Optical illusion: Can you spot the mistake in this grid of 202s? Only one cell is wrong

A new visual puzzle is making the rounds online, and it is deceptively simple: a green grid filled with the number “202” repeated over and over - 143 times to be exact. At first glance, nothing seems wrong. But there’s one detail that sets a single cell apart. Instead of “202,” one box reads “2o2,” replacing the zero with a lowercase “o.” In the optical illusion, people have been asked to spot '2o2' in the sea of '202'.

The mistake is barely noticeable. It blends right in unless you look closely. And that is exactly why this image has gone viral. Shared widely on WhatsApp and social media platforms, the optical illusion dares users to find the incorrect cell within 10 seconds. Some manage to do it quickly, while there are several others who have spent minutes scanning every row and column without luck.

The grid contains 13 columns and 11 rows. All cells are shaded in alternating hues of green, which adds a subtle distraction and makes the typo even harder to catch. It is the kind of illusion that plays with your focus - your eyes register the repeating numbers as a pattern, and your brain starts skipping over details.

The answer lies deep in the grid

For those still searching: the odd cell is located in the 10th row and 11th column. Instead of “202,” you’ll spot a lowercase “o” slipped into the middle, “2o2.” It’s a classic visual trick. When numbers and letters use the same font, especially sans-serif styles, differences like “0” vs “o” can be almost invisible.

The puzzle is a test of attention to detail, and many people are sharing it with friends to see who can crack it the fastest. In group chats and comment threads, users have posted times ranging from two seconds to nearly five minutes.

Players have been asked the identify the typo in the viral optical illusion.

Why such brain teasers go viral

It is not the first time a seemingly basic visual challenge has gone viral. From color illusions to “find the object” puzzles, people love quick mental tests that don’t require much time - just sharp eyes and focus. The simplicity is the hook, and the frustration is half the fun.

If you have spotted the “2o2” already, consider yourself sharp. If not, don’t worry, you are far from alone.

