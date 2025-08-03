How to make a cake in Grow a Garden: Full recipe guide

Grow a Garden, a farming simulator game from Roblox, on Saturday, August 2, received its highly-anticipated Trading and Cooking Event Update introducing the all new Chris P. Bacon Cooking event, according to IGN. Grow a Garden received the Trading and Cooking Event Update on Saturday.(X/@GrowaGardenRblx)

Under this event, players are required to cook up different recipes to unlock unique rewards, including the Gourmet Seed packs and the Gourmet Eggs.

Using the fruits and vegetables from their garden, players can add them to a Cooking Pot to come up with unique food recipes that can be later served to Chris P.

Players must note that the size and rarity of the food items that they are cooking will directly impact the rewards.

Cooking recipes in Grow a Garden

There are a wide range of food items that the players can make using the cooking recipes. Among them include soup, sandwich, pie, burger, hotdog, waffle, salad, sushi, ice cream, donut, pizza and cake.

As per Beebom, players need to know the cooking recipes for these food items before starting making them, since there are multiple combinations of fruits to make specific recipes.

How to make cake in Grow a Garden?

Whenever Chris P is craving for a cake, there are specific cooking recipes that players need to follow. It will take 5 minutes and 55 seconds to make cake, which requires players to have teal or lemon yellow pot colors.

Here's the recipe for making cake in the game:

Prismatic: 3x Bone Blossom, 1x Sugar Apple and 1x Banana

Divine: 1x Banana, 1x Kiwi and 3x Bone Blossom or 4x Sugar Apple and 1x Corn or 4x Elder Strawberry and 1x Corn

Mythical: 2x Sugar Apple and 2x Corn

Legendary: 2x Kiwi and 2x Banana

Rare: 1x Blueberry, 1x Grape, 1x Apple and 1x Corn or 2x Banana, 2x Strawberry and 1x Pumpkin or 1x Ember Lily and 2x Peach

Uncommon: 2x Corn and 2x Strawberry or 2x Blueberry, 1x Corn and 1x Tomato or 2x Corn and 2x Watermelon or 1x Pumpkin, 1x Giant Pinecone, 1x Corn and 1x Apple.

In order to make food items, players need to hold the required fruit for the recipe and then press the E key. This can be done only when you are near the Cooking Pot.

Once all the ingredients are successfully submitted, the board will start the cooking time.

Also, players can remove items from the list or even select the 'Cook' button near the pot to start.

FAQs

Who is Chris P in Grow a Garden?

Also known as Pig NPC, it is the gourmet judge of the game.

How to serve food to Chris P?

For this, players need to approach Chris P and then press E that will open the interaction menu. Select the items he asks for and later click on 'Try this food I cooked up'.

How to play Grow a Garden?

It can be played across multiple platforms, such as iOS, Android and PC.