Roblox The Hatch 2025 event: Dates, new games and what to expect

Roblox is gearing up for its annual egg hunt event, The Hatch 2025, which will begin on July 2, 2025, and run until July 12, 2025. This event will invite players from across the platform to explore a wide range of games to collect eggs and earn free rewards. Despite mixed reactions from some community members, the event is set to attract thousands of participants eager to take part in the hunt. Roblox will host The Hatch 2025, a large egg hunt event with many games and free rewards.(Roblox)

The Roblox Hatch 2025: Event Dates and Timing

The Hatch 2025 will begin at 10:00 AM Pacific Time and will be accessible on PC, consoles, and mobile devices. However, players should note that certain games may only be available on specific platforms. For those outside the Pacific Time zone, here are the starting times in key regions:

US East Coast: 1:00 PM ET

Brazil: 2:00 PM BT

Europe: 7:00 PM CET

Russia: 8:00 PM MT

India: 10:30 PM IST

Philippines: 1:00 AM PST(July 3)

China: 12:30 AM CST (July 3)

Japan: 2:00 AM JST (July 3)

Australia: 3:00 AM AEST (July 3)

New Zealand: 5:00 AM NT (July 3)

The official Roblox event page features a countdown timer for The Hatch 2025 to help players keep track of the event's start time.

The Hatch 2025: Games List

This year’s Hatch event features a large collection of games, with around 1,000 titles expected to participate. While many games are yet to be confirmed, a few have already announced their involvement. The confirmed titles are: My Prison, Omega Hobby, Musical Chairs, Smoothie Factory Tycoon, Banana Eats, Liar's Table, Oakland's, Project Monster, Volleyball Legends, Realistic Street Soccer, Tower Heroes and Meta Lock.

Notably, a few popular games, such as Doors and Piggy, have decided not to take part in The Hatch 2025. This comes amid recent controversies surrounding the event. Despite these absences, the event still promises a broad range of games and activities for players.

Players interested in joining The Hatch 2025 should prepare for an engaging mix of games and challenges across the Roblox platform. With a variety of experiences to explore, the event aims to offer something for everyone while celebrating the tradition of Roblox’s annual egg hunt.