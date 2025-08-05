How to make ice cream in Grow a Garden? Full step-by-step recipe guide

Grow a Garden, a farming simulator game from Roblox, recently witnessed the launch of its Trading and Cooking Event Update, allowing gamers to take part in the all-new cooking event. Step-by-step guide on how to make ice cream in Grow a Garden.(Roblox)

Since coming out on August 2, the event has been a huge hit for the game as players get to cook several delicious meals, such as ice cream, pizza, sandwiches, and more, Dexerto reported.

Under the Chris P. Bacon Cooking event, players get to use fruits and plants from their garden and later add them to the Cook Pot to make various dishes that are to be given to Chris P., the iconic pig NPC.

For those who are finding it hard to whip up an ice cream, here is everything you need to know about it, including the key ingredients required.

Also read: Grow a Garden: Full list of new recipes in Roblox’s cooking event update

Grow a Garden: How to make ice cream?

The cooking event, introduced as part of the new update in Grow a Garden, includes several recipes that players can make within the game. These include soup, sandwich, pie, burger, hot dog, waffle, sushi, donut, pizza, ice cream, and cake.

To make ice cream, the estimated time required is 5 minutes and 48 seconds.

Players must note that each of these recipes requires their own specific ingredients, while the rewards given are impacted by the size and rarity of the food. Since the character located near the kitchen area goes on to changes its cravings every hour, it becomes difficult to figure out all the latest recipes.

As of now, players have identified nearly half a dozen ice cream recipes in Grow a Garden, each of which offers a different rarity. Take a look at all of them:

Uncommon: 1 Blueberry/Strawberry and 1 Corn.

Rare: 1 Watermelon and 1 Corn.

Mythical: 1 Banana and 1 Sugar Apple.

Divine: 1 Sugar Apple and 1 Sugarglaze.

Prismatic: 1 Sugar Apple, 1 Sugarglaze and 3 Bone Blossom.

Legendary: 1 Banana and 1 Watermelon.

Once you are ready with all the ingredients, follow these steps to make an ice cream in Grow a Garden:

Visit the Chris P. Bacon, the pig in a chef’s hat.

After he asks you to cook ice cream for him, you can continue with it.

Get all the required ingredients and place them into the cauldron available next to Chris P.

Select the green Cook button.

Chris will offer a reward if you have used all the right ingredients.

FAQs

1. How to make plant-based ice cream?

Players can use around six recipes to make ice cream in the Roblox game.

2. How to make ice cream step by step?

To make an ice cream, players have to visit Chris P. Bacon, obtain all the ingredients, and put them into a cauldron.

3. How to make a burger in Grow a Garden Roblox?

Gamers have to follow the same steps to make all the recipes, but each of them requires different ingredients.