Optical illusion: Can you find end of the garden hose in just 10 seconds? Only 1% can do it

If you believe you are quick at solving puzzling visuals and brain teasers, this optical illusion should be of interest to you. Here is an image of a garden hose that lies coiled up on the ground. Placed on a bed of mulch and surrounded by some plants, it appears tangled. All players are required to do is to find the end of the hose. Spot the end of the garden hose that lies coiled up on the ground. (Reddit)

Optical illusion: Find the end of the coil

To be upfront, it is not an easy task to find the answer as the hose is coiled up. However, many solved it in a heartbeat. Look at the image carefully and be calm as you try to solve it. You just might beat your friends and carry the day with this optical illusion.

Also Read: Optical illusion: Test your eyesight by spotting the hidden lion in this image

Optical illusion: Users have a field day on Reddit

Some users on Reddit wrote about their experience in the comment section of the post.

Speaking of the perplexity they encountered, one said the image of the coiled-up garden hose resembled “a map of the Los Angeles freeway system”.

In the same vein, one said they would rather “die” than find the end of the hose.

Spot the end of the hose.(Reddit)

However, a few users, who successfully nailed the task, blew their trumpets. “Got this one quick… really quick,” one stated, boasting of their achievement.

Another said they were “amazed” that they cracked the nut on their very “first try”.

Also Read: Optical illusion: There's 338 everywhere, but can you spot the hidden 333?

Optical illusion: Answer

If you failed to find the end of the hose, do not lose hope. You are not the only one. It is easy to lose track of your observation. But, if you observe carefully, you shall find the end of the hose at the bottom right of the coil.

In the comments section of the Reddit post, one user wrote that the end is “at lower right hand corner of the pile, (since) four layers of hose overlap, but only three are continuous."

“The end is pointing down and slightly to the left,” the user explained.

FAQs

Where is the end of the garden hose?

The end of the garden hose is located at the bottom right of the coil.

Why are people struggling to find the end of the hose?

As the object is coiled up and appears tangled, it is hard for many to find the end of the garden hose.

Do optical illusions strengthen mental acuity?

Yes. Optical illusions strengthen mental acuity because they train the brain to focus and improve observation skills.