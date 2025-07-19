Who is Pete DeJoy? Astronomer's interim CEO after Andy Byron placed on leave amid Coldplay 'kiss cam' fiasco

Astronomer, the AI startup that’s been making headlines all week after CEO Andy Byron was caught on the Coldplay ‘kiss cam’ with an employee, has officially taken action. Astronomer has placed CEO Andy Byron on leave following a viral incident on the Coldplay 'kiss cam.' Co-founder Pete DeJoy (L) will act as interim CEO.(Pete DeJoy/Airflow Summit)

On Friday night, the company confirmed that Byron has been placed on leave and cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy has stepped in to lead the company for now.

“Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy is currently serving as interim CEO given Andy Byron has been placed on leave. We will share more details as appropriate in the coming days,” the company said.