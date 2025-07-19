Andy Byron’s education and work history: Key facts about his career amid kiss cam scandal

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron recently made the headlines, but not for good reasons. Byron was seen on the 'kiss cam' at a Coldplay concert in Boston, with his arm around Kristin Cabot, the company's HR chief. Know about Andy Byron's education and career amid Coldplay kiss cam controversy. (X and Linkedin)

The video of the duo quicky went viral on social media. But beyond this viral moment, let's dive deep into Byron's into his educational background and his career journey.

Also Read: Andy Byron's daughter Marina opened up about Coldplay ‘kiss cam’ cheating row? Here's the truth

Andy Byron's education and career

Andy Byron went to Providence College, a liberal arts school in the Northeast. However, his exact major is not publicly known, according to his now deleted LinkedIn.

Byron’s background was not technical. He started in enterprise software and worked in top roles at VeriCenter, BladeLogic, BMC Software, and Fuze, which used to be known as ThinkingPhones.

He was reportedly the president and COO at Fuze and helped the company grow before it was bought by 8x8.

Also Read: Coldplay concert couple: Everything that's happened since Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot's kiss cam moment

In 2017, Byron became Chief Revenue Officer at Cybereason, a cybersecurity company, according to a Page Six report. He worked in the company for more than two years. However, Bryon burdened the workers of Cybereason by putting too much pressure on his employees.

One ex-staffer said, “We started off in the right direction and were very successful, but [with] the pressure to grow employees and revenue, it was never enough to just say we were a fast-growing company. We had to be the fastest-growing.” After that, he spent four years at Lacework, a cloud security company.

In July 2023, Byron became CEO of Astronomer, a company that helps businesses run large data pipelines using Apache Airflow. During his time, the company reported a 70% increase in uptime compared to self-managed systems. He also worked to improve performance and growth, helping make Astronomer a stronger name in enterprise data.

Also Read: Did Andy Byron's Astronomer fire employee who bought Coldplay tickets for him?

About Kristin Cabot's career

Kristin Cabot was married to a man named Kenneth Thornby, but the duo divorced in 2022, according to Newsweek report.

Also Read: Coldplay's Chris Martin interrogates new couple mid-concert after CEO Andy Byron cheating scandal: Watch

Cabot is the Chief People Officer at Astronomer. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Gettysburg College, a liberal arts college in Pennsylvania. Cabot has over 20 years of experience in human resources, having worked at companies like Neo4j, ObserveIT, and Proofpoint.