog in a viral image, but the well camouflaged picture has left even the pro players scratching their heads as they were unable to find the dog, even after keenly watching it for several minutes. If you think you have great observational skills and brilliant eyesight, then there cannot be a better way to start your weekend. This visual illusion is surely not going to disappoint you at all. Optical illusion: Can you find the dog in seven seconds?(Reddit)

A daily dose of such fun games makes for a healthy exercise for the brain and eyes, letting people gain significant insights about their visual abilities. With clever usage of patterns and colors, optical illusions certainly want players to give their 100 per cent and force them to look beyond the obvious to find the answers.

Optical illusion: What to do?

An extreme-level challenge has gained significant popularity on Reddit ever since it was shared on the subreddit 'Find the Sniper' by a user named dscream. People have been asked to "find the dog" in the image, which gives a normal view of a room. Only people with sharp vision can complete the challenge in seven seconds.

Hidden somewhere in this photo is a dog camouflaged in its surroundings. All that players need to do is spot the animal. Such optical illusions tap into the way the brain processes patterns, shapes, and contrasts. More than being playful puzzles, these can be considered windows into how we look at the world around us. See the image in the Reddit post here.

Optical illusion: Answer

In the comments section of the post, several people have answered. "Dog is on the black bath mat," one person wrote. Another one added that the dog is black and is on the rug at the bottom of the image.

Those who guessed the correct answer certainly have great observational skills and sharp vision. Now, before moving on to the next optical illusion challenge, do share this one with your friends and family members to check how many of them can identify the dog in the image.

FAQs

Why is this puzzle difficult?

The dog is camouflaged among the natural surroundings, making it difficult for people to identify it.

Are optical illusions good for your brain?

Yes, playing such games does help in improving focus, visual perception, and attention to detail.

Where is the dog located in the image?

It is present on the black rug.