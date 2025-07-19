Coldplay Canoodlers: Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, Kristin Cabot's kiss cam moment turned into video game

It didn’t take long for the internet to spin the Coldplay ‘kiss cam’ fiasco into something new. When the camera panned towards Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company's HR chief, Kristin Cabot, they jolted apart like they had been caught red-handed. The crowd laughed while the band's frontman, Chris Martin, half-joked that they might be “just shy” or “having an affair.” What started as an awkward moment on a concert jumbotron has now morphed into a pixelated video game, less than a day after the clip went viral. The game is called Coldplay Canoodlers, and players need to find the cheating couple hidden in a sea of pixelated concertgoers.(X/@songadaymann)

Viral Coldplay kiss cam moment turned into video game

Clips of the moment flooded TikTok, X and Instagram, racking up millions of views. Users quickly sleuthed out the couple’s identities, adding fuel to the fire. Hashtags tied to the scandal trended globally. Within 24 hours of the clip making the rounds, developer Jonathan Mann built a video game called Coldplay Canoodlers, according to a post shared by X account @songadaymann. The premise is simple: find the cheating couple hidden in a sea of pixelated concertgoers.

According to Insider Gaming, the game has an addictive, meme-fueled charm. Thousands started playing within hours, and the leaderboards filled up. Some even asked for more daily scandal-inspired games, which Mann jokingly hinted he might auction off. The game has since become its own sort of internet in-joke - a playable meme.

What did Astronomer say after Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot's Coldplay kiss cam scandal?

Astronomer, which counts Salesforce Ventures and Insight Partners among its backers, eventually addressed the mess. “Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability,” the company said in a brief statement, adding that the matter was under investigation.

