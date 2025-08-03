How to make sushi in Grow a Garden? Step-by-step recipe in Roblox’s cooking event update

The latest Trading and Cooking Event Update in the popular Roblox game Grow a Garden, launched on Saturday, has brought a fresh culinary twist to its farming simulator roots. Players are now diving into a new cooking mechanic, using a central Cooking Pot to craft dishes like sushi, pizza, and even ice cream, which can be offered to the pig NPC, Chris P, for exclusive rewards. Here's how to make sushi in Grow a Garden (Unsplash)

This update, part of Version 1.17.0, has led the Roblox community to start buzzing about the recipe.

How to make sushi step by step?

Making sushi in Grow a Garden requires precision and the right ingredients. Start by heading to the Cooking Pot in the lobby, a new addition to the game’s central area.

You’ll need 4 Bamboo crops and 1 Corn crop, so aim for higher-tier harvests for better rewards.

Approach the pot with these items in your inventory, press the E key to add them, and click the green ‘Cook’ button.

The pot turns turquoise, and a timer of approximately 7 minutes and 21 seconds begins, varying with crop size.

Once the timer hits zero, press E again to collect your sushi.

Submit it to Chris P, whose cravings change hourly, to earn rewards like Gourmet Seed Packs or Eggs, though outcomes depend on the dish’s rarity and the pig’s mood.

FAQs

How to craft pizza on Grow a Garden?

Craft pizza using 1 Giant Pinecone, 1 Corn, 1 Tomato, 1 Strawberry, and 1 Pepper, or a simpler 1 Banana and 1 Pepper mix.

At the Cooking Pot, add ingredients with E, then cook. The pot turns red-maroon with a 7-minute, 36-second timer. Collect the pizza post-timer and submit it to Chris P.

How do I cook in Grow a Garden?

To cook, approach the Cooking Pot with crops or fruits, press E to add ingredients, and select ‘Cook’. A timer begins, varying by recipe.

How to make ice cream in Grow a Garden?

Make ice cream with 1 Strawberry and 1 Corn, or 1 Blueberry and 1 Corn. Add them to the Cooking Pot with E, and cook. The pot turns yellow with a 5-minute, 48-second timer.