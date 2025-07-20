Grow a Garden gets Zen Update: How to unlock tranquil mutation pets, redeem rewards and more

Grow a Garden, a highly popular game from Roblox, has kept players worldwide engaged with major updates and events since its launch. On Saturday, July 19, the all-new Zen Update was launched, offering a plethora of tranquil-themed cosmetics to purchase, a Zen Event to take part in, as well as new pets that can be roamed around in the garden, IGN reported. The Zen Update is now available on Grow a Garden(X/@GrowaGardenRblx)

Here is the one-stop guide to all their latest updates that gamers need to know.

Before an update comes out, there is always a pre-show that takes place before it. It shows Jandel unleashing a wide range of weather events that are triggered by the admin. A few weather events that players recently saw were Disco and the JandelZombie Brains.

Zen Update: What's new in Grow a Garden?

A major highlight of the new update in the game is the Zen Channeller, which is accompanied by the little Tanuki. The Zen Event kicks off every hour, and players get the opportunity to have their fruits receive the Tranquil Mutation. This Tranquil fruit can later be submitted to the Zen Channeller, ultimately growing it into the Zen tree. Players must note that they need to complete all five stages of the tree.

When these Tranquil Plants are submitted to the Tanuki pet that runs the Zen Shop, it gives you Chi in return, which can be spent in the shop. Also, gamers get to unlock extra rewards and items that they can purchase in the Zen Shop when they grow the Zen Tree, according to IGN.

Zen Update: New cosmetics and pets

In the Japanese-inspired theme, you can buy new cosmetics, such as the Hot Spring and Zen Sand. Also, in Zen Crate, players get items like Temple Lamp, Bamboo Fence, Bamboo Tech, Japanese Gong, Buddha Statue, Zen Bridge, and Zen Waterfall.

Several new adorable animals have been introduced in the game with the Zen Update. The Zen Egg is the ultimate key to obtaining half a dozen new pets. These include Shiba Inu, Nihonzaru, Tanuki, Tanchōzuru, Kappa, and Kitsune.

Also Read: Coldplay Canoodlers: Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, Kristin Cabot's kiss cam moment turned into video game

Also, made available are new seeds and crops in the Zen Shop. Players have several options here to pick from: the Soft Sunshine, Zenflare, or the Spiked Mango. Moreover, they get the Zen Seed Pack that has Monoblooma, Serenity, Taro Flower, Zen Rocks, among others.

There are Garden Save Slots, which can be accessed through the in-game mailbox. Players can use it to swap garden states.

Among the new weather events introduced are Armageddon, Crystal Beam, Zen Aura, and Radioactive Carrot.

FAQs

How to get kitsune pet in Grow a Garden?

As per Beebom, this can be obtained only via the Zen Egg.

What is kitsune's ability to Grow a Garden?

The Kitsune, the first Prismatic pet, holds the lowest hatch chance.

Do kitsunes grow a tail every 100 years?

According to myth, they gain an extra tail every 100 years.

What does the fox do in Roblox Grow a Garden?

The fox is capable of going to another player's garden and take seeds from there.